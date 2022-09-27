ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demopolis, AL

wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa County employees get a raise for 36th year in a row

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County employees are getting a raise for the 36th year in a row. This year it’s five percent. Tara Scott has worked in the Tuscaloosa County probate office for more than eight years, and she is thrilled to be getting a pay raise of five percent. Scott says she’s a little surprised considering the economy and the fact we’re not too far removed from the pandemic.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Hurricane Ian evacuees staying at hotels in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Some Hurricane Ian evacuees have traveled to west Alabama, seeking shelter at Tuscaloosa hotels. Four evacuees from the Tampa area have rooms at the Sure Stay Hotel, including Khristina Smith. “This hotel in general was wonderful with us and other folks who evacuated the state,” Smith said. “They took great care of […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Demopolis, AL
Alabama Government
Alabama State
Demopolis, AL
alabamanews.net

ArtsRevive and Selma Potter Offer Ceramics Classes

ArtsRevive in Selma is providing people in the community with another fun way — to scratch their creative itch. Selma potter Jo Taylor teaches ceramic hand building techniques — used to create pieces of pottery. Two hour classes — and six week classes are now available — at...
SELMA, AL
CBS 42

Victim of Tuscaloosa homicide identified

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of a Tuscaloosa homicide investigation has been identified, according to police. Joseph Baskins, 36, of Tuscaloosa, was found dead by officers responding to a shooting at the River Road Apartments on 8th Avenue NE last Saturday. Most of the key witnesses and evidence have been located and reviewed. According to […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa County school plans for new high school football stadium

BROOKWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Brookwood High School has a new football stadium in the works. The new stadium will be built across the street from the school on Miners Memorial Highway in Brookwood. The Tuscaloosa County School Board approved the project on Tuesday. The price tag will be around $18 million and school leaders expect the stadium to be built just in time for when the football season begins next fall.
BROOKWOOD, AL
WSFA

DA: Multiple people shot in Perry County

UNIONTOWN, Ala. (WSFA) - Perry County’s district attorney said multiple people were shot in Uniontown Wednesday night. District Attorney Michael Jackson said it happened sometime after 9 p.m. He did not give the exact location. Jackson said five or six people, including the shooter, were taken to hospitals in...
PERRY COUNTY, AL
95.3 The Bear

BobaMania to Celebrate Second Location Opening in Midtown Village

BobaMania will soon have a second home in Tuscaloosa with the opening of their Midtown Village location this weekend. The Tuscaloosa boba tea shop opened its first shop on University Boulevard in Downtown Tuscaloosa in 2021, but with the growing demand for boba tea, the business decided they had several reasons for needing a new location and Midtown Village was where they set their sights.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The West Alabama Watchman

Labor and Delivery dedicated to Dr. Fitz-Gerald

Dozens of friends and family members of the late Dr. Maurice Fitz-Gerald crowded into the hallway outside of the labor and delivery suite in Whitfield Regional Hospital Thursday. They were there to honor the long-time Demopolis physician with the unveiling of a plaque designating the unit as the Dr. M.J....
DEMOPOLIS, AL
High School Football PRO

Tuscaloosa, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Central High School - Tuscaloosa football team will have a game with Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Alabama suspends license of doctor for Tuscaloosa abortion clinic

The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners has denied the application to practice medicine for the medical director of a Tuscaloosa abortion clinic. Dr. Leah N. Torres, who has been serving as medical director of the West Alabama Women’s Center under a temporary license, made fraudulent statements in her application, the board said.
WTOK-TV

Woman, child die in Tuscaloosa crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - A crash that involved several cars Monday claimed the lives of two people. Laquavia R. Thomas, 33, of Tuscaloosa, died injured when the car she was driving was hit by a Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by Robert A. Daniels, 41, of Brandon, Miss. After the initial collision,...
wbrc.com

Telehealth comes To Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Telehealth for Veterans has come to Pickens County and that seems to fit the national trend. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the number of medical visits done by telehealth exploded from 840,000 in 2019 to more than 52,000,000 in 2020. The pandemic fueled much of that growth.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL

