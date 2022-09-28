Read full article on original website
Boardwalk Implosion
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Built in 1966 and opened as a non-gaming Holiday Inn, the property would eventually become the Boardwalk Hotel and Casino in 1989. The Boardwalk was located at 3750 South Las vegas Blvd. between the current Bellagio and Park MGM. After opening in 1966 a second...
Castaways Implosion
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Castaways Hotel and Casino, formally known as the Showboat, was unusual in that it wasn’t along the Las Vegas Strip. It was located on the Boulder Highway, or the Boulder Strip, as it is sometimes called. The implosion was on Jan. 11, 2006, nearly two years after the property had closed.
Bourbon Street Implosion
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Opening in 1980 as the Shenandoah Hotel, this property cost $29 million and was named after the Las Vegas estate of singer Wayne Newton, who was a minority investor in the property. The casino president at the opening was John Tucker – but after a Gaming Commission investigation, his gaming license was denied because of a 1975 securities fraud conviction.
Demolitions, rebrandings, sales: Changes aplenty in Las Vegas' casino industry
The last time Station Casinos opened a new property in Las Vegas was 2008, or 14 years ago. And lately, we’ve been hearing about how they are bulldozing three existing properties. That doesn’t mean the locals market for Station properties is going away. In fact, the company wants to...
Riviera Implosion
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Riviera was demolished in two separate implosions which happened on June 14 and Aug. 16, 2016. The nine-story building was one of the first high-rises in Las Vegas when it opened in 1955. The property was used in several Hollywood movies, including Oceans 11...
WATCH: Video history of Las Vegas implosions
During the 1990s and well into the 2000s, Las Vegas gained a worldwide reputation for imploding older hotels and casinos with style to make way for newer and bigger resorts.
Check out Life Time in Summerlin
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Foam rollers are one of the most under-utilized and overlooked pieces of equipment for all who exercise. Joining us now to tell us all about the benefits of foam rollers is Kendra Cason, a personal trainer at Life Time Summerlin.
$400K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
Oh to be this lucky. On Wednesday a man playing video poker at Circa in downtown Las Vegas chose to hold one ace on the hand of Triple Double Bonus Poker. It was a decision that earned him a jackpot.
New Frontier Implosion
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Frontier opened in 1942 and was demolished in an implosion on Nov. 13, 2007. It hosted the final performance of The Supremes with Diana Ross in 1970. It was later called the New Frontier. The demolition and its preparation were filmed for the National...
The frame goes up and the tears begin..
A very emotional moment as the frame is raised for the Paredes home. The build would not be possible without the contributions of our eight community partners. This year our Super Build partners include Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers, Barclays US Bank, Diamondback Land Surveying, Home Depot Foundation, Les Olson Company, Palm Mortuaries, PENTA Building Group and Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.
Asian Night Market
Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Asian Night Market is coming back to Las Vegas on October 8th. Celebrating our local Asian & Pacific Islander business as a community. Chloe Hsia with the Asian Community Developmental Council and Melissa Vallo of 702 Macarons join Roqui Theus to tell us more.
Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley once again on the rise
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gas prices have once again risen and Las Vegas residents have been feeling the pain at the pump, causing drivers to question how often they need to hit the road. “If things get worse, I could definitely see myself having to stop.” Adam Johnston is a Lyft driver but driving lately has […]
Iconic Singer Has to Cancel Las Vegas Strip Plans (for now)
Las Vegas is the live music capital of the world, and it has something for nearly all tastes. In recent years, promoters such as MGM Resorts (MGM) have made an effort to appeal to a younger clientele by booking pop acts such as Katy Perry and Lady Gaga for residencies.
Go on an adventure off the Las Vegas Strip at Illuminarium
Head to Illuminarium for some entertainment, drinks and dining—all under one roof. The main attractions are the venue’s immersive experiences. In Space: A Journey to the Moon and Beyond, step inside a gigantic room where 360-degree cinematic technology takes you on a journey through the solar system. Sound and sight immersion will drop you on the face of the moon and fly you through stars and dust and debris and right inside the beauty of the cosmos. For those that like land adventures, there’s also Wild: A Safari Experience.
New Fines Up To $5000 For Las Vegas Water Wasters
Water wasters…you might want to read this. It’s no secret we are in a major water crisis in Las Vegas. It shouldn’t be a surprise that we’ve gotten to the point of needing to fine water wasters in the city. And now those fines are getting more abundant and more expensive.
Stranded motorists rescued during thunderstorm in Las Vegas
Firefighters put out eight palm tree fires and rescued three motorists as thunderstorms hit the Las Vegas valley on Wednesday morning.
‘Fantasy’ continues to have ageless appeal in Las Vegas
Beauty takes many forms. For some, it’s a smile; for others, it’s a warm, affable personality; for others, it’s a sense of humor; and for others, it’s a body that won’t quit. Fantasy, one of the Las Vegas Strip’s longest-running adult revues, combines all these elements into one irresistible, timeless package.
Las Vegas Strip Adds Famed Eatery, Huge Sports Event
It's rare when something to eat becomes such a phenomenon that it becomes a part of pop culture. It happened with the Starbucks (SBUX) Unicorn Frappuccino and the Popeyes chicken sandwich, but it's an event that does not happen very often. And while the Starbucks drink did not lead to...
Bally’s officially buys Tropicana Las Vegas for $148 million
Bally's Corporation announced on Tuesday the completion of the acquisition of Tropicana Hotel and Casino which was previously announced in 2021.
1 Person Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Tuesday night. According to the reports, a bicycle and a truck were involved in the collision. The driver of the bicycle suffered major injuries and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The identity of...
