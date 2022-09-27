People looking for assisted living in the Farmington Hills, Michigan area have Orchard Manor as one of their top choices

Ann Arbor Apartments is highly rated by the users at Google Reviews. The rental property company has maintained a Google rating of 4.5 for the last 10 years. The real estate property representative says they are proud of their performance adding that they have always strived to make their residents happy and satisfied. “At Ann Arbor Apartments we care about our residents, they are our most valued people. We ensure that their needs are met all the time, offering effective support,” said the company representative while adding that they treat the residents as part of the extended family.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO