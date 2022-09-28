Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Weekly Iowa DNR Fishing Report
Northwest Iowa — Here’s the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Weekly Fishing Report issued Thursday, September 29, 2022……. Lake temperature is in the low 60s. The water level is 5 inches below crest. There has been a fairly good crappie and bluegill and yellow perch bite recently. Bigger fish are out deeper in 12-17 feet of water; smaller fish are closer to shore. Trolling has been working fairly well. Black Crappie – Good: Best bite is in 10-15 feet of water along weed lines. Bluegill – Good: Try tube jigs, plastics or other small jigs. Live bait such as wax worms, wigglers and red worms work well. Muskellunge – Good: Walleye – Fair: Try spinners, crankbaits and long and shallow shad raps in the main basins. Best bite is an hour before and after sunset. Yellow Bass – Good.
Eastern Iowa Balloon Glow Event Rescheduled For This Saturday
When hot air balloons are involved, the weather is everything. Unfortunately, the weather for the original date of Farm Glow in Mount Vernon was not ideal. But luckily for balloon glow fans, the weather for this weekend looks amazing!. Farm Glow at Bass Farms in Mount Vernon was initially held...
'We could not ask for anything better' | Early corn harvests promise record yields, but it's not time to relax
MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa — Despite a cold and rainy spring, early corn harvests are showing some of the best yields in recent memory. But local farmers say with rising input costs, not even a banner crop leaves much room to relax. The first early corn crops began coming out...
rcreader.com
Brothers Celebrate 25 Years of Bringing Magical Memories to the Quad Cities Area with Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream
BETTENDORF, IOWA (September 29, 2022) — Brothers Dave and Doug Vandergist have been in the pizza and party business for over 25 years. The brothers began their Happy Joe’s journey at age sixteen, and today, Happy Joe’s CEO Tom Sacco describes the franchisees as “people who he can always count on.”
KCRG.com
Amana Colonies kicks off Iowa’s oldest Oktoberfest
AMANA, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s oldest Oktoberfest kicks off in the Amana Colonies on Friday. This year marks the event’s 57th year in Amana. Gates open at 11 a.m. and the festivities kick off at 11:30 a.m. There will be a keg tapping and live bands on the...
Take the Family on a Haunted Train & Trolley Ride in Eastern Iowa
Eastern and Central Iowa are home to a bunch of cool haunted houses and attractions, but did you know there's also a haunted trolley?. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we have some details on Midwest Haunted Rails, "Southeast Iowa's family-friendly Halloween event." The attraction is located at McMillan Park on South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant, in partnership with the Midwest Old Threshers and Midwest Central Railroad. It's been in operation since 1998!
WOWT
Kill on Sight: Why you’re being asked to stomp out the spotted lanternfly
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Step on it, squash it, spray it, whatever you have to do to kill it. That’s what entomologists and farmers are asking you to do when it comes to eradicating the hugely invasive spotted lanternfly. The insect is notorious for sucking the life out of...
ourquadcities.com
ImpactLife helps in blood drive for region affected by Hurricane Ian
ImpactLife is participating in a national response to supply blood for the region affected by Hurricane Ian, according to a news release. The blood center has been asked to send a shipment of Type O red blood cells to Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches the coast of Florida, the release says. Additional donations of red blood cells and platelets are needed to maintain the blood supply for local hospitals and for ongoing support of the hurricane region. For information on local donation centers and mobile blood drives, call 800-747-5401, visit here or schedule via the ImpactLife mobile app.
premierguitar.com
Fare Thee Well, Friends!
It’s crazy how 13 years fly by. When I applied for the editor-in-chief position at Premier Guitar, it was the 2009 holiday season and I was only peripherally aware of the fledgling Iowa-based outfit. Having spent the previous decade working both full-time and as a freelancer for the industry’s biggest guitar magazines, long the power players dominating from the coasts, I could see PG was poised—with help from the singularly awesome team we built—to take the guitar universe by storm. And I was right. Over the ensuing years, long-timers and new hires alike worked side by side to elevate PG to the best in the business, hands down.
3 Amazing Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa.
"It's time to retire" | Tappa's Steakhouse owners seeking buyer
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Tappa's Steakhouse in west Davenport has been in business for 40 years and is part of the Quad City community. Now, the owners of the restaurant Cliff and Jan Tappa, say it's time "to pass the baton." "We're ready to retire," co-owner Jan Tappa said. "We...
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation relating to the transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure. The proclamation, which goes into effect immediately, allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of the proclamation (through October 30th, 2022).
Radio Iowa
Iowa utility crews heading south to help with hurricane recovery
A long convoy of bucket trucks and other MidAmerican Energy vehicles left the Davenport area this morning, headed south. About 80 utility workers are initially destined for Atlanta, Georgia, where they’ll be on stand-by until Hurricane Ian comes ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast this afternoon. MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman says the emergency response team is ready to get the lights back on after the storm knocks them out.
Iowa, If Your House Smells Like Ammonia, Get Out Immediately
What is ammonia? Ammonia is a colorless gas, but this is not a warning about a gas leak in your home. Ammonia has a strong odor that smells like urine or sweat. Ammonia occurs naturally in water, soil, and the air, and is also found naturally in plants, animals, and the human body.
ourquadcities.com
In Washington, former QC mayor testifies against rail merger
Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads haven’t made many public statements to people in the Quad Cities who oppose their proposed merger. One Quad-Citian on Wednesday made a statement against the merger, and traveled clear to Washington to do it. The railroads want to combine their operations in...
ourquadcities.com
Hy-Vee helping provide 1 million meals for Florida hurricane victims
Hy-Vee, Inc. on Friday deployed its Disaster Relief Fleet to locations in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hy-Vee employees departed this morning from the Hy-Vee Fresh Commissary in Ankeny, Iowa, in several of the company’s response vehicles with supplies and food to assist with providing up to 1 million meals, according to a release from the supermarket chain.
We Found the Best Dive Bars in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois
Dive bars are just a great part of Americana. We've all been inside one whether it was on accident or intentional. My parents were in a bowling league most of my childhood. The bowling alley was in the same building as the diner my mom worked at during the day and the bar my dad drank at during the night.
KETV.com
Iowa law enforcement seeks assistance identifying body found in Missouri River
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa law enforcement is seeking assistance identifying a body found in the Missouri River in April. According to the Mills County Sheriff's Office, a man was found in the Missouri River on April 23, north of the Highway 370 bridge connecting Nebraska and Iowa. He...
ourquadcities.com
Dark History | Jonathan Turner
The Quad City Community is coming together to commemorate a dark time in history and Local 4’s Arts and Entertainment Expert Jonathan Turner was back to give us all the details. For more information email Jonathan at jturner@whbf.com.
iheart.com
Iowa State Patrol Launches Week-long Speeding Enforcement Project
(Dubuque, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol is announcing a statewide week-long speeding enforcement project. The number of 100 mph speeders has risen dramatically in Iowa. "Recently, we had a crash involving three teenagers. All three did tragically lose their lives due to the speed of the car crash. That vehicle was traveling 150 mph," says Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Alex Dinkla. "Speed is one of the leading factors that we see in most automobile crashes."
