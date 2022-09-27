Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofmotown.com
BREAKING: WVU Reveals Game Five Uniform
Moments ago, the WVU Football team revealed their uniforms for their upcoming matchup against the Texas Longhorns. The Mountaineers will be wearing blue helmets, white jerseys, and blue pants. West Virginia and Texas are set for a 7:30 kickoff in Austin, Texas. The game will televise on Fox Sports 1.
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Offensive and Defensive X-Factors against Texas
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) currently sitting as a 10-point underdog as they head to Austin, Texas this weekend to face the Texas Longhorns (2-2). The biggest question going into this game, is who will be starting at quarterback for Texas? Quinn Ewers who was named the starter right before the season opener suffered an injury in week 2 while the Longhorns hosted the Crimson Tide.
How to watch, stream, and listen to WVU-Texas
West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season Saturday night with their fourth night game of the season, traveling to Austin, Texas to take on the Longhorns. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
voiceofmotown.com
The Big 12 Should Now Allow “Horns Down” Gesture
Morgantown, West Virginia – During the annual Big 12 Conference media days each summer, Big 12 Coordinator of Officials Greg Burks is inevitably asked about the “horns down” gesture and whether it will be a penalty. In the past, he has said that the conference would be cracking down on it and penalizing the gesture by opposing teams.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Big Underdogs Against Texas According to ESPN
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) travel to play the Texas Longhorns in Austin, Texas this Saturday, October 1st at 7:30PM. The current spread for the game -9.5 in favor of the Longhorns. In addition, ESPN’s FPI (Football Power Index) Matchup Predictor has Texas as 85.1%...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown’s Best Hire Was One That Was Forced On Him
Morgantown, West Virginia – Imagine where the West Virginia Mountaineers would be without new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. Harrell, who was hired in the offseason to finally give the Mountaineers a real, proven offensive coordinator, also brought new starting quarterback JT Daniels along with him. Without Harrell, Daniels would...
voiceofmotown.com
REPORT: Big 12 to Expand to 16 Teams
Next season, the Big 12 Conference is set to welcome BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF to the conference. With the announcement that Texas and Oklahoma are set to bolt for the SEC, it was a must for the conference to add more members. Well, folks, the expansion may not be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to watch Texas football vs. West Virginia: TV, stream, game time
In just a couple of days, Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian will face an important test at home in Big 12 play against head coach Neal Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers. Texas will be looking for its first win of Big 12 play after a disappointing start to the conference slate last weekend.
Wheeling, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Morgantown High School football team will have a game with Wheeling Park High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Linsly Beats Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – For the second straight week Linsly earned an impressive road win, this time at Steubenville. The Cadets downed Big Red 28-27 to improve to 5-1 as they head into their bye week. The loss was Steubenville’s first of the season and they now sit at 6-1 and will host Taylor Allderdice next […]
Centre Daily
Bob Huggins Shares His Perspective on Joe Mazzulla Becoming Celtics Interim Head Coach
As a star point guard at West Virginia, Joe Mazzulla helped the Mountaineers win the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) title as a freshman in 2007. As a redshirt junior, the team made him a captain, and the Johnston, Rhode Island native, helped lead them to an appearance in the Final Four.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
5th Quarter: Week 6 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We are past the halfway point in the season! Let’s take a look at some highlights from this week’s contests:
Thrillist
These Appalachian Hills Are at Their Best in the Fall
For anyone living outside of West Virginia, there’s a pretty good chance that your first introduction to the Mountain State stems from the iconic anthem “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” And while John Denver and his fellow writers had never actually been to the state before penning the song, they did a surprisingly stellar job of highlighting its strengths.
NightGlow kicks off Balloons over Morgantown
University Motors is holding its "Balloons Over Morgantown" that starts with its "NightGlow" kick-off event on Thursday.
Wheeling director makes Lifetime movies in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You know Wheeling filmmaker Shawn Holmes for his indie success…now you may see his movies when you switch on your cable. Following his 20-minute short “How to Tie a Tie,” Holmes was tapped to create movies for the Lifetime channel. He’s just wrapped ‘A Rose for Her Grave,’ which follows a […]
New biking and hiking trail opens in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The City of Morgantown and West Virginia University have made it a goal to have an outdoor wilderness hiking and biking trail within one mile of every citizen. WVU’s Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Collaborative held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning for the first three miles […]
Daily Athenaeum
WVU spent far less on this year’s FallFest performance than a decade ago
WVU spent more on this year's FallFest lineup, but it's still hundreds of thousands of dollars less compared to a decade ago. The concert lineup for the event initially faced backlash from students online who felt as though their suggestions were not taken into consideration by WVU Arts and Entertainment (A&E).
New dispensary opening in Bridgeport this week
The Landing Dispensary is opening its fourth West Virginia medical cannabis dispensary in Bridgeport.
Unique spooky events coming to the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum
After finishing up Hearsemania, the Lunatic Asylum in Weston still has plenty of spooky events planned.
Comments / 0