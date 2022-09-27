Read full article on original website
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
Dalton Daily Citizen. September 28, 2022. Editorial: Please consider donating to the United Way’s 2022-2023 campaign. The United Way of Northwest Georgia’s 2022-2023 annual campaign kicked off recently with a return to the full community event. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Campaign Kickoff and CEO Trike...
Maine pauses rental assistance program launched in pandemic
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine's state housing authority has halted new applications for emergency rental assistance while it waits to find out if a request for more federal money will be approved. MaineHousing said in a statement that an “unanticipated uptick in demand” and uncertainty about new revenue prompted...
Oregon issues $2.7M fine to electric charging company
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon environmental regulators have issued a $2.7 million fine to an electric charging company over accusations it sold fraudulent credits through the agency’s clean fuels program. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said Friday it discovered Thompson Technical Services, or TTS Charging, sold over...
Auditor: All Indiana state tax rebate payments mailed out
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All Indiana state tax rebate payments from the state’s budget surplus have been printed and mailed, Indiana State Auditor Tera Klutz said. “We successfully completed printing on September 21 and sent the last batch of automatic taxpayer refund checks to the postal service on September 22,” Klutz said in a statement Thursday. “Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021 should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now.”
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota
Yankton Press & Dakotan. September 27, 2022. Editorial: A Giant Leap Toward Protecting The Earth. For some people, it probably wasn’t earthshaking news — and if all goes as hoped, that will be the point. Monday, a NASA probe crashed into a small asteroid, but the impact was...
2 lawsuits target Wisconsin policy on absentee ballots
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two lawsuits filed this week argue that Wisconsin election clerks should be allowed to accept absentee ballots that are missing portions of witness addresses, the next step in the ongoing legal battle that has pit conservatives against liberals in the battleground state. The lawsuits, filed...
Tennessee Gov. Lee appoints 2 district criminal court judges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has picked two new judges to serve on district criminal courts. The Republican announced Wednesday that he has appointed Amanda B. Dunn to the 11th Judicial District Criminal Court in Hamilton County and Hector Sanchez to the 6th Judicial District Criminal Court in Knox County.
Editorial Roundup: Florida
South Florida Sun Sentinel. September 26, 2022. Editorial: Pete Antonacci was the ultimate right-hand man. Pete Antonacci was around so long, it was natural to assume he would be there forever. But his long career abruptly ended last Friday when he died of a heart attack at 74 while at work for the state. Nobody alive has had a longer, deeper career in Florida government, at both ends of the political spectrum.
Tennessee fast-tracks new forensic jobs amid rape kit delays
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and top legislative leaders announced Thursday that they will fast-track more money to hire 25 additional forensic lab positions as the state’s turnaround times for sexual assault kits face scrutiny after a high-profile killing. The news comes just weeks after...
Sheriff's office: N.C. man using generator during storm dies
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ian have downed trees and power lines across North Carolina, and at least one fatality connected to the severe weather was reported Saturday. In Johnston County, outside of Raleigh, a woman found her husband dead early Saturday morning after he went...
WA--Washington Digest, 1pm update, WA
Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Washington stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of Washington and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed...
Gas prices drop in NJ as nation at large sees increase
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dropped again in New Jersey but rose substantially across the nation as a whole with increasing demand and tight supply amid fluctuating oil prices. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.44,...
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota
Minneapolis Star Tribune. September 22, 2022. Needy kids, taxpayers and the state’s reputation are among the victims. News that a nonprofit director and more than four dozen others have been charged in a vast scheme to steal from the government — and needy children — is another embarrassment for Minnesota. The sheer number of alleged participants and the amount of money involved is astounding.
Editorial Roundup: New York
New York Post. September 27, 2022. Editorial: If Hochul really wanted to crusade against fraud, she’d be ordering an investigation into... herself. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s latest attempt to portray herself as a ruthless crusader for honesty and efficiency is weak stuff indeed: She’s announced another move in her crackdown on unemployment cheating, seeking repayment for the $11 million burned that way in August, per a Department of Labor investigation. (The total so far this year looks to be more than $110 million).
Tennessee man hit with more charges in Memphis shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man already charged with a fatal shooting that police said set off a daylong crime rampage in Memphis now faces murder charges in two more killings, officials said Wednesday. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was indicted Tuesday on two counts of first-degree murder in the...
Religion: Glimpses of Heaven on Earth
The State Fair of Texas opened Friday and runs through Oct. 23. I started visiting the state fair when I was a kid, wandering the sprawling grounds that circle the Cotton Bowl, birthplace of the Cowboys, site of the Texas-OU shootout and the Grambling game. There is always something about the state fair. Maybe it’s Big Tex, standing at the entrance where he has stood for generations, welcoming all comers with his Texas drawl. Maybe it’s Fletcher’s corn dogs smothered in mustard and ketchup, or cotton candy, sugar sprinkled waffles, roasted turkey legs and the deep fried “whatever” that reflects the Texas motto, “If you can fry it, you can eat it!”
