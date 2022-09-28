Read full article on original website
Related
KVAL
Lane County is deciding how to use funds from Oregon's tourism tax increase
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County is in the process of revamping the entire Lane Event Center. This week, Lane County commissioners voted unanimously to increase the lodging and rental car tax by 2%. That funding must be used for efforts to boost tourism in Lane County. Two groups at...
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
Opponents plan lake removal rally
LEABURG: People who don't think removing Leaburg Dam and the lake it created are planning to make a public showing. Organizers of a "Save the Lake" petition say they've gathered around 800 signatures and are inviting the public to show up on Sunday, October 16th. Those that do are being asked to launch boats, kayaks, and paddleboards for a float on the lake at 3 p.m. People who don't take to the water can join a march across the dam.
KVAL
Lane County Veteran's Stand Down happening Friday; free bus transportation available
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A Veteran’s Stand Down will be held at the Lane County Events Center Friday, September 30. Gates open at 6:00 a.m. with breakfast served at 7:00 a.m. Services that may be available to veterans at the Stand Down include:. Veterans Services / Agencies. Veterans...
Lebanon-Express
Small towns in Linn, Benton counties feeling snubbed
Earlier this summer, the organization that lobbies on behalf of Oregon cities in Salem asked city councils across the state to select their top legislative priorities for the coming year. Choosing from a menu of options, a number of smaller municipalities struggled to find more than a few that resonated.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State Senator Weighs in on Lottery Issues
The Skanner’s article on Sept. 25, 2022, “Lottery Misses Mark on Minorities’ Fair Share,” caught the attention of some state representatives and senators, in particular, Sen. James Manning of Eugene. Manning has voiced concerns about the Lottery’s special treatment of two of its managers who have moved from Oregon to other states.
kezi.com
New Scottsburg Bridge dedicated at ODOT ceremony
SCOTTSBURG, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation dedicated the newly-rebuilt Scottsburg Bridge at a small ceremony Thursday, with several speakers highlighting the importance of the bridge. The Scottsburg Bridge is an important connection between two sides of the Umpqua River on Highway 38 between Elkton and Reedsport. The replacement...
kezi.com
Eugene City Council bids farewell to Claire Syrett after recall vote
EUGENE, Ore. -- After an election to recall Eugene city councilor Claire Syrett was successful, the City Council devoted some time in their most recent meeting to bid a fond farewell to the Ward Seven councilor. The recall election was held September 6, 2022. Over 2,300 votes were received to...
WWEEK
Arcimoto, Maker of Electric Three-Wheeled Vehicles, Cuts Jobs as Stock Dives
Arcimoto, the Eugene-based maker of three-wheeled electric vehicles, says it will use a combination of layoffs and furloughs to slash payroll expenses by one-third as its formerly high-flying stock speeds toward zero. Shares of the company, once one of the most valuable in Oregon, last traded at $1.39, down from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWEEK
Three Oregon Hospital Systems Sue State Over Failure to Accommodate Civilly Committed Patients
Three Oregon hospital systems today sued Oregon Health Authority director Pat Allen in U.S. District Court in Eugene, alleging that OHA is failing to meet its legal obligation to serve Oregonians who have been civilly committed. Legacy Health, Providence Health & Services, and PeaceHealth jointly brought the lawsuit in federal...
hh-today.com
Answering a question on Highway 20
That’s the kind of cockeyed photo of a highway feature you get when you try to photograph it at 45 miles an hour, holding a little camcorder out the sunroof without being able to see the viewfinder. Commuters on Highway 20 between Albany and Corvallis will recognize this thing....
eugeneweekly.com
Up in Smoke
To say there’s a lot of weed in the Oregon market right now is an understatement. With about five million pounds of cannabis grown in 2021, that’s enough for every person — and child — to have their own 1.25 pounds of weed, according to Dan Isaacson, co-owner of the cannabis company One Gro, which grows and packages bulk products for consumers.
focushillsboro.com
Promoter Of A Country Music Festival Admits Fraud. What Was The Matter?
This year saw the cancellation of three country music events in the states of Oregon and Idaho, and it wasn’t due to the epidemic. Allegedly, payments to the vendors who set up shop at the Country Crossing Music Festival, which was most recently hosted at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in southeast Oregon, were not made. The Linn County officials decided to revoke the permit for the Willamette Country Music Festival in Brownsville because of the lax security and excessive drinking that occurred there.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVL
Man detained by three Curry County residents pleads guilty to attempted arson
CURRY COUNTY — A man who was detained by three Curry County residents has pleaded guilty to attempting to start two wildfires and will spend one year in state prison. 3I-year-old Trennon Ray Smith of Veneta amended his plea on Tuesday, Sept. 27, according to court documents. Smith's arrest...
kezi.com
Firefighters contain 50-acre wildfire in Douglas County
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Firefighters are mopping up a sizable woodland fire after containing its spread on Thursday, the Douglas Forest Protective Association reported. The DFPA says firefighters responded to a fire about 16 miles west of Sutherlin at 1:30 p.m. on September 28. Fire officials said the fire, which mostly burned logging debris, was burning between 40 and 50 acres of privately owned land. The DFPA says their crews, as well as crews from the Coos Forest Protective Association and local fire districts, quickly responded with several fire engines and three helicopters.
klcc.org
Weather outlook for Cedar Creek Fire prompts "surge task force" for the days ahead
Beginning Saturday, several days of gusty winds and warmer temperatures are expected around the Cedar Creek Fire outside Oakridge. Incident command personnel say they’re prepared. At today’s briefing for Oregon Governor Kate Brown, a fire weather outlook showed elevated fire severity including east winds exceeding 20 miles per hour,...
KVAL
Crews respond to fire west of Sutherlin, estimated at 40-50 acres
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Crews are battled a fire in Douglas County Wednesday and expected to continue the fight into the night. Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA), Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA), and local resource fire suppression crews responded to a wildland fire, which officials are calling the Cougar Creek Fire.
KVAL
Honor Flight Preview: LCSO escorts middle schooler to school for a memorable day
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — An opportunity to honor our vets turned into a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for one local kid. River is an 11-year-old Creswell middle schooler with Down Syndrome. At an auction benefiting the South Willamette Valley Honor Flight, River's mom, Becca Hope, purchased an experience with the Linn...
KVAL
Former president of Willamette Country Music Concerts found guilty of money laundering
EUGENE, Ore. — Springfield resident and former president of Willamette Country Music Concerts, Anne Hankins, pleaded guilty Wednesday after she falsified bank statements and financial summaries to influence sale of her stake in the company, the US Attorney's Office reported. With today’s guilty plea, Ms. Hankins has proven herself...
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon music festival promoter pleads guilty, dubbed ‘serial fraudster’ by DOJ
The former president and co-owner of the company that planned, managed, and promoted the annual Willamette Country Music Festival in Linn County is facing possible prison time after pleading guilty Wednesday to wire fraud and money laundering, the Department of Justice said. The DOJ describes Anne Hankins, 53, of Springfield...
KVAL
Trial pending for man charge with running over two people
EUGENE, Ore. — Our station has continuing coverage about an 18-year-old man who faces multiple charges, including murder. This, after police say he ran over two people earlier this month. Killing one and injuring the other. Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow says that the charges against Anthony Charles...
Comments / 0