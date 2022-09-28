Read full article on original website
Extended rainfall benefits fishing in Yampa River
As the rain continues in Steamboat Springs, Yampa River anglers have been blessed with more favorable water temperatures and ground moisture. Steamboat Flyfisher owner Johnny Spillane explained the ground moisture getting back up will only help the river and fish, and he added that, in most cases, rain is a great thing.
Explore More: 8 events in Routt County not to miss this weekend
All day, Friday, Sept. 30, Saturday, Oct. 1, Sunday, Oct. 2. Get outside this Fall and enjoy the boundless beauty in nature. RMYC is challenging you to explore trails by running, hiking, and biking for one week this Fall to support Rocky Mountain Youth Corps. Tickets are $50, include a Happy Trails Challenge T-Shirt and chance to win prizes. Contributions from the Happy Trails Challenge will provide funding for RMYC’s Youth Corps, Conservation Corps, Natural Resource Internship Program, and Yampa Valley Science School.
Old Town Hot Springs to close pools Oct. 2-7
Old Town Hot Springs will be closing its pools for its semi-annual drain and clean starting Sunday, Oct. 2. The hot pools are scheduled to be reopened on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 6 a.m. with the lap pool reopening on Friday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. Support Local Journalism. Readers...
Steamboat’s Strings Music Festival announces winter concert lineup
The Wallflowers, Joan Osborne and seven other live music acts will be taking the stage from December to March in Steamboat Springs. The Strings Music Festival revealed its winter concert lineup this week, and the talent spans a wide range of genres and tastes, including everything from rock to jazz, running from 1940s Ireland up to the Alaskan Arctic.
World War II veteran leaves legacy of service, love of Steamboat
Crosby Perry-Smith, the last living Steamboat Springs resident to have been a part of the 10th Mountain Division, died last week at the age of 98 at Casey’s Pond. “He specialized in demolitions, and he was (stationed) in the Po Valley, Monte Belvedere, Lake Garda and Riva Ridge,” said Robin Allen, Perry-Smith’s daughter. “He was proud to be part of the 86th Infantry.”
Submit your photos to the SteamboatSnaps Fall Foliage Photo Contest
The #SteamboatSnaps Fall Foliage Photo Contest is back. Colorado’s impressive foliage is in full swing and Pilot & Today wants to see how you capture the colors in Routt County. Submit photos to the contest at SteamboatPilot.com/fallphotos starting Friday, Sept. 30 through Oct. 16. Multiple photos can be entered...
Fall Color Drives: Buffalo Pass Near Steamboat Springs
There are plenty of places to see beautiful fall colors in Colorado, but this one is definitely worth the drive. Buffalo Pass near Steamboat Springs is one area you don't want to overlook when it comes to seeing fall colors in Colorado. Located in Routt National Forest, Buffalo Pass will...
Weather cameras installed at Steamboat airport and across Colorado
In a partnership between the Colorado Department of Transportation Division of Aeronautics and the Federal Aviation Administration’s Alaska Weather Camera Program, the Steamboat Springs Airport recently installed four cameras near the runway that provide updated snapshots of weather conditions. The cost to install the cameras was covered by CDOT...
Yampa River Fund announces new fund manager, transition in management
On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Yampa River Fund will celebrate its new River Fund Manager Mike Robertson, its third anniversary and the transition of the management of the fund from the Nature Conservancy in Colorado to the local watershed group Friends of the Yampa. “From the outset, it was the...
Hunter activates SOS call after cutting himself while skinning a bear in Colorado
Crews from Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) were paged to a wilderness area near Lake Granby on September 18 after receiving an SOS signal from a hunter. The hunter had reportedly cut his thigh while he was skinning a bear. "His hunting partner had bandaged the wound and stopped...
Why Colorado’s Western Slope likely remains Lauren Boebert country, despite a string of controversies
CRAIG — Steam rises from the coal-fired Craig Station power plant, pickup trucks filter in and out of the Trapper Mine southwest of town and Bob Seger drifts over the radio waves. In northwest Colorado, where the mountains and foothills give way to rocky mesas, signs and banners pledging...
Routt County Conservation District work group set to meet Oct. 4 in Steamboat Springs
The Routt County Conservation District and Natural Resources Conservation Service will offer a local working group meeting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Steamboat Springs Community Center, 1605 Lincoln Ave. According to meeting organizers, the conservation effort is the foundation of the NRCS conservation program delivery process, and...
While representing different parties, candidates for Routt County sheriff share common ground
Both candidates in the Routt County sheriff’s race agree their campaigns have been modest and free of controversy. While they can find common ground on that and many other issues, their opinions differ on a few topics, such as the criminal justice reforms recently passed by the state. Republican...
Routt County nonprofit offers free mental health first aid certification course
Partners for Youth will host a free Youth Mental Health First Aid certification course on Oct. 24. The course is designed to teach parents, family, caregivers, teachers, school staff, health and human service workers, and any other caring citizens how to help a child between 12 and 18 years old who is experiencing a mental health or addiction challenge, or is in crisis.
Advocates of Routt County to host training for volunteers Oct. 17
For anyone looking to have a positive effect in the community by assisting survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, Advocates of Routt County seeks volunteers to help operate its 24/7 Safeline. Advocates could not provide the services it does without volunteers, and the nonprofit’s upcoming CORE and Safeline programs...
Anonymous tip leads to arrest at Steamboat Springs High School
On Monday, Sept. 26, Steamboat Springs police received a “Safe 2 Tell” complaint via 911, and an arrest was made on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the Steamboat Springs High School parking lot. According to a police department news release, the caller described a male who posted a picture...
Bond and protection order set for teenagers arrested at high school
The two teenagers arrested this week at Steamboat Springs High School were issued bonds and a protection order on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Routt County Judge Erin Wilson set a $5,000 bond for Zackery Durham, who was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27, by Steamboat Springs police thanks to an anonymous tip saying Durham had posted a photo online of himself with what appeared to be a rifle and a caption reading, “Full on drive by (expletive) here.”
14th District Attorney requests 12% budget bump with staffing ‘nearly in crisis’
The 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is requesting a 12% budget increase for next year, a move that hopes to stave off a staffing crisis in the office that prosecutes crimes in Routt, Moffat and Grand counties. District Attorney Matt Karzen met with commissioners in each of the counties...
Tigers find second gear in 3-0 victory over Rangely
Every time a Hayden volleyball player steps onto the court this season, they do so with an intense confidence and infectious positivity. It is something the Tigers pride themselves in and something they use as fuel ahead of each match. On Friday, Sept. 30, the Tigers welcomed Rangely to Hayden...
