Mississippi National Guard to deploy to Florida in wake of Hurricane Ian
According to the governor's office, 20 Soldiers and Airmen of the Mississippi National Guard (MSNG) are deploying for emergency response missions in Florida.
West Harrison Ranked Top High School in Mississippi
The Harrison County School District has once again achieved an A rating and has advanced to the highest academic ranking in its history. HCSD is also excited and proud to be home to the #1 high school in the state – West Harrison High School. According to unofficial 2021-22...
Southern Miss Cruisin’ Event Set at Gulf Park Campus
Piggybacking on the phenomenal popularity of “Cruisin’ the Coast,” the School of Leadership at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) is hosting “Southern Miss Cruisin’ ” set for Monday, Oct. 3 at the University’s Gulf Park campus in Long Beach, Miss. The inaugural...
Three of four Jackson County school districts receive state’s highest accountability grade
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- The Mississippi Department of Education released accountability grades for Mississippi’s 145 school districts Tuesday, marking the first time since 2019 the accountability report was compiled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And the news was almost universally good for districts within Jackson County. Three of the...
On a scale of A-F, Mississippi releases pre-pandemic school, district grades
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Education has released the grade each school received during the 2021-2022 academic school year. The grades reflect how student achievement has improved after declining during the early part of the pandemic, MDE said. Approximately 81% of schools and 87% of districts will...
Hurricane Ian evacuees flee to IP Casino Resort Spa
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The IP Casino Resort Spa is getting extra visitors, like Ross Baker. “I am in Palm Meadow, which is south of Clear Water Tampa, north of Bradenton,” said Baker. Baker is one of the Floridians who escaped the deadly Hurricane Ian -- his first hurricane...
Florida evacuees arrive to Mississippi coast
Flying into Ian: Hurricane Hunters collect valuable data from monster storm. The Hurricane Hunters team was extremely busy as they what ended up being a catastrophic Hurricane Ian. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Firefighters work to put the fire out. Taylor's 5 PM Wednesday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 6 hours...
State Auditor's Report details where some of the Welfare money went in Mississippi
Mississippi needy families were not the recipients. The Family Resource Center (FRC) was created to assist needy families in Mississippi and provide Victim assistance, counseling, food, diapers, and other needs. It was under the direction of Christi Webb. Nancy New, named in the Welfare Fraud, ran the Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC), which was also reportedly created to help the needy. Both the FRC and MCEC worked under the Mississippi Department of Human Services, run by John Davis, who was also involved in the fraud. The FRC and the MCEC seemed to work in conjunction with each other to pocket millions.
Mississippi Local Food Purchase Assistance Program
The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce was awarded a cooperative agreement from USDA for the Mississippi Local Food Purchase Assistance Program (LFPA). The program has two purposes:. To increase the distribution of locally-produced food to underserved communities by utilizing the distribution network of Mississippi’s Feeding America Affiliated Food Banks;...
State audit found staff-sanctioned cheating, failing school board in Mississippi
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The George County School District remains under probation for numerous violations of state education rules, over three years after allegations of staff-sanctioned cheating first surfaced. An investigative audit by the Mississippi Department of Education found the district in violation of 24 out of 32 process standards when the results were […]
Mississippi receives nearly $5M to modernize shipbuilding industry
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Almost $5 million has been awarded to Mississippi from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to modernize the state’s shipbuilding industry. The funding, which comes as a part of the DoD’s Defense Manufacturing Community Support Program, will target workforce development initiatives to increase the defense sector’s capacity, capability, and resilience in […]
Multi-million dollar investment to fund Mississippi shipbuilding industry
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A multi-million dollar investment is heading to the Magnolia State to modernize Mississippi’s shipbuilding industry. More resources are funding Mississippi’s shipbuilding industry, and it comes with a hefty price tag. On Tuesday, the Department of Defense and other state partners awarded nearly $5...
Report: Tate Reeves blocked money to help Jackson’s troubled water system years ago
Years before people in Jackson were recently left without running water for several days, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves claimed to have helped block money to fund water system repairs in the capital city. Reeves, a Republican, blames Jackson’s water crisis on mismanagement at the city level. The city’s latest water...
5 More Romantic Getaways in Mississippi
Couples looking to escape their daily grind and spend some quality time with each other should look no further than the Magnolia State. Home to many charming lodging options, Mississippi is the perfect choice for a romantic weekend getaway. We’ve shown you some great romantic getaways in Mississippi before. Now, allow Visit Mississippi to show you more as your personal tour guide of this great state.
MS hospitals having to adjust and cut services to stay open
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably noticed the price of gas and food has gone up, and hospitals are seeing similar increases that are impacting how they help patients. “The cost of labor has gone up, the cost of supplies, equipment, food, all that has gone up, but the revenue really has not gone up,” said Robert Roberson with the Mississippi Hospital Association.
White 23-Year-Old Man indicted for Cross Burning in Harrison County on Gulf Coast
Axel Charles Cox, 23, “burned a cross in his front yard, and used threatening and racially derogatory remarks towards” five Black neighbors in Harrison County, an indictment unveiled on Sept. 20, 2022, before a federal court sitting in Gulfport, Miss., said. Cox is white. Cross-burning has long been...
Best things to do in Biloxi, Mississippi
Biloxi is a city on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, known for its casinos, seafood and historical sites. Visitors can try their luck at the casino, enjoy fresh seafood, explore the city’s museums and landmarks, or take a leisurely stroll along the beach. No matter what your interests are, Biloxi...
Mississippi developer indicted for allegedly forging document to gain ownership of house he did not own
A Mississippi developer has been arrested after he was indicted for allegedly forging a document so he could claim ownership of a house he did not own. According to a press release from the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, a complaint against 64-year-old Mark Allen Gibson, of 70 Magnolia Ridge Lane, in Pearl River County, was filed on April 8, 2021. In the complaint, the victim stated Gibson fraudulently obtained ownership of a house and property in the Poplarville area.
Officials identify body found along Mississippi interstate
The body of a male found on a stretch of Mississippi interstate has been identified. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reports that the body has been identified as that of 16-year-old Zy’Errius Ezriel Zacharia Phillips. On Sunday, MBI officials sought the public’s help in identifying the body of a...
