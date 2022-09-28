Read full article on original website
Krissie Rea
3d ago
Condolences to the family.To the author of this article rewrite your headline, tree trimmer dies as limb falls in Portland, seriously. How about Tree trimmer dies on job while trimming trees. Or Limb falls on tree trimmer, killing him. Come on I'm no journalists but can do better than what you did.
oregon.native.speaks.facts
3d ago
Damn that’s very sad…it’s very dangerous operating chainsaws ,trimming and limbing trees and people/customers are still very cheap and question why it cost so much
B I L L
3d ago
Prayers for his family and friends for the strength needed to get through this time.
