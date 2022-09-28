ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

Opponents plan lake removal rally

LEABURG: People who don't think removing Leaburg Dam and the lake it created are planning to make a public showing. Organizers of a "Save the Lake" petition say they've gathered around 800 signatures and are inviting the public to show up on Sunday, October 16th. Those that do are being asked to launch boats, kayaks, and paddleboards for a float on the lake at 3 p.m. People who don't take to the water can join a march across the dam.
LEABURG, OR
Lebanon-Express

Small towns in Linn, Benton counties feeling snubbed

Earlier this summer, the organization that lobbies on behalf of Oregon cities in Salem asked city councils across the state to select their top legislative priorities for the coming year. Choosing from a menu of options, a number of smaller municipalities struggled to find more than a few that resonated.
LINN COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Lane County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Business
Lane County, OR
Business
County
Lane County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
The Skanner News

State Senator Weighs in on Lottery Issues

The Skanner’s article on Sept. 25, 2022, “Lottery Misses Mark on Minorities’ Fair Share,” caught the attention of some state representatives and senators, in particular, Sen. James Manning of Eugene. Manning has voiced concerns about the Lottery’s special treatment of two of its managers who have moved from Oregon to other states.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

New Scottsburg Bridge dedicated at ODOT ceremony

SCOTTSBURG, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation dedicated the newly-rebuilt Scottsburg Bridge at a small ceremony Thursday, with several speakers highlighting the importance of the bridge. The Scottsburg Bridge is an important connection between two sides of the Umpqua River on Highway 38 between Elkton and Reedsport. The replacement...
SCOTTSBURG, OR
kezi.com

Eugene City Council bids farewell to Claire Syrett after recall vote

EUGENE, Ore. -- After an election to recall Eugene city councilor Claire Syrett was successful, the City Council devoted some time in their most recent meeting to bid a fond farewell to the Ward Seven councilor. The recall election was held September 6, 2022. Over 2,300 votes were received to...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lodging#Hotel Tax#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Transient Lodging Taxes#The Transient Lodging Tax
hh-today.com

Answering a question on Highway 20

That’s the kind of cockeyed photo of a highway feature you get when you try to photograph it at 45 miles an hour, holding a little camcorder out the sunroof without being able to see the viewfinder. Commuters on Highway 20 between Albany and Corvallis will recognize this thing....
CORVALLIS, OR
eugeneweekly.com

Up in Smoke

To say there’s a lot of weed in the Oregon market right now is an understatement. With about five million pounds of cannabis grown in 2021, that’s enough for every person — and child — to have their own 1.25 pounds of weed, according to Dan Isaacson, co-owner of the cannabis company One Gro, which grows and packages bulk products for consumers.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Promoter Of A Country Music Festival Admits Fraud. What Was The Matter?

This year saw the cancellation of three country music events in the states of Oregon and Idaho, and it wasn’t due to the epidemic. Allegedly, payments to the vendors who set up shop at the Country Crossing Music Festival, which was most recently hosted at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in southeast Oregon, were not made. The Linn County officials decided to revoke the permit for the Willamette Country Music Festival in Brownsville because of the lax security and excessive drinking that occurred there.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
kezi.com

Firefighters contain 50-acre wildfire in Douglas County

SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Firefighters are mopping up a sizable woodland fire after containing its spread on Thursday, the Douglas Forest Protective Association reported. The DFPA says firefighters responded to a fire about 16 miles west of Sutherlin at 1:30 p.m. on September 28. Fire officials said the fire, which mostly burned logging debris, was burning between 40 and 50 acres of privately owned land. The DFPA says their crews, as well as crews from the Coos Forest Protective Association and local fire districts, quickly responded with several fire engines and three helicopters.
SUTHERLIN, OR
KVAL

Crews respond to fire west of Sutherlin, estimated at 40-50 acres

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Crews are battled a fire in Douglas County Wednesday and expected to continue the fight into the night. Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA), Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA), and local resource fire suppression crews responded to a wildland fire, which officials are calling the Cougar Creek Fire.
SUTHERLIN, OR
KVAL

Trial pending for man charge with running over two people

EUGENE, Ore. — Our station has continuing coverage about an 18-year-old man who faces multiple charges, including murder. This, after police say he ran over two people earlier this month. Killing one and injuring the other. Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow says that the charges against Anthony Charles...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy