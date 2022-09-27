RARE ORIGINAL TILE FROM ADOLF HITLER’S BUNKER UNDER THE BERGHOF CERTIFIED BY THE GETTYSBURG MUSEUM OF HISTORY. A very rare tile from Hitler’s bunker (air raid shelter) under his home the Berghof on the Obersalzberg near Berchtesgaden in Germany. This large heavy tile is about 6″/6″ and is about 1/4″ thick. It is a brown speckle pattern and was part of the floor tile. The tunnels under the Berghof had white tiles on the walls and this type on the floor (see photos). The Berghof tunnel has been sealed for decades and it is impossible to enter and these tiles are long gone. VERY RARE TILE FROM THE BUNKER OF HITLER! In good condition. Complete museum documentation (COA) Provided. Certified by The Gettysburg Museum of History. 100% guaranteed to be authentic. The Gettysburg Museum of History does not support or condone Adolf Hitler or the Nazi Party and is only offering this as a historic relic. Please see our other items. Also note when browsing our web site there are several pages of items, at the bottom of the list look for other page numbers. VERY RARE! DO NOT MISS THIS! ONLY A FEW LEFT!

