The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
O’Rourke Wasn’t Concerned About the Recent Polls on This Trip in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
Austin school fails to meet standards during school safety audit
The Texas State School Safety Center has conducted at least 12 intruder detection audits in Austin ISD, but so far one school has failed to meet their standards.
Ascension Seton holds groundbreaking for new Georgetown facility
Ascension Seton will build a new 60,000-square-foot facility in the Wolf Lakes Village development. (Courtesy Ascension Seton) Texas-based health care organization Ascension Seton announced a groundbreaking ceremony for a new facility in Georgetown on Sept. 29. According to the announcement from the Ascension public relations department, the facility will be...
Round Rock ISD student publishes calculus book to help his peers
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock High School Senior Aditya Velamuri tutors his fellow students in calculus. He knows how to teach others because he taught himself calculus when he was living in India. "I think it is much easier when you have already made that mistake yourself to...
Austin creates corporation that could nearly double proposed affordable housing projects
AUSTIN, Texas — This Thursday, the Austin Affordable Housing Public Facilities Corporation will meet for the first time to discuss seven different project proposals that include affordable housing. The group, formed in April and made up of the Austin City Council and Mayor Steve Adler, will work on securing...
City of Buda focuses on supporting local businesses
BUDA, Texas — The City of Buda is seeing a lot of growth, but it is still much smaller than its neighboring cities of Austin and Kyle. That is why, many times, people will live in Buda but head to the other cities for work and leisure. The City has been working to change that.
Austin Office of Police Oversight director resigns
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police oversight director Farah Muscadin has resigned, according to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman. Her office, the Office of Police Oversight, has been at the center of the debate on police accountability. Muscadin has not worked this year as she...
Relocating so workers can find affordable housing: One way Austin companies are competing for talent
Leaders in the manufacturing industry met this week to discuss their biggest challenges at the Austin Regional Manufacturers Association 2022 State of Manufacturing Conference & Expo.
kut.org
Head of office that oversees Austin’s police department resigns
Farah Muscadin, the director of Austin's Office of Police Oversight, is stepping down from the job. In a memo sent to City Council members last week and obtained by KUT on Friday, City Manager Spencer Cronk said Muscadin decided to vacate the job in order to spend more time with family. Muscadin, who started in 2018, has been on maternity leave since having a child in January.
Nau's Enfield Drug closing in Austin's Clarksville neighborhood after decades of business
AUSTIN, Texas — Nau's Enfield Drug, a longtime fixture in Austin's Clarksville neighborhood, is closing. The pharmacy and former soda fountain will close in March after the Labay family was not able to renew their lease for the building, manager Laura Labay told KVUE Wednesday. Nau's Enfield Drug has...
do512.com
Crossing State Lines with Weed
State laws regulating cannabis are rapidly transforming across the United States. In fact, earlier this year, New Mexico passed a law allowing recreational weed to be bought and sold in dispensaries. In light of this, many Texans are wondering what the changing policies in neighboring states might mean for them....
KVUE
PHOTOS: Austin's Nau's Enfield Drug closing
Nau's Enfield Drug, a longtime fixture in Austin's Clarksville neighborhood, is closing. Photo by KVUE's John Gusky.
Your power provider may still not be ready for another extreme weather emergency
AUSTIN, Texas — A new Texas law requires electric companies to give the State detailed information about how they will respond to a weather emergency. Senate Bill 3, passed by the 87th Texas legislature, requires the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) to analyze weather emergency operations plans of all power entities.
KHOU
'Just absolutely horrible' | Long-time Austin ISD teacher accused of verbal, emotional abuse
AUSTIN, Texas — A long-time Austin ISD teacher is under investigation by the district after several former Bowie High School students said she subjected them to emotional and verbal abuse and inappropriately touched students. The Bowie alumni told the KVUE Defenders that what they went through was so disturbing,...
VELA hosts 11th annual 'Be the Light' fundraiser
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday night, Central Texans gathered to raise money for a good cause. VELA's 11th annual "Be the Light" fundraiser was held in South Austin. KVUE Daybreak's Yvonne Nava served as emcee. VELA's vision is to create a community where all families of children with disabilities...
Curbed
Grimes Is a YIMBY
The city of Austin, which has seen rents for a one-bedroom apartment spike by 108 percent over the past year, has gotten so expensive that even a pop star from outer space claims she can’t buy the house she wants without the help of the billionaire she used to date. “I couldn’t afford to buy a house that fits my kids in Austin atm without help from their dad which is INSANE,” Grimes tweeted on Monday, fighting it out in the comments with random people after calling on her “fellow Texans” to support a Change.org housing petition.
76th Honor Flight takes 37 Texas veterans to Washington, D.C.
AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, veterans of World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Cold War will fly to visit memorials that honor their service. It's all thanks to the nonprofit Honor Flight Austin. Honor Flight Austin calls the flight the "trip of a lifetime."...
KHOU
Longhorn Coach Steve Sarkisian has listed his South Austin home, but it's not what you think
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Football Head Coach Steve Sarkisian has listed his South Austin home for $7.5 million. The 5,331-square-foot, five-bedroom house was placed on the market Tuesday. But football fans don't need to worry about Coach Sark leaving his post. His listing agent, Drew Tate, said he and his family have already moved into a newly constructed home that better suits them.
drippingspringsnews.com
County rolls out data portal
Hays County residents and other members of the public can now search and download Geographic Information System data for Hays County. The new online portal, developed by the GIS Division within the Hays County Development Services Department, provides a range of data including precinct voting maps, election polling locations, 2020 parks bond projects, floodplain maps, county road maps and more.
You can now take a self-driving Lyft in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — If you use rideshares, getting around Austin is about to be a little bit different. Lyft is now offering the option of a self-driving car for the same price as a normal ride. Austin joins Miami and Las Vegas as the third city where Lyft riders can hail an autonomous ride.
KXAN
Former Hays County, Austin teacher indicted on indecency with a child charges
HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A former teacher who worked in Hays County and the Austin area was indicted on charges relating to the alleged sexual abuse of students. Andrew Palmore, 50, was indicted by a Hays County grand jury on Sept. 14 for the following charges:. One count...
