Hurricane Ian prompts schools closures in Miami-Dade

By Ted Scouten
 3 days ago

School closures in Miami-Dade, Broward County 02:57

MIAMI -- Several schools and colleges in Miami-Dade and Broward counties opted Tuesday to close for the next two days as gusty winds and torrential rains from Hurricane Ian lashed south Florida.

As parents lined up to collect their children from school Tuesday, some were glad that school administrators made the decision to suspend classes.

"I think it's a good thing if it's keeping the kids safe," parent Val Baptiste said. "And unfortunately we have this inclement weather. I think is a good thing."

Parents of students attending school in Miami-Dade and Broward counties were notified earlier in the day about the decision to cancel classes.

Students at FIU, Barry University and Miami-Dade College were notified that classes would be canceled Wednesday while the University of Miami said it planned to conduct classes online.

Miami-Dade School Superintendent Jose Dotres said the district is closely monitoring weather conditions.

"We're dealing with the potential impact of wind," he said. "In particular, a lot of our students who are transported . . . . and we have a lot of students that also walk to school."

Dr. Vickie Cartwright, of Broward County, said not only are classes canceled, but everything else is as well.

South Broward High School student Mia Gonzalez said even though she won't be in school she will still get a little studying in during the short break.

"I'm just going to do my make-up work," Mia said. "And be home probably."

