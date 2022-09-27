The New Zealand Government has announced that Spanish citizens will now be able to stay in New Zealand for up to three months without a visa.This is great news for anyone planning a trip to New Zealand, as it makes the process of applying for a visa much simpler. Spanish citizens can now enjoy all that New Zealand has to offer, without having to go through the hassle of applying for a visa beforehand.If you’re planning a trip to New Zealand, be sure to check if you need a visa before you go. And if you’re a Spanish citizen, you can now rest assured that you can enjoy your trip without having to worry about getting a visa.

IMMIGRATION ・ 18 HOURS AGO