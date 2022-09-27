A Medical Assistant Visa can be issued to up to two assistants accompanying a person holding an Electronic Medical Visa who is seeking medical treatment in India. A physician Assistant Visa is only granted to family members of the person being treated in India. The Indian Physician Assistant e-Visa allows nurses, assistants and family members to take care of the main patient in need of medical treatment. Foreign visitors must complete an online application to obtain this type of visa. Applicants must also Scan the biographical page of your passport to successfully apply for the Physician Assistant Visa. The visa is valid for up to 60 days and cannot be extended. A valid passport and visa are required to enter India.

