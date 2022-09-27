Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City AddressBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
Yardbarker
Browns Players Call Out Chuks Okorafor
Last Thursday, the Browns had a good all-around game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where they won 29-17. But, there was one big low-light in the game for Cleveland, which came at the hands of Chuks Okorafor. Anthony Walker Jr. Injured by Chuks Okorafor. Not only was Walker injured on the...
NFL World Reacts To Myles Garrett Driving History News
On Wednesday, a story from WKYC detailing Myles Garrett's history of speeding surfaced. The timing of this decision wasn't a coincidence. Garrett was involved in a car accident earlier this week. The Cleveland Browns defensive end swerved to avoid an animal on the road. His car ended up flipping multiple times.
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett reportedly has a long history of reckless driving
While Cleveland Browns fans hope for a speedy recovery and quick return to the field for defense star Myles Garrett,
Browns update Garrett playing status for Sunday
The Browns and Falcons will kickoff Sunday at 1 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Myles Garrett Speaks For First Time Since Car Accident
On Friday, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett spoke to the media for the first time since his car accident. Garrett was issued a citation for "failure to control his motor vehicle" in light of Monday's crash. His vehicle flipped multiple times before coming to a stop. Unsurprisingly, Garrett is...
What stood out from Myles Garrett’s press conference? Berea report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are officially listing defensive end Myles Garrett as questionable for Sunday’s game in Atlanta following his car crash on Monday. Garrett did not practice on Friday. Fellow defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is also questionable with an ankle injury. Garrett spoke to the media on...
FOX Sports
Browns' Myles Garrett ruled out vs. Falcons following car crash
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Falcons, just a few days after the All-Pro suffered multiple injuries upon crashing his car while speeding. Garrett will not make the trip to Atlanta, as Cleveland downgraded the star defender on Saturday from questionable...
Myles Garrett’s status for Sunday becomes official
Cleveland Browns' defensive end has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game in Atlanta.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Definitely a wake-up call for me': Browns DE Myles Garrett reflects on crash
On Monday afternoon, Browns DE Myles Garrett was heading home after a day at practice in Berea. His usual commute didn't end the way it usually does as he found himself in a rollover crash.
What is the bottom line for Myles Garrett after his accident? – Terry’s Talkin’ Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Myles Garrett’s driving record shows he has been reckless and irresponsible at times. To pretend otherwise or offer excuses because too many athletes (and others) have scary driving habits is to miss the point. What Garrett has been doing behind the wheel is wrong and...
Yardbarker
John Johnson and Grant Delpit Talk About Myles Garrett
John Johnson Doesn’t Even Want Garrett to Play in Week Four. In the video from cleveland.com, John Johnson had an interesting take on the situation. Most people would want their teammates to play, but he thinks that Garrett should just take it easy. “I wouldn’t be surprised (if he...
WATCH: 3News' Jay Crawford throws out first pitch prior to Thursday's Cleveland Guardians game
CLEVELAND — It was a special occasion at Progressive Field on Thursday!. 3News' Jay Crawford had the honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to tonight's Guardians game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The co-host of "What's New" and "The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show" fired a strike to home plate (albeit a little high) while wearing gear to support the AL Central champions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Browns' Myles Garrett 'grateful' to survive car crash
Cleveland Browns' star defensive end Myles Garrett says he's happy to be alive after being involved in a single-car crash on Monday. Garrett told reporters Friday that he's "definitely grateful to be here" just days after he was hospitalized with injuries to his left shoulder and right biceps. "With what...
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/30/22)
It is Friday, September 30, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are concluding the first month of football season with a 2-1 record. Given the circumstances of the offseason, that is a great start. The Week 4 game against Atlanta is slated for Sunday afternoon. The most recent injury report for...
Myles Garrett shirks responsibility to Cleveland Browns teammates with his need for speed
BEREA – Myles Garrett expressed contrition over his need for speed when discussing his harrowing car accident for the first time Friday. Hopefully he means it. The Browns’ first overall...
ESPN
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett says he's 'grateful' after car accident and wants to play Sunday if medically cleared
BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett said that he's "definitely grateful" to be alive after his single-car crash Monday and that he's "recovering pretty quickly" from the left shoulder and right biceps injuries he suffered in the accident. "Definitely grateful to be here," the star Cleveland Browns pass-rusher said Friday. "With...
Comments / 0