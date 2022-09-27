Read full article on original website
Related
getnews.info
Made With Fuze – Code And Sell Games On Nintendo Switch
Debut ‘Made with FUZE’ game release, SUPER FUNKY BOWLING for Nintendo Switch™ opens the gates for budding game developers, Bedroom Coders and Homebrew Heroes everywhere. FUZE Technologies removes the barriers to entry, making the process of games development and publishing more accessible than ever before!. London, UK...
getnews.info
China-hifi-Audio Unveils Numerous Choices of Audiophile Tube Amplifiers to Anyone Looking for Top-of-the-Line Audio Systems
China-hifi-Audio presents an array of audiophile tube amplifiers which are hand-picked and tested to ensure that they are of the highest quality. China-hifi-Audio has a wide selection of audiophile tube amplifiers from various categories. These categories are all separated by type of items, and each item has its own page with description, specifications and price. Some of these categories include speakers, amplifiers and tube amplifier systems. Their products are mainly developed with quality in mind, and the prices are more than affordable. Users who buy from them will also be able to choose from a wide variety of brands, designs and colors, which is not very common with other online stores. All of their sound systems come with affordable shipping, and they have a 1-year return policy. The sound on these sound systems is great, and they are made to last. Due to this, this shop has received many positive reviews from its customers. Customers mentioned that the systems were of great quality and they had no issues with any of them.
Rare diamond 410 miles below Earth's surface reveals evidence of water
A rare diamond found in the mines of Botswana has provided more details about the region between the Earth's upper and lower mantle. Also called the transition zone or the 660 km discontinuity, the region is likely to be rich in water, according to a recent study. Finding large amounts...
getnews.info
China-hifi-Audio Distributes Stylish and Affordable Audiophile Speakers and Tube Amplifier To Help Buyers Enjoy their Favorite Music and Movies Everywhere
China-hifi-Audio supplies world-class and budget- friendly audiophile tube amplifiers that are made of top quality materials to suit the needs and demands of its customers. China-hifi-Audio is a store of audiophile tube amplifiers that offers stylish and affordable audio systems to its customers. The store aims to help clients in finding good quality and inexpensive audio devices that can be used every day and anywhere they go. They offer a wide variety of sound items, including speakers, amplifiers, tube amplifiers, audio cables and CD players. The store is proud to work with some of the best brands and manufacturers in the world who are able to craft these audio systems with their own style and expertise. Their collections range from the simple and the classic to the modern and the bold. They also have a website where clients can easily order their products, pay for them and find out more about them. Clients are also given shipping options, where they can choose how they want their orders to be delivered. Their systems are unique yet classic, and so stylish that whoever uses them will feel like a million bucks and will become a center of attention.
IN THIS ARTICLE
getnews.info
The Popular Football Platform has launched and released its first GameFi Project
Recently, The Popular Football Platform, a Web3.0 Sports GameFi Project, has officially launched and released its Game. Besides, the Company announced its Roadmap that it would innovative the gameplay of its GameFi and disrupt traditional economic models. According to research and analysis by Research&Markets, an international market research institution, the...
getnews.info
DoYourData Super Eraser for Mac Offers Military-Grade Hard Drive Wiping for macOS Ventura
Sensitive data stored on laptops, whether visible or invisible, can fall into the wrong hands. DoYourData, the leading expert in erasing Mac hard disk data, is pleased to introduce new cutting-edge tools that offer military-grade deletion of data, permanently and forever. The new Apple OS, macOS Ventura, is here, and DoYourData has released the new tool – DoYourData Super Eraser for Mac – to ensure users take complete control over their confidential information just like before.
AWS and DFL Unveil Two New Bundesliga Match Facts for the 2022–23 German Football Season
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and the Bundesliga, Germany’s top national football league, today announced the newest Bundesliga Match Facts (BMF) powered by AWS, which will debut during Matchday 8, September 30–October 2. “Win Probability” highlights when a significant shift occurs in a team’s chances of winning a match. “Pressure Handling” spotlights players with the highest escape rates in high-pressure situations, alongside relevant metrics like pass completion and shot efficiency. Matchday 8 weekend features UEFA Champions League participants FC Bayern München and Bayer 04 Leverkusen meeting at the Allianz Arena, as well as UEFA Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt welcoming Europa League debutants, and Bundesliga leaders, 1. FC Union Berlin to Deutsche Bank Park. Fans can learn more about how AWS is transforming the sports industry with the Bundesliga on the AWS Bundesliga site. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005810/en/ New “Pressure Handling” Match Fact (Photo: Business Wire)
NFL・
Yes, 'Cyberpunk 2077' Has a Level Cap — So Spend Your Points Wisely
Though it had a less-than-successful launch, players are slowly coming around to Cyberpunk 2077, with more tuning in following the release of the Edgerunners animated series on Netflix. Article continues below advertisement. If you're new to Cyberpunk 2077, there's plenty to learn when delving into Night City, but you'll want...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
getnews.info
Online Car Accessory Store Has Said They Will Not Be Beaten On Price – Wheel And Bee
An online car accessory store that helps consumers to save money on quality products and accessories has said consumers will not find better prices for the same products online. A one-stop shop that sells everything a person could need for their vehicle has challenged big-name brands including Amazon to try...
Ars Technica
Nintendoes what Valve don’t: Game barred from Steam will launch on Switch
Japanese publisher Spike Chunsoft announced that the first official English translation of visual novel Chaos;Head Noah won't be coming to Steam as planned "due to Steam's guideline-required changes to the game's content." But while the game is apparently too risqué for Steam, the family-friendly folks at Nintendo apparently have no problem with a Switch version that Spike Chunsoft says will still launch in the US on October 7 as scheduled.
Digital Trends
Ubisoft and more offer ways to play purchased Google Stadia games elsewhere
Google recently announced that it plans to shutter its cloud gaming service Stadia in early 2023, leaving players who used it as one of their primary platforms in an awkward situation. Google already promised to refund people for their Google Stadia hardware and software purchases, but people are still losing access to games they enjoyed and save files they possibly dumped hours into. Thankfully, some developers are working on ways to help Stadia players.
getnews.info
Cloudia Exchange Effectively Improves the Usage of Computing Power of GPU
Over the past few years, there has been an ever-increasing demand for computational power. It was a time when the world was transitioning from conventional economic systems to a digitized and more revolutionized economy. Today, computing power is used for deep learning, video rendering, data analytics, fraud detection, in artificial intelligence, language processing and in many other areas. While previously computing power was only restricted to people and organizations that owned physical assets (GPU, CPU, hard drive etc.), now computing infrastructures can be based on the cloud. In practice, more and more people and companies use cloud platforms that act as a shared resource, instead of physical hardware. This innovation in computing infrastructure not only ensures more performance but also allows for the use of a shared resource more easily (for example anyone can connect from any place around the world). On top of that, it converts computing power into abstraction with no boundaries, more like an intangible asset that can be accessed, shared, and circulated.
TechCrunch
Hear game-changing AI and ML leaders at the iMerit ML DataOps Summit
Over the course of the summit, you’ll hear from 18 of the the most influential and forward-thinking leaders in AI, data science, engineering and ML. We’re highlighting just three today, but be sure to check out all the speakers and learn more about them. Pro tip: This is...
Gizmodo
Look Out for 'Water Stained' Images When Accessing Google Photos
Seeing corrupted photos in your Google Photos library? This has become a “trending” issue on the Google support pages in recent days. Fortunately, Google knows about it and plans to dole out a fix. It started with a Google Photos support thread that cropped up over the weekend...
The Verge
Stadia’s shutdown shocked developers, too
Stadia users weren’t the only people shocked to learn that Google would be shutting down the cloud gaming service; developers making games for the platform were surprised, too. “I woke up getting ready for my workday, and I see on our Discord private chat for the company that one...
The best places to farm powerful Cabal in Destiny 2
Beat these yellow bar enemies to complete the weekly challenge.
Intel Labs Quantum and Neuromorphic Computing working to create real world applications
At Intel Corp, Anne Matsuura is the director of Quantum & Molecular Technologies, and Mike Davies is the director of the Neuromorphic Computing Lab. Together they research ways to create computers that can calculate in a realm close to human reasoning and simultaneous processing. This rather than instruction-based reasoning as computers do today. Or in a single, line by line computing, one task at a time, process of today’s computers. They call these studies Neuromorphic Computing, and Quantum Computing.
The Verge
Autodesk and Epic Games join forces to bring more immersion to architecture tools
Epic Games is partnering with industry design software giant Autodesk to bring game-like graphics to architecture tools in order to visualize design concepts and plans as more immersive environments. While Autodesk architecture software such as Revit is capable of creating 3D design plans, the partnership will introduce easy-to-use tools to...
TechCrunch
Meta’s Make-A-Video AI achieves a new, nightmarish state of the art
We’ve seen text-to-video models before — it’s a natural extension of text-to-image models like DALL-E, which output stills from prompts. But while the conceptual jump from still image to moving one is small for a human mind, it’s far from trivial to implement in a machine learning model.
Digital Trends
First Samsung Galaxy S23 design leak shows a floating camera bump
Samsung is still months away from the launch of its next camera-centric flagships, but just like clockwork, leaks are already here to spoil the surprise. OnLeaks (via SmartPrix) has shared the first alleged renders of the Galaxy S23 Plus, and it looks pretty familiar. We also get an up-close look at the standard Galaxy S23 (via Digit), flaunting an identical design in a smaller chassis.
Comments / 0