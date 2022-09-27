TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County employees are getting a raise for the 36th year in a row. This year it’s five percent. Tara Scott has worked in the Tuscaloosa County probate office for more than eight years, and she is thrilled to be getting a pay raise of five percent. Scott says she’s a little surprised considering the economy and the fact we’re not too far removed from the pandemic.

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO