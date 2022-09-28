PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed late Thursday night in a hit-and-run crash in Northeast Portland, according to Portland police. Officers responded to a pedestrian-involved crash in the 4000 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue around 11:48 p.m. When officers and paramedics arrived, they found the pedestrian, who was identified as an adult male. He was dead upon arrival. His identity will later be confirmed once released to the public.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 21 HOURS AGO