wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County employees get a raise for 36th year in a row
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County employees are getting a raise for the 36th year in a row. This year it’s five percent. Tara Scott has worked in the Tuscaloosa County probate office for more than eight years, and she is thrilled to be getting a pay raise of five percent. Scott says she’s a little surprised considering the economy and the fact we’re not too far removed from the pandemic.
Sawyerville church set to rebuild after being destroyed by a tornado
SAWYERVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A congregation in Hale County is planning to rebuild their church that was destroyed by a tornado on Feb. 3. Mercy Pickens is the pastor at Bread of Life Ministry church. She was devastated to lose her sanctuary by the EF-2 storm but says the congregation is happy about the rebuilding. […]
Hurricane Ian evacuees staying at hotels in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Some Hurricane Ian evacuees have traveled to west Alabama, seeking shelter at Tuscaloosa hotels. Four evacuees from the Tampa area have rooms at the Sure Stay Hotel, including Khristina Smith. “This hotel in general was wonderful with us and other folks who evacuated the state,” Smith said. “They took great care of […]
Tuscaloosa’s Druid City Music Hall To Host First-Ever Beer Festival on the Strip Saturday
The Druid City Music Hall will offer 40 craft beers from more than two dozen U.S. breweries Saturday at its first-ever Beer Festival. Paige Parrucci, a spokesperson for the venue, said what started as a small idea blossomed into plans to put on the city's premier beer festival. To that...
alabamanews.net
ArtsRevive and Selma Potter Offer Ceramics Classes
ArtsRevive in Selma is providing people in the community with another fun way — to scratch their creative itch. Selma potter Jo Taylor teaches ceramic hand building techniques — used to create pieces of pottery. Two hour classes — and six week classes are now available — at...
Victim of Tuscaloosa homicide identified
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of a Tuscaloosa homicide investigation has been identified, according to police. Joseph Baskins, 36, of Tuscaloosa, was found dead by officers responding to a shooting at the River Road Apartments on 8th Avenue NE last Saturday. Most of the key witnesses and evidence have been located and reviewed. According to […]
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County school plans for new high school football stadium
BROOKWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Brookwood High School has a new football stadium in the works. The new stadium will be built across the street from the school on Miners Memorial Highway in Brookwood. The Tuscaloosa County School Board approved the project on Tuesday. The price tag will be around $18 million and school leaders expect the stadium to be built just in time for when the football season begins next fall.
WSFA
DA: Multiple people shot in Perry County
UNIONTOWN, Ala. (WSFA) - Perry County’s district attorney said multiple people were shot in Uniontown Wednesday night. District Attorney Michael Jackson said it happened sometime after 9 p.m. He did not give the exact location. Jackson said five or six people, including the shooter, were taken to hospitals in...
BobaMania to Celebrate Second Location Opening in Midtown Village
BobaMania will soon have a second home in Tuscaloosa with the opening of their Midtown Village location this weekend. The Tuscaloosa boba tea shop opened its first shop on University Boulevard in Downtown Tuscaloosa in 2021, but with the growing demand for boba tea, the business decided they had several reasons for needing a new location and Midtown Village was where they set their sights.
These Alabama BBQ joints made Southern Living’s list of ‘The South’s Top 50’
This week, Southern Living released its 2022 list of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” and two Alabama restaurants are on the rundown: Archibald’s Bar-B-Q in Northport and Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q in Decatur. Southern Living ranked Archibald’s number 7 on its list. The publication started...
The West Alabama Watchman
Labor and Delivery dedicated to Dr. Fitz-Gerald
Dozens of friends and family members of the late Dr. Maurice Fitz-Gerald crowded into the hallway outside of the labor and delivery suite in Whitfield Regional Hospital Thursday. They were there to honor the long-time Demopolis physician with the unveiling of a plaque designating the unit as the Dr. M.J....
Tuscaloosa, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wtug.com
Tuscaloosa City Council OKs 6-Story Extended Stay Hotel Off Jack Warner Parkway
The Tuscaloosa City Council greenlit the development of a new six-story extended stay hotel on Jack Warner Parkway at their weekly meeting Tuesday night. The hotel concept will be new to the Tuscaloosa market -- an 94-room, six-story Element by Westin. The hotel will be built near the intersection of...
Several People Shot Leaving Uniontown ‘Footwash’ Festival Wednesday
Several people were injured in a shooting near the annual Footwash festival outside Uniontown Wednesday night, local officials have confirmed to the Thread. Michael Jackson, the district attorney in several West Alabama counties including Perry County, said four or five people were shot in what police believe was a disagreement between out-of-towners.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Alabama suspends license of doctor for Tuscaloosa abortion clinic
The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners has denied the application to practice medicine for the medical director of a Tuscaloosa abortion clinic. Dr. Leah N. Torres, who has been serving as medical director of the West Alabama Women’s Center under a temporary license, made fraudulent statements in her application, the board said.
WTOK-TV
Woman, child die in Tuscaloosa crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - A crash that involved several cars Monday claimed the lives of two people. Laquavia R. Thomas, 33, of Tuscaloosa, died injured when the car she was driving was hit by a Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by Robert A. Daniels, 41, of Brandon, Miss. After the initial collision,...
wbrc.com
Telehealth comes To Pickens County
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Telehealth for Veterans has come to Pickens County and that seems to fit the national trend. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the number of medical visits done by telehealth exploded from 840,000 in 2019 to more than 52,000,000 in 2020. The pandemic fueled much of that growth.
Expect Major Delays on I-20/59 West After Truckload Strikes Bridge Near Vance
Westbound interstate traffic is backed up in Tuscaloosa County Wednesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer's oversize load reportedly collided with a bridge near Vance. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, a truck traveling west was hauling a large piece of equipment that hit Covered Bridge near Exit 86. A bridge...
4 shot after argument over ride from Alabama Footwash Festival to Indiana, DA says
An investigation is underway after four people were shot Wednesday following a dispute that started at the annual Footwash Festival in Uniontown. The outdoor festival, which includes music and vendors, takes place each year during the last week of September on private land in Perry County. District Attorney Michael Jackson...
WTOK-TV
Game of the Week: Tigers hunt down the Wildcats on homecoming night
DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - Demopolis hosted Shelby County for homecoming night in their seventh game of the season. The Tigers entered the game with a 5-1 record and coach Seymore said he was hoping to see his team some of their best football yet. Demopolis would kick the ball off...
