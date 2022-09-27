AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - You call 911 and expect help to be on the way fast. But, what happens when help gets delayed? Aiken County says they need more EMS personnel. Overall, the area averages more than 23,000 calls a year. That's county and private combined. Officials expect that number to increase with time and say they need the help before that happens.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO