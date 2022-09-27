ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, MS

thegazebogazette.com

West Harrison Ranked Top High School in Mississippi

The Harrison County School District has once again achieved an A rating and has advanced to the highest academic ranking in its history. HCSD is also excited and proud to be home to the #1 high school in the state – West Harrison High School. According to unofficial 2021-22...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Southern Miss Cruisin’ Event Set at Gulf Park Campus

Piggybacking on the phenomenal popularity of “Cruisin’ the Coast,” the School of Leadership at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) is hosting “Southern Miss Cruisin’ ” set for Monday, Oct. 3 at the University’s Gulf Park campus in Long Beach, Miss. The inaugural...
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

Hurricane Ian evacuees flee to IP Casino Resort Spa

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The IP Casino Resort Spa is getting extra visitors, like Ross Baker. “I am in Palm Meadow, which is south of Clear Water Tampa, north of Bradenton,” said Baker. Baker is one of the Floridians who escaped the deadly Hurricane Ian -- his first hurricane...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Florida evacuees arrive to Mississippi coast

Flying into Ian: Hurricane Hunters collect valuable data from monster storm. The Hurricane Hunters team was extremely busy as they what ended up being a catastrophic Hurricane Ian. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Firefighters work to put the fire out. Taylor's 5 PM Wednesday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 6 hours...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Sarah Walker Gorrell

State Auditor's Report details where some of the Welfare money went in Mississippi

Mississippi needy families were not the recipients. The Family Resource Center (FRC) was created to assist needy families in Mississippi and provide Victim assistance, counseling, food, diapers, and other needs. It was under the direction of Christi Webb. Nancy New, named in the Welfare Fraud, ran the Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC), which was also reportedly created to help the needy. Both the FRC and MCEC worked under the Mississippi Department of Human Services, run by John Davis, who was also involved in the fraud. The FRC and the MCEC seemed to work in conjunction with each other to pocket millions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ms.gov

Mississippi Local Food Purchase Assistance Program

The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce was awarded a cooperative agreement from USDA for the Mississippi Local Food Purchase Assistance Program (LFPA). The program has two purposes:. To increase the distribution of locally-produced food to underserved communities by utilizing the distribution network of Mississippi’s Feeding America Affiliated Food Banks;...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS 42

State audit found staff-sanctioned cheating, failing school board in Mississippi

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The George County School District remains under probation for numerous violations of state education rules, over three years after allegations of staff-sanctioned cheating first surfaced. An investigative audit by the Mississippi Department of Education found the district in violation of 24 out of 32 process standards when the results were […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives nearly $5M to modernize shipbuilding industry

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Almost $5 million has been awarded to Mississippi from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to modernize the state’s shipbuilding industry. The funding, which comes as a part of the DoD’s Defense Manufacturing Community Support Program, will target workforce development initiatives to increase the defense sector’s capacity, capability, and resilience in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Multi-million dollar investment to fund Mississippi shipbuilding industry

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A multi-million dollar investment is heading to the Magnolia State to modernize Mississippi’s shipbuilding industry. More resources are funding Mississippi’s shipbuilding industry, and it comes with a hefty price tag. On Tuesday, the Department of Defense and other state partners awarded nearly $5...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
visitmississippi.org

5 More Romantic Getaways in Mississippi

Couples looking to escape their daily grind and spend some quality time with each other should look no further than the Magnolia State. Home to many charming lodging options, Mississippi is the perfect choice for a romantic weekend getaway. We’ve shown you some great romantic getaways in Mississippi before. Now, allow Visit Mississippi to show you more as your personal tour guide of this great state.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

MS hospitals having to adjust and cut services to stay open

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably noticed the price of gas and food has gone up, and hospitals are seeing similar increases that are impacting how they help patients. “The cost of labor has gone up, the cost of supplies, equipment, food, all that has gone up, but the revenue really has not gone up,” said Robert Roberson with the Mississippi Hospital Association.
JACKSON, MS
gotodestinations.com

Best things to do in Biloxi, Mississippi

Biloxi is a city on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, known for its casinos, seafood and historical sites. Visitors can try their luck at the casino, enjoy fresh seafood, explore the city’s museums and landmarks, or take a leisurely stroll along the beach. No matter what your interests are, Biloxi...
BILOXI, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi developer indicted for allegedly forging document to gain ownership of house he did not own

A Mississippi developer has been arrested after he was indicted for allegedly forging a document so he could claim ownership of a house he did not own. According to a press release from the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, a complaint against 64-year-old Mark Allen Gibson, of 70 Magnolia Ridge Lane, in Pearl River County, was filed on April 8, 2021. In the complaint, the victim stated Gibson fraudulently obtained ownership of a house and property in the Poplarville area.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS

