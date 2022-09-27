Read full article on original website
Networkship Expand Their Fulfillment E-Commerce Solutions to Enhance User Experience
Providers of order fulfillment for eCommerce businesses, Networkship, continue to upgrade their offering to meet the needs of clients amid rave reviews. Pedro Diaz and the rest of the team of forward-thinking professionals at Networkship are leaving no stone unturned in helping retailers survive the dynamic and increasingly competitive eCommerce space as the order fulfillment providers continue to upgrade and expand their services. Networkship has grown to become one of the leading names in cloud-based logistics solutions, with more than 1,200 eCommerce business partners and a 99.5% success rate in order fulfillment.
Mainz Biomed Stock Higher; Market Expansion Of Its Best-In-Class Cancer Diagnostics Power The Move ($MYNZ)
Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ: MYNZ) stock is showing bullish momentum following several announcements, including strengthening its Board and medical advisory team and expanding its best-in-class cancer diagnostics products deeper into international markets. While the recent bullish action is impressive, it’s likely the precursor of more significant moves to come, an assumption supported by a well-fortified balance sheet, evaluation of new product opportunities, and results-driven management that understands the industry and how to capitalize on brand and product opportunities.
Quest selects 6clicks for resale and to support their managed cybersecurity GRC offering
Roseville, CA based cybersecurity advisory and managed services provider, Quest Technology Management selects 6clicks as their platform to provide digitally enabled cyber audit and management capabilities. Cyber governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) leader 6clicks is excited to announce Quest has selected the 6clicks platform to support their cyber audit services...
Artificial Intelligence in Oncology market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 54% till 2035 | Roots Analysis
Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Artificial Intelligence in Oncology Market, 2022-2035” report to its list of offerings. The success of currently employed artificial intelligence (AI) solutions has encouraged researchers to explore the potential of such technologies in the healthcare sector, with its prime focus being oncology, to enable the treatment of several prevalent malignancies.
CD BioGlyco Released Advanced GlycoTM Synthesis Platform for Cyclodextrin Development Research
CD BioGlyco is excited to announce the launch of its multifunctional and advanced GlycoTM Synthesis Platform that can provide custom development of cyclodextrins to be used in food, pharmaceutical, agriculture, chemical, cosmetics, biotechnology industries. New York, USA – September 29, 2022 – CD BioGlyco, a biotechnology company specialized in providing...
The GeoFocus Group Offers Premier Development Management and Pre-Construction Services
The GeoFocus Group is a Canadian company dedicated to providing quality construction services throughout Ontario. With a reputation for fiercely recovering delayed, troubled and/or distressed projects, now more than ever, The GeoFocus Group is being called upon to assist developers in the pre-development and pre-construction phases of the development life cycle, to ensure that risks are avoided and/or mitigated before they ever occur.
ADInstruments Continues to Empower Educators and Scientists with Premium DAQ Software Solutions
ADInstruments is a New Zealand-based company offering revolutionary data acquisition and analysis software solutions. ADInstruments has been at the forefront of innovation since 1986, presenting thousands of academics, research enthusiasts, professors, teachers, scientists, and educators with revolutionary products designed to simplify and streamline data acquisition and analysis. The company’s team...
Microbiosci Releases LPS Extraction Service to Support Managing Endotoxins Issues
Microbiosci announced the release of its LPS extraction service to support managing endotoxins issues. New York, USA – September 30, 2022 – Microbiosci, the mature branch of Creative Biogene, is designed especially for accelerating the development of microbial industry. With unique technologies and satisfactory services in microbial genome editing, identification, sequencing, proteomics and metabolomics, Microbiosci is gradually becoming a leading custom service provider in delivering medicine microbiology solutions to clinical, pharmaceutical and veterinary. Recently, Microbiosci announced the release of its LPS extraction service to support managing endotoxins issues.
Noty.Ai Makes Modern AI Meeting Assistant Accessible To Everyone
Noty.ai technology allows users to use AI meeting transcribing software for better organizational management flows. Lisbon – September 30, 2022 – Noty.ai, one of the fastest growing AI companies, announced that it would release its latest product to help people and teams across various professions. After identifying the efforts put into man-made notes, follow-ups, and long online meetings, Noty.ai is made to improve core business processes related to meetings by increasing both speed and accuracy.
Btsecoin obtained MSB certification and established strategic partners
BTSEcoin is an innovative international station, affiliated to Btsecoin Tech Group Limited, headquartered in California, USA. Facing the different needs of global users, BTSEcoin will rely on rich resources and technical background to provide customers with a series of services such as digital currency trading, digital asset issuance, blockchain project incubation, and decentralized finance. As a compliance-based financial institution, BTSEcoin holds the US MSB license and operates compliantly and legally. It has financial business entities in more than ten countries and regions such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Hong Kong, and plans to gradually open regional distributed international stations.
Gotransverse, Industry Leaders Win ‘Best Ecosystem Design’ Catalyst Award Second Year Running at TM Forum’s Digital Transformation World Event in Copenhagen
Partners with Salesforce, Verizon, Vodafone, MATRIXX Software, and Blue Planet for Award-Winning Catalyst Project, “Supercharged Edge-Aware Marketplaces – Phase II,” Demonstrating the Power of Real-time Business and Network Intelligence to Unlock New 5G Monetization Opportunities. Austin, Texas, USA – September 29, 2022 – Gotransverse (http://gotransverse.com), a leading...
Matexcel Provides a Wide Range of Chitosan Products for Research Use
Matexcel now provides a wide range of chitosan products to gear the current trend of industrial development and customers’ needs. New York, USA – September 29, 2022 – Matexcel, a biotechnology company specialized in material sciences that provides quality ceramic, nano/micro particle, natural materials, graphene, etc., and material analysis services to the science community, now provides a wide range of chitosan products to gear the current trend of industrial development and customers’ needs.
CD Bioparticles Introduces Hydrophilic Coatings for Medical Applications
CD Bioparticles recently introduced hydrophilic coatings and related services for medical applications. New York, USA – September 29, 2022 – CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of various drug delivery products and services, recently introduced hydrophilic coatings and related services for medical applications, which can be used within interventional medical devices of the cardiovascular, circulatory, nervous, urinary, and vascular system.
The Popular Football Platform has launched and released its first GameFi Project
Recently, The Popular Football Platform, a Web3.0 Sports GameFi Project, has officially launched and released its Game. Besides, the Company announced its Roadmap that it would innovative the gameplay of its GameFi and disrupt traditional economic models. According to research and analysis by Research&Markets, an international market research institution, the...
Creative Bioarray Offers a Broad Range of iPSC Reprogramming Kits to Accelerate Stem Cell Research
Creative Bioarray announced the release of its a broad range of iPSC reprogramming kits to accelerate stem cell research. New York, USA – September 30, 2022 – Creative Bioarray, one of the world’s leading biotechnology products and services providers, has been working hand-in-hand with scientists to provide the most cutting-edge and innovative research tools for life science research. Creative Bioarray remains a leading supplier of innovative, high-quality life science reagents to customers around the world, including pharmaceutical companies, universities, and research institutions, to advance life science research and enable new discoveries. Recently, Creative Bioarray announced the release of a broad range of iPSC reprogramming kits to accelerate stem cell research.
Vascular Imaging Devices Market Future Landscape To Witness Significant Growth
The Vascular Imaging Device Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% and will reach USD 10.61 billion by 2026, asserts DelveInsight. The Vascular Imaging Device Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% and will reach USD 10.61 billion by 2026, asserts DelveInsight. The Global...
Wrap Up Legal Contracts Faster Now – AXDRAFT CLM
Founded in 2017, Yuriy started a side project, an all-in-one contract management platform that fits legal budgets. Ensures fully automated mobile-friendly legal templates to draft, approve, sign, and store contracts. AXDRAFT introduces transparency into legal operations by streamlining every stage of a contract lifecycle workflow. The platform has an easy-to-use...
Private LTE Market Size Will Reach USD 10.77 Billion in 2028 | Reports and Data
Private LTE Market Size – USD 4.09 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.8%, Market Trends – Growing digitalization trend in large enterprises and SMEs globally. Rising demand for specific and well-defined network capabilities is driving private LTE market revenue growth. The global...
Indian Visa from Austria, Belgian Citizens and Argentina Citizens
A Medical Assistant Visa can be issued to up to two assistants accompanying a person holding an Electronic Medical Visa who is seeking medical treatment in India. A physician Assistant Visa is only granted to family members of the person being treated in India. The Indian Physician Assistant e-Visa allows nurses, assistants and family members to take care of the main patient in need of medical treatment. Foreign visitors must complete an online application to obtain this type of visa. Applicants must also Scan the biographical page of your passport to successfully apply for the Physician Assistant Visa. The visa is valid for up to 60 days and cannot be extended. A valid passport and visa are required to enter India.
Multiple Orders Received After Presentations at GSX Expo for Advanced Security Robots: Including Solar Powered: Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Stock Symbol: AITX)
Artificial Intelligence & Robotic Solutions for Industry, Schools, and Government. Expanding Sales of Multiple Security Units to New and Repeat Customers. Multiple Orders from GSX Expo Including Pre-Orders for 30 RIO Portable Solar Powered Security Towers. Company Presenting at Top Security Industry Seminars. Security Today Magazine Names AITX ROSA 3.0...
