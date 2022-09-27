Read full article on original website
4 Lufkin firefighters deploying to assist Florida after Hurricane Ian
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin said four Lufkin firefighters are being deployed to Florida to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Asst. Chief Ryan Watson, Lt. Larry Tutt, Firefighter Blaine Byrum, and Firefighter Jose Grenados are leaving Friday afternoon and will be reporting to a staging area in Orlando later this weekend. Once they reach Orlando, they will be given assignments in storm-damaged areas.
Mark in Texas History: Halfway Inn represents 180 years of history
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Near Chireno in Nacogdoches County on the El Camino Real is a beautiful log cabin that has been preserved for the past 60 years. The Halfway Inn, also known as the Flournoy-Granberry House, was built around 1840 by Samuel Flournoy, who had moved to Texas from Mississippi. Flournoy was a postmaster and the home served as the post office for a 15-mile radius. It was a popular stop on the stagecoach route between Nacogdoches and San Augustine.
Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies
Gregg County commissioners approve fee increases at East Texas Regional Airport. “It was very clear that we were on the bottom of costs of landing at Gregg County airport, and that’s good in a way, but it costs a great deal of money to operate that airport. Some things you just can’t keep low forever, some of the fees we raised today,” the judge says.
East Texas Longhorn Association members face challenging drought conditions
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The drought experienced across Texas has been devastating to those in the cattle industry. Cattlemen at the East Texas State Fair described their experiences. “It’s been a rough year to be in the cattle business.”. Secretary Treasurer of the East Texas Longhorn Association Lana Hightower...
Hwy 103 East Bridge at Lake Sam Rayburn now cleared
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As of 6:55 p.m., the bridge is cleared. Traffic is flowing normally. TxDOT Lufkin has reported a wreck on the bridge on Hwy 103 at Lake Sam Rayburn. The crash involves several vehicles, and traffic is stop and go. DPS troopers are directing traffic. Be prepared for delays and use caution if you must travel this route. Reduce your speed, TxDOT says.
Gregg County commissioners approve fee increases at East Texas Regional Airport
'Hands On a Hard Body' musical comes to East Texas for first time. Hands on a Hardbody began as a contest in Longview at a Nissan car dealership, and it attracted national attention. "It's a real honor to do it here and to be the first one to do it in this area," says Tim Mitchiner, Director of Hands on a Hardbody at Tyler Civic Theater.
DETCOG to bring reliable internet to over 100,000 Deep East Texans
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Deep East Texas Council of Governments, or DETCOG, is making a big push to get Deep East Texas better internet speeds. Over half of Deep East Texas has either no internet or unreliable internet according to DETCOG Executive Director Lonnie Hunt. “We’re one of the...
Nacogdoches County woman killed by passing vehicle after fight
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman hit by a vehicle after an altercation Tuesday night. April Julissa Cavazos, 20, of Nacogdoches County, was struck by a vehicle on the southbound lane of U.S. 59 north of Nacogdoches, in the 16000 block, around 8:05 p.m.
Son of country singer Charley Pride says agreement has been reached in will dispute
Boil water notice issued for Carolynn Estates Water System in Henderson County
(PRESS RELEASE) - A production issue at the water treatment plant has caused a service outage to customers. Bacteriological samples will be collected as soon as conditions improve, and the utility would cancel the Boil Water Notice once favorable results are received. This notice affects all 1,266 customers. “Due to...
35 family members of Uvalde shooting victims throw their support behind O’Rourke
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Hours ahead of the only planned gubernatorial debate of the election cycle, the families of Uvalde school shooting victims threw their support behind Democrat Beto O’Rourke, saying in a news conference that incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, had not taken meaningful enough action on gun control measures following the deaths of 19 schoolchildren and two teachers.
Hands On A Hardbody
East Texas Chapter of American Red Cross responds to Florida after Hurricane Ian. When it comes to recovery efforts, emergency responders from East Texas are already in Florida. "It's a long road but all of our volunteers and all of our staff are willing to make it just to make the lives of Floridians a little bit easier," said Doyle Rader, regional communications manager of the American Red Cross.
Gray teams with Salvation Army for Hurricane Ian relief effort
(Gray News) – Gray Television is teaming with The Salvation Army to support relief efforts for the victims of Hurricane Ian. Ian struck the coast of Florida as a Category 4 storm Wednesday, one of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S. It knocked out power for millions, destroyed and flooded homes and other buildings, and obstructed and demolished roadways, stranding thousands.
Loop 281 corridor study seeks solutions for Longview traffic problems
Chapel Hill students gather for See You at the Pole event. Despite the recent catastrophic events that have occurred on school campuses, student Keziah Knight says she's happy to pray for positive change and to speak about God to her friends through music.
Tyler Pounds Taxiway Project
Pollard neighborhood poised to be Tyler's...
Grilled jalapeno cheddar meatballs by Shalene McNeill with Texas Beef Council
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Shalene McNeill with Texas Beef Council joins us today to share a great recipe from the website, beeflovingtexans.com, for some of the tastiest meatballs ever. Grilled Jalapeño Cheddar Meatballs. Ingredients. ● 2 lbs. Ground Beef. ● 1/2 cup tortilla chips, crushed. ● 3/4 cup milk.
Governor Debate
Secretary Treasurer of the East Texas Longhorn Association Lana Hightower was showing two Texas Longhorns named G and L Tomahawk and G and L Apache Pass. She said this year's drought made the cost of feed skyrocket. A recent arrival to East Texas, and Marine Corps veteran, is on...
Wood County veteran raises funds for St. Jude Children’s Hospital
Mark in Texas History: Halfway Inn represents 180 years of history. The Halfway Inn, also known as the Flournoy-Granberry House, was built around 1840 by Samuel Flournoy and served as the post office for a 15-mile radius. East Texas missionaries providing housing, relief to Ukrainian refugees in Poland.
Timpson’s Terry Bussey takes the ball up the side for a 50-yard touchdown
TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - During Friday’s game against San Augustine, Timpson’s Terry Bussey keeps the ball, runs toward the sideline and up the field for a 50-yard touchdown run. We have the clip here.
Red Zone Forecast: Expect clear skies, calm winds for tonight’s game
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Clear skies and calm winds stick around for Friday night football. No rain in the forecast, but temperatures will cool quickly with temperatures falling into the lower to middle 60s by the time the final whistle blows. If you are someone who gets chilly easily then you might want to bring a hoodie or something with longer sleeves!
