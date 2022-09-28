ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Trent, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Society
KVUE

City of Buda focuses on supporting local businesses

BUDA, Texas — The City of Buda is seeing a lot of growth, but it is still much smaller than its neighboring cities of Austin and Kyle. That is why, many times, people will live in Buda but head to the other cities for work and leisure. The City has been working to change that.
BUDA, TX
KVUE

Austin Office of Police Oversight director resigns

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police oversight director Farah Muscadin has resigned, according to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman. Her office, the Office of Police Oversight, has been at the center of the debate on police accountability. Muscadin has not worked this year as she...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Head of office that oversees Austin’s police department resigns

Farah Muscadin, the director of Austin's Office of Police Oversight, is stepping down from the job. In a memo sent to City Council members last week and obtained by KUT on Friday, City Manager Spencer Cronk said Muscadin decided to vacate the job in order to spend more time with family. Muscadin, who started in 2018, has been on maternity leave since having a child in January.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Supportive Housing#Linus Realestate#Homelessness#Acc#Austin Community College#Sga
do512.com

Crossing State Lines with Weed

State laws regulating cannabis are rapidly transforming across the United States. In fact, earlier this year, New Mexico passed a law allowing recreational weed to be bought and sold in dispensaries. In light of this, many Texans are wondering what the changing policies in neighboring states might mean for them....
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
KVUE

VELA hosts 11th annual 'Be the Light' fundraiser

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday night, Central Texans gathered to raise money for a good cause. VELA's 11th annual "Be the Light" fundraiser was held in South Austin. KVUE Daybreak's Yvonne Nava served as emcee. VELA's vision is to create a community where all families of children with disabilities...
AUSTIN, TX
Curbed

Grimes Is a YIMBY

The city of Austin, which has seen rents for a one-bedroom apartment spike by 108 percent over the past year, has gotten so expensive that even a pop star from outer space claims she can’t buy the house she wants without the help of the billionaire she used to date. “I couldn’t afford to buy a house that fits my kids in Austin atm without help from their dad which is INSANE,” Grimes tweeted on Monday, fighting it out in the comments with random people after calling on her “fellow Texans” to support a Change.org housing petition.
AUSTIN, TX
KHOU

Longhorn Coach Steve Sarkisian has listed his South Austin home, but it's not what you think

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Football Head Coach Steve Sarkisian has listed his South Austin home for $7.5 million. The 5,331-square-foot, five-bedroom house was placed on the market Tuesday. But football fans don't need to worry about Coach Sark leaving his post. His listing agent, Drew Tate, said he and his family have already moved into a newly constructed home that better suits them.
AUSTIN, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

County rolls out data portal

Hays County residents and other members of the public can now search and download Geographic Information System data for Hays County. The new online portal, developed by the GIS Division within the Hays County Development Services Department, provides a range of data including precinct voting maps, election polling locations, 2020 parks bond projects, floodplain maps, county road maps and more.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

You can now take a self-driving Lyft in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — If you use rideshares, getting around Austin is about to be a little bit different. Lyft is now offering the option of a self-driving car for the same price as a normal ride. Austin joins Miami and Las Vegas as the third city where Lyft riders can hail an autonomous ride.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy