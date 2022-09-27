ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Browns Players Call Out Chuks Okorafor

Last Thursday, the Browns had a good all-around game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where they won 29-17. But, there was one big low-light in the game for Cleveland, which came at the hands of Chuks Okorafor. Anthony Walker Jr. Injured by Chuks Okorafor. Not only was Walker injured on the...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Myles Garrett Driving History News

On Wednesday, a story from WKYC detailing Myles Garrett's history of speeding surfaced. The timing of this decision wasn't a coincidence. Garrett was involved in a car accident earlier this week. The Cleveland Browns defensive end swerved to avoid an animal on the road. His car ended up flipping multiple times.
The Spun

Myles Garrett Speaks For First Time Since Car Accident

On Friday, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett spoke to the media for the first time since his car accident. Garrett was issued a citation for "failure to control his motor vehicle" in light of Monday's crash. His vehicle flipped multiple times before coming to a stop. Unsurprisingly, Garrett is...
FOX Sports

Browns' Myles Garrett ruled out vs. Falcons following car crash

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Falcons, just a few days after the All-Pro suffered multiple injuries upon crashing his car while speeding. Garrett will not make the trip to Atlanta, as Cleveland downgraded the star defender on Saturday from questionable...
Yardbarker

John Johnson and Grant Delpit Talk About Myles Garrett

John Johnson Doesn’t Even Want Garrett to Play in Week Four. In the video from cleveland.com, John Johnson had an interesting take on the situation. Most people would want their teammates to play, but he thinks that Garrett should just take it easy. “I wouldn’t be surprised (if he...
WKYC

WATCH: 3News' Jay Crawford throws out first pitch prior to Thursday's Cleveland Guardians game

CLEVELAND — It was a special occasion at Progressive Field on Thursday!. 3News' Jay Crawford had the honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to tonight's Guardians game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The co-host of "What's New" and "The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show" fired a strike to home plate (albeit a little high) while wearing gear to support the AL Central champions.
FOX Sports

Browns' Myles Garrett 'grateful' to survive car crash

Cleveland Browns' star defensive end Myles Garrett says he's happy to be alive after being involved in a single-car crash on Monday. Garrett told reporters Friday that he's "definitely grateful to be here" just days after he was hospitalized with injuries to his left shoulder and right biceps. "With what...
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/30/22)

It is Friday, September 30, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are concluding the first month of football season with a 2-1 record. Given the circumstances of the offseason, that is a great start. The Week 4 game against Atlanta is slated for Sunday afternoon. The most recent injury report for...
CLEVELAND, OH

