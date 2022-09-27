Read full article on original website
Bertucci anchoring NIU’s bumper squad
Francesca “Franki” Bertucci stands out in NIU volleyball, whether it be the jersey she dons on game days or her playmaking abilities from the back row. Bertucci, a sophomore libero and defensive specialist for the Huskies, continues to build on her freshman campaign from last year that ended with a selection to the Mid-American Conference’s All-Freshman Team.
NIU Homecoming Block Party to be held in downtown DeKalb
NIU’s 115th homecoming will introduce over 40 festivities and events to welcome home Huskies in a week of celebration. The Huskies Homecoming Block Party will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 6 on Second Street and Palmer Court in downtown DeKalb. The block party is hosted jointly by NIU and the DeKalb community. Admission to the event is free.
Top 2 best school districts in the US are in Illinois
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. - Two Illinois school districts are America's best!. Niche's 2023 best schools and districts list has been released. Adlai E. Stevenson High School District in Lincolnshire and Glenbrook High School District 225 are ranked one and two respectively in the United States. The education platform also ranked Payton...
It Looks Like the Bears Aren’t the Only Area Football Team Getting a New Stadium
The Chicago Bears’ trek to Arlington Heights continues to feel like a “when, not if” situation. But it turns out the university that fancies itself as Chicago’s Big Ten Team also has eyes for a new stadium. Danny Ecker has the scoop on Northwestern University’s plans...
DeKalb, September 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in DeKalb. The Sterling High School soccer team will have a game with DeKalb High School on September 29, 2022, 14:30:00. The Sterling High School soccer team will have a game with DeKalb High School on September 29, 2022, 16:00:00.
COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic to be held at the NIU Convocation Center
DeKALB — The DeKalb County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday at the NIU Convocation Center. Those who would like to receive a booster vaccine must wait the appropriate amount of time before receiving it (refer to your COVID vaccine card). Booster vaccines will be available for those who have received their first series of vaccines and who are 12 and older. People 12 and older can receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and those 18 and older can receive the Moderna vaccine.
Illinois Governor Debates: Pritzker, Bailey set for two showdowns
Nexstar Media stations will host two multi-market live telecasts of debates between the major-party candidates running for governor of Illinois: Democrat J. B. Pritzker and Republican Darren Bailey. The first debate will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Illinois State University campus in Normal, Ill. The...
Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how they serve the Lake Forest community, and how the people are involved with the hospital by volunteering their services. “Better knowledge means better health for you and...
Community School of the Arts to hold annual Sinfonia Concerto Competition
The Community School of the Arts at NIU is holding their annual CSA Sinfonia Concerto Competition once again. Auditions will be held in the Recital Hall of the NIU Music Building at 11 a.m. on Nov. 12. One audition winner will receive a $200 cash prize and the opportunity to perform with the school’s youth orchestra on May 10, 2023. Applications must be submitted by Oct. 28, and applicants must be aged 18 or younger and live within a 75-mile radius of DeKalb.
Small Town Baker Says New Illinois Law Changed Her Entire Career
Have you ever heard of the buttercream law? It's a big deal in Illinois, where prior to 2022 bakers weren't able to sell their baked goods with frosting. So technically it's not called the buttercream law, but buttercream is the main item that made the law change such a big deal earlier this year.
Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.
CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
These Chicago area high schools rank in Top 10 in the country for 2023, study shows
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
Don’t fall for this ‘free’ solar panel scam
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to talk about moving scams, free solar panel scams, and fake texts about package deliveries. He also discussed fake computer software emails and how he got the the bottom of a TV scam a listener had for him.
Poll shows tight race between Bailey and Pritzker outside of Chicago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — While Senator Darren Bailey has fallen behind in Chicago and its suburbs, he has a slight lead over J.B. Pritzker in areas of Illinois outside of Chicago. According to a Nexstar Illinois/The Hill/Emerson College Polling poll released Wednesday, 45.2% percent of people said they would...
The national wave of unfounded election-fraud accusations does not spare Illinois
No Republican nominee for president has won Illinois since 1988, with Joe Biden beating Donald Trump by more than 1 million votes in the last election two years ago. As a reliably blue state, Illinois has been largely spared from the viral conspiracy theories about vote fraud and physical threats against elections officials that continue to plague many swing states, including Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan.
New student code of conduct discussed at Faculty Senate Meeting
The new NIU student code of conduct was discussed during the Faculty Senate meeting on Wednesday. The new student code of conduct, which has been worked on and refined since last year, has been adopted by the Office of Student Conduct as of Aug. 2. This updated version aims to be more comprehensive and easier to read for faculty and students.
Woman finds biological son after 26 years through Illinois Facebook group
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Bloomington, Illinois woman has been reunited with her biological son after 26 years thanks to a post on a Rockford Facebook page. Jen Middlebrooks was 19 in 1996 when she gave birth to a boy she named JayCe. Now 46, Middlebrooks says she immediately fell in love with her son but […]
It’s Been Four Years Since Illinois’ Iconic Eyesore Was Destroyed
From 1968 until 2018, drivers who trekked along Northern Illinois from Wisconsin likely passed the same memorable landmark. For decades it was impossible to travel along the I-90/E. State Street (Rockford) corridor without knowing the time. It's safe to say hundreds of thousands, if not millions, spotted the iconic Clock Tower that once stood tall.
“Northwest Indiana” is a buzz phrase itself. What’s the deal with the recent boom?
Location. Low cost. Labor. These are just a few of the pros that make Northwest Indiana a desirable place to do business. Somewhat of a hidden gem in past years, the market has recently become a highly demanded market for businesses to set up shop. Chicago Industrial Properties spoke with Northwest Indiana Forum President & CEO Heather Ennis to find out what’s behind the recent boom.
Suburban Haunted House Ranked 3rd-Best in Country
A haunted house in the southwest suburbs preparing to open for the 2022 season was recently ranked third on a list of the Top 13 haunted houses in the country by Hauntworld. HellsGate in Lockport, ranked as the third-best scare in the nation, takes advantage of its nature-filled setting, offering an adventure deep in the woods with haunted trails, zombie cemeteries and hidden passages throughout the mansion.
