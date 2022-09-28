ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Krissie Rea
3d ago

Condolences to the family.To the author of this article rewrite your headline, tree trimmer dies as limb falls in Portland, seriously. How about Tree trimmer dies on job while trimming trees. Or Limb falls on tree trimmer, killing him. Come on I'm no journalists but can do better than what you did.

oregon.native.speaks.facts
3d ago

Damn that’s very sad…it’s very dangerous operating chainsaws ,trimming and limbing trees and people/customers are still very cheap and question why it cost so much

B I L L
3d ago

Prayers for his family and friends for the strength needed to get through this time.

KOIN 6 News

Firefighters battle fast-spreading blaze in Beaverton home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters battled a quick-spreading house fire in Beaverton Saturday. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded early in the morning to the scene of a house fire on Kelly View Loop. The house was reportedly empty and the homeowners later arrived at the scene. According to TVF&R, the house was under renovation, […]
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

Woman intentionally sets fire to Portland apartment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation after intentionally setting a fire to her apartment early Friday morning, according to Portland Fire and Rescue. Fire crews responded to a call of someone burning material just outside their apartment door just after...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Suspect Arrested For Setting Fire In Downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators say a person in mental crisis set a fire at an apartment building downtown early Friday morning. The fire on Southwest Broadway near Columbia did not spread to other apartments. Officers arrested a suspect at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Wrong-way crash in Wilsonville leaves motorcyclist dead

WILSONVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-year-old California man is dead after a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a Jeep on Interstate 5 early Friday morning, according to the Oregon State Police. A witness told police that Tyler Bratton of Santa Rosa had been traveling north, then for an unknown...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Mystery Surrounds Killing of Musician Who Traveled to Portland, Ore., for 'Adventure,' Was Found Dead in Park

Poet, musician and artist Erika Evans, 26, of Austin, Texas, was found dead on Sept. 23, and her killing remains unsolved Police in Portland, Ore., are investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old musician and artist from Texas who traveled to the West Coast city for an "adventure" but was killed on a basketball court in a small park last week. On Sept. 23, police from the Central Precinct in northwest Portland responded to a call about a shooting at Wallace Park, the Portland Police Bureau said in...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland contractor has trailer worth $40k stolen

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland contractor is searching for his stolen trailer that he says is worth about $40,000. Around 7 a.m. on Sept. 16th construction company owner Kris Listigs dump trailer was stolen. It happened outside of his customer’s house on SE 70th street in Portland. “Those...
PORTLAND, OR
clayconews.com

IDENTIFIED: TUESDAY'S HOMICIDE VICTIM IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (September 30, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the homicide victim found in the backyard of a Fairview home on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 has been identified. The victim in Tuesday’s homicide is identified as 67-year-old Danny Dee Barber. The investigation...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Twin charged in brother’s death at NE Portland hotel

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – US Marshals have arrested and charged a Washington man for the shooting death of his twin brother in NE Portland. According to the Portland Police Bureau, Martre Tirik Oliver, 26, was taken into custody in Renton, Washington for the murder of Martese Oliver, 26. Officers...
KGW

A Living Masterpiece: Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Join me for a visit to see blooms galore across a Tillamook County farmland that offers flowers, a paradise for cross-country runners and one of the largest corn mazes and pumpkin patches in the state. Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch is a living masterpiece and its owner, Pat Zweifel, is the gifted artist who created it.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Portland man arrested, charged with selling drugs to minors near school

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday near a Portland high school and charged with selling drugs to minors, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Shortly after 11 a.m., police responded to the report of a missing 16-year-old student at Cleveland High School. They learned that...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Found: Milwaukie police looking for missing man

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - Police on Thursday announced they have found 33-year-old Kyle Griffeth, who was reported missing and in danger. In a statement police said on September 26, Griffeth claimed he was on his way to work when he was last spotted in the early morning hours. But, Griffeth...
MILWAUKIE, OR

