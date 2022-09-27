Read full article on original website
KWTX
District attorney dismisses murder case against Central Texas man charged in grandmother’s stabbing death
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed the murder case against Charles Emory Sedigas on Friday, more than a year after prosecutors learned that DNA evidence excluded him in the 1984 stabbing death of his grandmother. Sedigas, 58, was arrested in December 2018 by McLennan...
WFAA
Texas Rangers investigating deaths of 5 people in Waco
Investigators say the incident lead to an officer-involved shooting. The suspect is in custody.
killeenpdnews.com
Killeen Police Charge Suspect with Murder
Killeen, TX (September 30, 2022): Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division Robbery-Homicide Unit received three complaints from the Bell County District Attorney’s Office charging 40-year-old Antonio Bernard Heath with Murder, Tampering with Evidence and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Heath, setting his total bond at $1,100,000. Heath is awaiting transport to the Bell County Jail.
Harker Heights, Texas Man Receives Jail Sentence After Crimes Stemming From Years Past
A recent two day trial for Travis Jarella Foy has ended regarding an incident last year in Killeen. Last year, according to the Killeen Daily Herald, Foy was indicted in October of 2021 for a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle in July of the same year. Following the that indictment, he was also indicted for a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery and a second-degree felony charge of robbery, the Killeen Daily Herald also reported.
fox44news.com
McGregor ISD speaks in wake of Thursday shooting
McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – The McGregor Independent School District is mourning the loss of the deaths of two current and one former student. Superintendent James Lenamon said in a statement to parents and families on Friday afternoon that they were “devastated” to learn about the identities of those who were killed in the shooting on Thursday.
5 people found dead after a shooting in Texas, suspect in custody
MCGREGOR, Texas — Five people were found shot to death in a Central Texas neighborhood on Thursday. According to The Associated Press, the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. in McGregor, Texas. McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering told KCEN that an armed man shot at police when they arrived at the...
Sheriff: Central Texas volunteer fire chief arrested on state felony
The former chief of the Steele Creek Acres Volunteer Fire Department, Russel Reitzer, was arrested Thursday, officials said.
brownwoodnews.com
5 dead in McGregor after morning shooting
According to KXXV-TV in Waco, 5 are dead in McGregor and the suspect is in custody after an officer-involved shooting Thursday. The story on the KXXV website is as follows:. Five people are dead in a McGregor neighborhood after a Thursday morning shooting. An officer-involved shooting followed, according to the...
DPS identifies 5 dead in McGregor neighborhood shooting, suspect in custody
Five people are dead in a McGregor neighborhood after a Thursday morning shooting. An officer-involved shooting followed, according to DPS.
KHOU
Five shot dead near Waco; suspect in custody
MCGREGOR, Texas — Five people were shot to death early Thursday morning in McGregor, according to McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering. Hering said police were called around 7:30 a.m. to West 8th St. and Monroe St. on a report of shots fired. Police arrived at the scene where the suspect...
KWTX
Former VFD chief in Central Texas charged as authorities investigate alleged misappropriation of funds
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office arrested Russel Reitzer, the former chief of the Steele Creek Acres Volunteer Fire Department, on three counts of tampering with government records, a state jail felony, on Sept. 29, 2022. On Dec. 2, 2021, the sheriff’s office...
KWTX
Killeen police investigating murder of 30-year-old man
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating the shooting death of 30-year-old Denzell Roderick Jordan. Offices were dispatched to the 600 block of Leo Lane shortly before 2:40 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, to investigate reports of a gunshot victim. The police officers located Jordan suffering from a gunshot wound...
WacoTrib.com
Property stolen with moving truck from Bellmead hotel lot recovered; two arrested
Investigators in Bellmead and Dallas this week worked to recover much of a family’s belongings after thieves reportedly stole the vehicles the family was using to move from California to their new Waco home, Bellmead officials said. The family reported Monday that a 26-foot rental truck and 20-foot trailer...
Help! Killeen, Texas Is Looking For Alleged Thief Spotted in Front Yard
I’m not exactly sure what’s going on in Killeen, Texas, but it's sad to see someone get out of their car in broad daylight and help himself to someone else's property. That's what a resident claims happened, and they've shared security footage they say proves it. WHAT IS...
KWTX
McGregor ISD along with its students lift up their community following a shooting that left five people dead
MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The McGregor community woke up this morning to a hole left by those five lives lost on Thursday. As everyone tries to find a bit of normalcy during these times, McGregor ISD and its students are doing what they can to make that happen. Now the...
WacoTrib.com
McGregor grieves, comforts survivors after 'senseless' killing that left 5 dead
Mystery shrouded the case of a McGregor man accused of killing five people Thursday on his block in McGregor, but hundreds of anguished residents of this town of 5,200 west of Waco gathered to comfort the orphaned survivors. Law enforcement has released no names in the incident that involved two...
KWTX
Stranger lures child into vehicle in Harker Heights; witnesses intervene
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Police are praising the quick action of two Good Samaritans who intervened when a stranger lured a child into a vehicle Wednesday afternoon. It happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane. A preliminary investigation revealed the child was...
News Channel 25
California family moving to Waco loses over $100K in stolen property: Police
BELLMEAD, Texas — A family moving to Central Texas from California has lost about $100,000 in property after their moving truck was stolen, police said. On Monday, September 26, police said a 26-foot Penske moving truck with a 20-foot cargo trailer was stolen from the 1500 block of North Interstate-35, according to the Bellmead Police Department.
fox44news.com
Harker Heights PD Investigates Attempted Child Abduction
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) — Around 4:01 p.m., the Harker Heights Police Department responded to a call of an attempted child abduction in the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane. A preliminary investigation showed a child was approached by an unknown man and he was able to...
KWTX
‘Something was not okay’: Harker Heights neighbors save child from kidnapping
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - An after-school walk almost ended in tragedy for a young girl on Wednesday. A stranger abducted the girl in his car and took off with her until three neighbors stepped in to save the girl. Every day a Harker Heights couple takes Anne Blvd. on...
