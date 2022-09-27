Read full article on original website
Related
Progress continuing on new Wagener-Salley High School
Plans for the new Wagener-Salley High School are continuing to move forward. During the Aiken County Board of Education meeting on Aug. 23, board members heard an update from McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture on the progress on the high school. During the last presentation, the project was over the estimated $65.89 million budget, so Donnie Love Jr. with the architecture firm discussed what was done to bring it back under budget.
Aiken County public schools will switch to remote learning Friday; other cancellations
Editor's note: Check back with Aiken Standard as this article may be updated. The Aiken County Public School District has announced that Friday will be a remote learning day due to anticipated weather from Hurricane Ian. According to a statement from the school district, students should leave school on Thursday...
Aiken public schools, colleges monitoring Hurricane Ian
The Aiken County Public School District is monitoring Hurricane Ian closely to see what impact it may have on the area. According to Merry Glenne Piccolino, director of communications and community partnerships for the school district, as of Tuesday there are no changes to the school schedule. "The safety of...
South Aiken High School Buddy Club forms special bonds with students
South Aiken High School cares for all of its students. That's why it's no surprise that the South Aiken Buddy Club is a huge success.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Columbia elementary school's reading test scores soar through pandemic, past state expectations
COLUMBIA — Alexis Temple started teaching English and Language Arts in Columbia at the height of a pandemic. Her third grade students had fallen far below the S.C. Department of Education's academic standards. The Greenville native said she was in survival mode. In the capital city's historic Waverly district,...
wach.com
LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This list will update as more information on school closures becomes available. Friday: virtual learning for all students. General campus operations suspended. Calhoun County School District:. Thursday: Early dismissal for all schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning for all students. All activities are...
WRDW-TV
Schools in Richmond, Columbia counties tout results on SAT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the fifth year in a row, Georgia public-school students outperformed their counterparts in the nation’s public schools on the SAT, state education officials said Wednesday. Local school districts are pleased with their results, too. Richmond County. In Richmond County, Class of 2022 test takers...
WRDW-TV
Mentorship program aims to end youth violence in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A recent spike in violent crimes prompted us to look at how many homicides we’ve had in the area this year and how many suspects were arrested. We have those numbers along with what members of the community are doing to try and reduce crime in Augusta.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxg.com
Aiken County in need of more EMS workers to handle call volume
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - You call 911 and expect help to be on the way fast. But, what happens when help gets delayed? Aiken County says they need more EMS personnel. Overall, the area averages more than 23,000 calls a year. That's county and private combined. Officials expect that number to increase with time and say they need the help before that happens.
Soda City Biz WIRE
The South Carolina Small Business Development Centers Hires Jeremy Johnson as Community Navigator Business Consultant
The South Carolina Small Business Development Centers (SC SBDC) Hires Jeremy Johnson as Community Navigator Business Consultant to Assist Marginalized Small Businesses. South Carolina SBDC Network Headquarters (Columbia, SC) – The South Carolina Small Business Development Centers (SC SBDC), the state’s premier provider of business assistance to small business owners and entrepreneurs, is pleased to announce the hiring of Community Navigator Business Consultant Jeremy Johnson. With over ten years in the banking industry combined with his first-hand experience as a small business owner, Johnson will join his fellow SC SBDC consultant David Dougherty in supporting the state's Community Navigator Pilot Program (CNPP) in its mission to equip and empower minority, rural and other underserved sectors of the entrepreneurial community.
JENNIE: Unity 2022 coming up Oct. 8
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– UNITY Augusta 2022 annual men’s breakfast is coming up Saturday, October 8th. Dr. Michael Perry is the Chair of this event and he says it’s about building unity that creates lasting relationships and breaks down walls. Perry says the division in our area falls along social and institutional lines: race, church denomination, […]
The Post and Courier
Project Pascalis stopped by Aiken Municipal Development Commission
Project Pascalis has been stopped by the Aiken Municipal Development Commission. The commission voted unanimously Thursday afternoon to stop the project, declaring the purchase and sale agreement signed with RPM Development Partners null and void and canceling the redevelopment plan so that the commission can follow the South Carolina Development Law.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
West Columbia industrial building leased out
WEST COLUMBIA — A solar equipment company, a maker of construction materials and an automotive glass manufacturer are leasing space in an industrial building in West Columbia. All 181,440 square feet of Magnus Development’s 321 Logistics building were pre-leased before construction was complete, according to brokers with Colliers International...
Three experts say Aiken would benefit from historic preservation
Three historic preservation experts said Aiken should look to its past to continue its growth downtown. Donovan Rypkema of PlaceEconomics, a Washington, D.C.-based consulting firm, former Preservation South Carolina chief executive Mike Bedenbaugh, and Aiken native and former Preservation Charleston director Kristopher King spoke about the benefits of historic preservation Wednesday afternoon at two identical workshops hosted by the Historic Aiken Foundation at the Amentum Center for the Performing Arts.
WRDW-TV
Like other districts, Bamberg County tightens rules at games
BACMERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bamberg County is among the latest school districts in the CSRA to tighten rules on students attending football games. The rules — launched after two shootings at Richmond County football gatherings — are a lot like ones adopted by several other districts across the region.
The Post and Courier
New Columbia residential project constructing model apartment in Five Points
COLUMBIA — A new residential complex being built in Columbia is opening a leasing office in Five Points that will include a full model of an apartment. Sawyer on Lincoln, a new housing complex being built near the University of South Carolina campus, is opening an office in the 900 block of Harden Street with a model apartment under construction.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Allendale County exploring consolidation of law enforcement
Allendale County leaders are exploring the possibility of consolidating law enforcement agencies. The idea is currently in its infancy as the county explores whether it would be beneficial to the state’s least populated county. The county is looking to form a committee of representatives from county council, the towns, the sheriff’s office, and two police departments.
Residents react to local park restroom vandalism in Grovetown.
COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF)- “You know this is public property it’s a place where everybody should feel safe” said Ian Brown, attends parks often. There are Multiple vandalism signs around the Goodale Park in Grovetown, but that didn’t stop someone from damaging the parks restroom. People who come to the park often say, the park is mostly accompanied […]
holycitysinner.com
Joe Cunningham Receives South Carolina Education Association Endorsement in Governor’s Race
Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham today announced that he has accepted the endorsement of the South Carolina Education Association (The SCEA). Joined by The SCEA representatives and county leaders at a press conference in Columbia, Cunningham formally accepted the endorsement and spoke about his plan to improve South Carolina’s education system.
saludastandard-sentinel.com
Traffic Stop Arrest
Bradford Adam Long and Natasha Renee Smith have been arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime. These arrests occurred after a traffic stop. The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is committed to rid our community from...
Comments / 0