Saint Ann, MO

FOX2Now

3 shot, killed in separate St. Louis shootings since Thursday

ST. LOUIS – Authorities are investigating three separate shootings that have resulted in deaths since Thursday afternoon in St. Louis. The first shooting happened around 4 p.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue in the Greater Ville neighborhood. Officers responded to a backyard and found a man who was shot in the head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified by police.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
abc17news.com

Missouri man convicted of killing 2 women, 2 children

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis man has been convicted of murder in the 2018 shooting of his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. A St. Charles County jury deliberated about two hours Friday before finding 50-year-old Richard Emery guilty of four counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors say he shot and killed 39-year-old Kate Kasten. They say he then shot and killed Kasten’s 61-year-old mother, Jane Moeckel, and Kasten’s two children, 8-year-old Zoe and 10-year-old Jonathan. Sentencing is scheduled for Saturday. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Prosecutors say Emery killed the victims after Kate Kasten told him to leave her house. Emery’s attorneys argued he has a mental illness that caused him to lose control.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Man charged in deadly St. Louis barbershop shooting

ST. LOUIS – A man is behind bars in connection with a deadly barbershop shooting in south St. Louis earlier this week. Prosecutors have charged Tiron Bell, 31, with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and felon in possession of a firearm in the investigation. Police said a man walked...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man found shot in North City Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are investigating after a victim was shot in North City Saturday morning. The victim was found shot in the 3000 block of Walton Place, which is in the Kingsway East neighborhood, just before 6:00 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Suspect, 17, arrested in fatal Sept. 2 shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old man that occurred in early September. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said 19-year-old Armon Paris, of St. Louis, was shot and killed on Sept. 2. Police found him shortly before 3:30 p.m., lying on his back on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of Park Avenue.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Charges filed in the murder of St. Ann man

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man has been arrested and charged with murder following the shooting death of a St. Ann man. Terrance Washington, 32, was shot and killed on Saturday at 12:15 a.m. in the 10,000 block of Douglas Court. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said James Cody, 30, was […]
SAINT ANN, MO
FOX2Now

Man struck, killed Friday morning on Telegraph Road

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a driver fatally struck a man Friday morning on Telegraph Road in south St. Louis County. The collision happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Telegraph and Sappington Barracks roads. Based on preliminary findings, investigators say the man was walking northbound on Telegraph Road. At some point, the man stepped from behind a pole and went in front of an oncoming vehicle.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man found dead from gunshot in Greater Ville neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in the Greater Ville neighborhood, police said. The man, between 30 and 40 years old, was found in a backyard in the 4600 block of St. Ferdinand just after 4 p.m. He had been shot in the back of the head.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ktvo.com

Execution set for Missouri inmate who killed ex-girlfriend

(AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has set a January execution date for Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago. The execution at the state prison in Bonne Terre, scheduled for Jan. 3, would come six weeks after another convicted killer is scheduled to die.
BONNE TERRE, MO
FOX 2

Man shot and killd in Wells Goodfellow neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A man was found shot and killed in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood of north St. Louis Friday morning. His body was found at Temple Place at about 1:30 a.m. It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting or if any suspects are in custody. The investigation is ongoing. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
recordpatriot.com

Granite City woman faces felony DUI charge

EDWARDSVILLE – A Granite City woman was charged Thursday with felony DUI after an incident in Granite City earlier that day. Audrey G. Altmeyer, 27, of Granite City, was charged with two counts of aggravated driving while under the influence, a Class 2 felony, and child endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor.
GRANITE CITY, IL
KMOV

Man killed in overnight hit-and-run crash on I-270 in Bridgeton

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in a two-car accident on northbound I-270 in Bridgeton early Saturday morning. The accident happened just south of the Highway 370 exit around 1:40 a.m. Police say someone driving northbound on I-270 tried to change lanes to the left but hit a 2011 Hyundai Sonata. The driver of the Sonata, 52-year-old Jerry Lawrence, of St. Louis, then lost control and hit the concrete barrier.
BRIDGETON, MO

