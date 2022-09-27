Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Family of Jeffrey Dahmer's Victim Slams Netflix Series for 'Retraumatizing' Their Experiences
Following the debut of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy’s scripted Netflix series about the gruesome serial killer, those who lived through the real-life murders of their friends and family are speaking out. Most notably, relatives of 19-year-old victim Errol Lindsey, including his sister Rita Isbell,...
'Hocus Pocus 2' review: Beloved Halloween cult classic loses its magic in wretched sequel
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return as witchy sisters in Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2,' an accursed sequel to the beloved 1993 film.
NFL・
Coolio died on the anniversary of the Stevie Wonder song that made ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’
CNN — Before his biggest hit happened in 1995, Coolio wasn’t even aware of the song that gave it its hook. “Gangsta’s Paradise” sampled the Stevie Wonder 1976 single, “Pastime Paradise.” The rapper died Wednesday at the age of 59, the same day Wonder’s song and his Grammy-winning album, “Songs in the Key of Life” debuted 46 years ago.
Anthony Mackie on Possibility of Captain America in ‘Thunderbolts’ and Using His Marvel Fame for Good
Before becoming a Hollywood star — and a Marvel superhero — Anthony Mackie worked alongside his father at his roofing business in and around New Orleans. In what seems to be a full-circle moment, Mackie has now teamed up with roofing manufacturer GAF to help residents of his hometown of New Orleans whose roofs were damaged by natural disasters. “It was purely organic,” the actor tells me. “It was one of those things where I was looking for something to do and be a part of, and looking for an opportunity to give back in whatever way I could. I also...
‘Harry Potter’ Actors Alfred Enoch and Bonnie Wright to Help Narrate Late Alan Rickman’s Diaries in Audiobook
Two Harry Potter co-stars of Alan Rickman have been tasked with reading passages from the late actor’s upcoming book. On Thursday, it was announced that the audiobook for the posthumous release of Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman, will feature Alfred Enoch (Dean) and Bonnie Wright (Ginny) as narrators. The book, out Oct. 18, is also set to be read by his wife, Rima Horton, and his close friend Steve Crossley. Madly Deeply is set to include entries detailing both his life and career. The book features passages from his time on set for the likes of Die Hard, Sense and...
‘Dahmer’ Crew Member Claims She Was “Treated Horribly” On Netflix Set
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story production coordinator Kim Alsup called out the team behind the Netflix series, revealing that she was “treated horribly” on set. She alleges that she was one of just two Black people on the set and that other crew members often called her by the other Black person’s name. “They kept calling me her name. We both had braids, she was dark skin and 5’10. I’m 5’5,” Alsup wrote on Twitter. “Working on this took everything I had as I was treated horribly. I look at the Black female lead differently now too.” Alsup first posted about her...
