Mississippi needy families were not the recipients. The Family Resource Center (FRC) was created to assist needy families in Mississippi and provide Victim assistance, counseling, food, diapers, and other needs. It was under the direction of Christi Webb. Nancy New, named in the Welfare Fraud, ran the Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC), which was also reportedly created to help the needy. Both the FRC and MCEC worked under the Mississippi Department of Human Services, run by John Davis, who was also involved in the fraud. The FRC and the MCEC seemed to work in conjunction with each other to pocket millions.

