ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Extended rainfall benefits fishing in Yampa River

As the rain continues in Steamboat Springs, Yampa River anglers have been blessed with more favorable water temperatures and ground moisture. Steamboat Flyfisher owner Johnny Spillane explained the ground moisture getting back up will only help the river and fish, and he added that, in most cases, rain is a great thing.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Explore More: 8 events in Routt County not to miss this weekend

All day, Friday, Sept. 30, Saturday, Oct. 1, Sunday, Oct. 2. Get outside this Fall and enjoy the boundless beauty in nature. RMYC is challenging you to explore trails by running, hiking, and biking for one week this Fall to support Rocky Mountain Youth Corps. Tickets are $50, include a Happy Trails Challenge T-Shirt and chance to win prizes. Contributions from the Happy Trails Challenge will provide funding for RMYC’s Youth Corps, Conservation Corps, Natural Resource Internship Program, and Yampa Valley Science School.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Old Town Hot Springs to close pools Oct. 2-7

Old Town Hot Springs will be closing its pools for its semi-annual drain and clean starting Sunday, Oct. 2. The hot pools are scheduled to be reopened on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 6 a.m. with the lap pool reopening on Friday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. Support Local Journalism. Readers...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat’s Strings Music Festival announces winter concert lineup

The Wallflowers, Joan Osborne and seven other live music acts will be taking the stage from December to March in Steamboat Springs. The Strings Music Festival revealed its winter concert lineup this week, and the talent spans a wide range of genres and tastes, including everything from rock to jazz, running from 1940s Ireland up to the Alaskan Arctic.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steamboat Springs, CO
Society
Steamboat Springs, CO
Lifestyle
City
Steamboat Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Society
Local
Colorado Government
Steamboat Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Steamboat Pilot & Today

World War II veteran leaves legacy of service, love of Steamboat

Crosby Perry-Smith, the last living Steamboat Springs resident to have been a part of the 10th Mountain Division, died last week at the age of 98 at Casey’s Pond. “He specialized in demolitions, and he was (stationed) in the Po Valley, Monte Belvedere, Lake Garda and Riva Ridge,” said Robin Allen, Perry-Smith’s daughter. “He was proud to be part of the 86th Infantry.”
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Submit your photos to the SteamboatSnaps Fall Foliage Photo Contest

The #SteamboatSnaps Fall Foliage Photo Contest is back. Colorado’s impressive foliage is in full swing and Pilot & Today wants to see how you capture the colors in Routt County. Submit photos to the contest at SteamboatPilot.com/fallphotos starting Friday, Sept. 30 through Oct. 16. Multiple photos can be entered...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Weather cameras installed at Steamboat airport and across Colorado

In a partnership between the Colorado Department of Transportation Division of Aeronautics and the Federal Aviation Administration’s Alaska Weather Camera Program, the Steamboat Springs Airport recently installed four cameras near the runway that provide updated snapshots of weather conditions. The cost to install the cameras was covered by CDOT...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food And Wine#New Wine#Wine Tasting#Local Life#Localevent#Valle De Guadalupe#Alpine Mountain Ranch#Marabou#Truffle Pig
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Yampa River Fund announces new fund manager, transition in management

On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Yampa River Fund will celebrate its new River Fund Manager Mike Robertson, its third anniversary and the transition of the management of the fund from the Nature Conservancy in Colorado to the local watershed group Friends of the Yampa. “From the outset, it was the...
YAMPA, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County Conservation District work group set to meet Oct. 4 in Steamboat Springs

The Routt County Conservation District and Natural Resources Conservation Service will offer a local working group meeting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Steamboat Springs Community Center, 1605 Lincoln Ave. According to meeting organizers, the conservation effort is the foundation of the NRCS conservation program delivery process, and...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Mexico City
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County nonprofit offers free mental health first aid certification course

Partners for Youth will host a free Youth Mental Health First Aid certification course on Oct. 24. The course is designed to teach parents, family, caregivers, teachers, school staff, health and human service workers, and any other caring citizens how to help a child between 12 and 18 years old who is experiencing a mental health or addiction challenge, or is in crisis.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Advocates of Routt County to host training for volunteers Oct. 17

For anyone looking to have a positive effect in the community by assisting survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, Advocates of Routt County seeks volunteers to help operate its 24/7 Safeline. Advocates could not provide the services it does without volunteers, and the nonprofit’s upcoming CORE and Safeline programs...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Anonymous tip leads to arrest at Steamboat Springs High School

On Monday, Sept. 26, Steamboat Springs police received a “Safe 2 Tell” complaint via 911, and an arrest was made on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the Steamboat Springs High School parking lot. According to a police department news release, the caller described a male who posted a picture...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Bond and protection order set for teenagers arrested at high school

The two teenagers arrested this week at Steamboat Springs High School were issued bonds and a protection order on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Routt County Judge Erin Wilson set a $5,000 bond for Zackery Durham, who was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27, by Steamboat Springs police thanks to an anonymous tip saying Durham had posted a photo online of himself with what appeared to be a rifle and a caption reading, “Full on drive by (expletive) here.”
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Tigers find second gear in 3-0 victory over Rangely

Every time a Hayden volleyball player steps onto the court this season, they do so with an intense confidence and infectious positivity. It is something the Tigers pride themselves in and something they use as fuel ahead of each match. On Friday, Sept. 30, the Tigers welcomed Rangely to Hayden...
HAYDEN, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy