People looking for assisted living in the Farmington Hills, Michigan area have Orchard Manor as one of their top choices

Oakland County communities addressing issue of deer overpopulation
Up through November 11, leaders in several Oakland County communities are asking for the public's input on deer.
Detroit News
Flooding reached the ceiling of a Grosse Pointe family's Naples condo after Hurricane Ian
Lisa Dettloff had only vacationed in her family's new north Naples condo for 10 days before it was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. They didn't know what to expect — but it was not storm surges of at least 9 feet flooding their entire first-floor condo, which is on the Naples coast, just 500 feet away from the beach, Dettloff said.
Look At This Abandoned Detroit Area Nursing Home
It's amazing what was left in this Detroit area nursing home. It's as if they got the all-clear to evacuate the premises and left everything and moved on. The nursing home was closed due to a class action lawsuit, which may explain why almost everything was left as if they were in a hurry to leave.
New housing vouchers awarded to Michigan as fair-market rent climbs
Michigan is getting a chunk of federal housing vouchers. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Michigan public housing agencies 511 vouchers valued at $4.4 million. Housing choice vouchers provide rent subsidies for people who have low-incomes and live in privately owned homes and apartments. Federal officials doled...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers
A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County to rebuild 11-mile section of 696 starting next year
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - With the nearly 7-year long project modernizing I-75 coming to a conclusion in a year, the road crews in Oakland County are already pivoting to their next project: I-696. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Thursday it's planning a massive overhaul of 11 miles...
fox2detroit.com
Auburn Hills couple's vacation home hit hard by Hurricane Ian in Fort Meyers
Cell phone video shows how the flood upended their furniture — even the refrigerator. But the couple wont know the full extent of the damage until they get down to Florida and see it for themselves.
getnews.info
Ann Arbor Apartments maintains great rating in the Google Reviews
Ann Arbor Apartments is highly rated by the users at Google Reviews. The rental property company has maintained a Google rating of 4.5 for the last 10 years. The real estate property representative says they are proud of their performance adding that they have always strived to make their residents happy and satisfied. “At Ann Arbor Apartments we care about our residents, they are our most valued people. We ensure that their needs are met all the time, offering effective support,” said the company representative while adding that they treat the residents as part of the extended family.
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Bets on Big 3 Casinos’ “City Wagering Tax” to Stay Afloat
Since the Racing Act of 1933 that authorized horse track racing, Michigan has a long history with the legalization of gambling to leverage a cash-flow heavy industry to support sustainable economic growth. In 1996, Michigan voters approved Proposal E authorizing three licensed casinos to be built in Detroit. The ballot...
3 Michigan Bars Ranked Among ‘Best Brew Pubs in America’
When it comes to craft beer, Michigan knows what's up. Often ranked among the "best beer states" in the U.S., there are three Mitten State breweries getting national recognition in a new poll. Three Michigan Bars Compete in USA Today's 'Best Brew Pub in America' Poll. USA Today and 10Best...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit couple rides out Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers condo
Throughout the day, Local 4 has been in touch with a couple from Trenton who is riding out the storm in their condo in Fort Myers. Ian is the first time they’ve experienced a hurricane, and they are not entirely sure what they’re in for. David and Patricia...
22-year-old rushed to hospital after caught under machinery in Commerce Township
A young man was taken to the hospital after an industrial accident cause him to get pinned under machinery in Oakland County on Friday morning, officials confirmed.
fox2detroit.com
New Belle Isle Nature Center • Detroit activist snubbed at White House • Thieves steal construction loader
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - New exhibits and new habitats are part of the Belle Isle Nature Center's $2.5 million renovation it plans to unveil during its grand opening Wednesday. The nature center has been closed for improvements since March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Since then, it's undergone "transformative renovations" that the public will get to see for the first time Wednesday.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
HometownLife.com
Owners of Wright's Hardware in Livonia are closing their doors for good
The hardware shop at 29150 Five Mile Road in Livonia has been selling tools for about 70 years. Before Joe and Jeri Dorr owned the property, it had changed hands a few times already. Most people know the shop as Wright's Hardware, the name it's had since former Mayor Dennis Wright's family owned it.
Detroit News
9 bars and restaurants that opened in September in Metro Detroit, and 5 that closed
An underground cocktail bar in Detroit, a multi-use venue and pizzeria in Utica and a new dumpling and noodle joint for Westland are just some of businesses that made their debut in the food scene this month. Sadly, September saw a lot of closings, from popular media-darling spots that were...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit Economic Club hosting Gretchen Whitmer, Tudor Dixon at MotorCity Casino
The Detroit Economic Club is hosting 2022 Michigan gubernatorial candidates Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican opponent Tudor Dixon next month. The event will be at MotorCity Casino Hotel on October 21 from 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. This will be the same format used at the club during the 2018 race between Whitmer and her then-opponent Bill Schuette.
Dense apartment project on Ann Arbor’s edge advances as developers pitch connectivity
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Developers pitching a dense, 212-unit apartment project for the southwest corner of Liberty and Wagner roads recognize they’re on the edge of urban Ann Arbor. In response, they’re offering a bus stop, pathway connections and crosswalks at the intersection that can be daunting to pedestrians...
Metro Detroiters with Florida properties worry about Hurricane Ian
Mark Chaveuax pictured his week going a bit differently. Chaveaux frequents Fort Meyers, Florida to check on his investment properties, but postponed his trip as Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall.
