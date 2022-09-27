Read full article on original website
Remodeling Calgary Offers Homeowners Remarkable Garage and Basement Transformations at An Affordable Rate
The remodeling company also offers basement development financing for cash-strapped clients. Garages and basements are important parts of the house that are usually underestimated. Apart from protecting one’s car or motorcycle from harsh weather conditions, the enclosed nature of a garage offers additional storage space for extra property and can double as a toolshed or a workstation. Basements, on the other hand, are appreciated for their versatility, as they can be converted into an extra storage space similar to the garage, transformed into a private gym, home theater, or play area, or even become a spare bedroom if well furnished. In addition, garages and basements are long-term home investments, as they are known to skyrocket the selling value of the property on the market.
Jackson caps WCup career with bronze, Australia beats Canada
SYDNEY (AP) — Lauren Jackson admitted she couldn’t have imagined a better ending to her Hall of Fame career. Jackson willed Australia to a win in the bronze medal game at basketball’s World Cup, scoring 30 points to lead the Opals to a 95-65 win over Canada on Saturday. “I could have never dreamed of this,” Jackson said. “I can’t imagine it. I can’t actually articulate how I feel right now. It’s a dream come true. The fact that it’s over, there’s nothing bittersweet. It’s so, so special and I’ve the pleasure doing it here. It’s been perfect.” It was a throwback performance for the 41-year-old mom, who came back to the Opals after retiring in 2016 because of injuries. Jackson said on social media Saturday that this would be her final game for Australia and that she was “lucky to have this opportunity to represent Australia and also say goodbye. I didn’t get that chance all those years ago.”
