ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 5

Related
killeenpdnews.com

Killeen Police Charge Suspect with Murder

Killeen, TX (September 30, 2022): Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division Robbery-Homicide Unit received three complaints from the Bell County District Attorney’s Office charging 40-year-old Antonio Bernard Heath with Murder, Tampering with Evidence and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Heath, setting his total bond at $1,100,000. Heath is awaiting transport to the Bell County Jail.
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Harker Heights, Texas Man Receives Jail Sentence After Crimes Stemming From Years Past

A recent two day trial for Travis Jarella Foy has ended regarding an incident last year in Killeen. Last year, according to the Killeen Daily Herald, Foy was indicted in October of 2021 for a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle in July of the same year. Following the that indictment, he was also indicted for a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery and a second-degree felony charge of robbery, the Killeen Daily Herald also reported.
KILLEEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
City
Georgetown, TX
Mclennan County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Mclennan County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Waco, TX
Crime & Safety
fox44news.com

McGregor ISD speaks in wake of Thursday shooting

McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – The McGregor Independent School District is mourning the loss of the deaths of two current and one former student. Superintendent James Lenamon said in a statement to parents and families on Friday afternoon that they were “devastated” to learn about the identities of those who were killed in the shooting on Thursday.
MCGREGOR, TX
brownwoodnews.com

5 dead in McGregor after morning shooting

According to KXXV-TV in Waco, 5 are dead in McGregor and the suspect is in custody after an officer-involved shooting Thursday. The story on the KXXV website is as follows:. Five people are dead in a McGregor neighborhood after a Thursday morning shooting. An officer-involved shooting followed, according to the...
MCGREGOR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attempted Suicide#Waco Police#Violent Crime#The Texas Rangers
KHOU

Five shot dead near Waco; suspect in custody

MCGREGOR, Texas — Five people were shot to death early Thursday morning in McGregor, according to McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering. Hering said police were called around 7:30 a.m. to West 8th St. and Monroe St. on a report of shots fired. Police arrived at the scene where the suspect...
MCGREGOR, TX
KWTX

Killeen police investigating murder of 30-year-old man

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating the shooting death of 30-year-old Denzell Roderick Jordan. Offices were dispatched to the 600 block of Leo Lane shortly before 2:40 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, to investigate reports of a gunshot victim. The police officers located Jordan suffering from a gunshot wound...
KILLEEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel 25

California family moving to Waco loses over $100K in stolen property: Police

BELLMEAD, Texas — A family moving to Central Texas from California has lost about $100,000 in property after their moving truck was stolen, police said. On Monday, September 26, police said a 26-foot Penske moving truck with a 20-foot cargo trailer was stolen from the 1500 block of North Interstate-35, according to the Bellmead Police Department.
BELLMEAD, TX
fox44news.com

Harker Heights PD Investigates Attempted Child Abduction

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) — Around 4:01 p.m., the Harker Heights Police Department responded to a call of an attempted child abduction in the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane. A preliminary investigation showed a child was approached by an unknown man and he was able to...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy