3 shot, killed in separate St. Louis shootings since Thursday
ST. LOUIS – Authorities are investigating three separate shootings that have resulted in deaths since Thursday afternoon in St. Louis. The first shooting happened around 4 p.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue in the Greater Ville neighborhood. Officers responded to a backyard and found a man who was shot in the head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified by police.
abc17news.com
Missouri man convicted of killing 2 women, 2 children
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis man has been convicted of murder in the 2018 shooting of his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. A St. Charles County jury deliberated about two hours Friday before finding 50-year-old Richard Emery guilty of four counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors say he shot and killed 39-year-old Kate Kasten. They say he then shot and killed Kasten’s 61-year-old mother, Jane Moeckel, and Kasten’s two children, 8-year-old Zoe and 10-year-old Jonathan. Sentencing is scheduled for Saturday. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Prosecutors say Emery killed the victims after Kate Kasten told him to leave her house. Emery’s attorneys argued he has a mental illness that caused him to lose control.
Man charged in deadly St. Louis barbershop shooting
ST. LOUIS – A man is behind bars in connection with a deadly barbershop shooting in south St. Louis earlier this week. Prosecutors have charged Tiron Bell, 31, with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and felon in possession of a firearm in the investigation. Police said a man walked...
After almost 5 years, human remains found in St. Louis are identified
ST. LOUIS — In 2017, human remains were discovered in the backyard of a vacant building in the 4800 block of Labadie Avenue in St. Louis. At the time, the medical examiner was unable to determine the person's sex, age or race based on the condition of the remains.
Police find man shot, laying on ground Thursday night at Poelker Park
ST. LOUIS — A 57-year-old man was hospitalized after St. Louis police found him Thursday night in Poelker Park with gunshot wounds. Police responded to the shooting just before midnight at the park at 1201 Market St. Upon arrival, they found the victim laying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and thigh.
Jeep service receipt leads police to St. Louis murder suspect
A Jeep service receipt helped authorities track down a recent St. Louis murder suspect.
KMOV
Man found shot in North City Saturday morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are investigating after a victim was shot in North City Saturday morning. The victim was found shot in the 3000 block of Walton Place, which is in the Kingsway East neighborhood, just before 6:00 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone...
Suspect, 17, arrested in fatal Sept. 2 shooting in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old man that occurred in early September. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said 19-year-old Armon Paris, of St. Louis, was shot and killed on Sept. 2. Police found him shortly before 3:30 p.m., lying on his back on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of Park Avenue.
Charges filed in the murder of St. Ann man
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man has been arrested and charged with murder following the shooting death of a St. Ann man. Terrance Washington, 32, was shot and killed on Saturday at 12:15 a.m. in the 10,000 block of Douglas Court. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said James Cody, 30, was […]
Man struck, killed Friday morning on Telegraph Road
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a driver fatally struck a man Friday morning on Telegraph Road in south St. Louis County. The collision happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Telegraph and Sappington Barracks roads. Based on preliminary findings, investigators say the man was walking northbound on Telegraph Road. At some point, the man stepped from behind a pole and went in front of an oncoming vehicle.
Man is fatally shot early Friday morning in Hamilton Heights neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man Friday in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood. Officers responded to the shooting at about 2:45 a.m. Friday and located the victim, a man in his 30s, inside a home in the 1300 block of Temple Place. He was suffering puncture wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.
One shot, one in custody in Manchester Ave. shooting
An investigation is underway after one person was shot Wednesday afternoon on Machester Avenue in St. Louis City. One suspect is in custody.
KMOV
Man found dead from gunshot in Greater Ville neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in the Greater Ville neighborhood, police said. The man, between 30 and 40 years old, was found in a backyard in the 4600 block of St. Ferdinand just after 4 p.m. He had been shot in the back of the head.
ktvo.com
Execution set for Missouri inmate who killed ex-girlfriend
(AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has set a January execution date for Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago. The execution at the state prison in Bonne Terre, scheduled for Jan. 3, would come six weeks after another convicted killer is scheduled to die.
Man shot and killd in Wells Goodfellow neighborhood
ST. LOUIS – A man was found shot and killed in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood of north St. Louis Friday morning. His body was found at Temple Place at about 1:30 a.m. It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting or if any suspects are in custody. The investigation is ongoing. […]
recordpatriot.com
Granite City woman faces felony DUI charge
EDWARDSVILLE – A Granite City woman was charged Thursday with felony DUI after an incident in Granite City earlier that day. Audrey G. Altmeyer, 27, of Granite City, was charged with two counts of aggravated driving while under the influence, a Class 2 felony, and child endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor.
KSDK
Richard Emery found guilty of first-degree murder in killing of St. Charles family
The jury deliberated for less than two hours. The trial will move onto the penalty phase Saturday.
Man charged in spree of vehicle break-ins, thefts in west St. Louis County
KSDK
The St. Charles quadruple murder suspect's strategy to stay off death row
ST CHARLES, Mo. — When defense attorneys made their opening statements more than a week ago, they admitted their client "killed four people he loved," but they spent their second day of testimony outlining why the crimes do not meet the criteria for first-degree murder. Emery is accused of...
KMOV
Man killed in overnight hit-and-run crash on I-270 in Bridgeton
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in a two-car accident on northbound I-270 in Bridgeton early Saturday morning. The accident happened just south of the Highway 370 exit around 1:40 a.m. Police say someone driving northbound on I-270 tried to change lanes to the left but hit a 2011 Hyundai Sonata. The driver of the Sonata, 52-year-old Jerry Lawrence, of St. Louis, then lost control and hit the concrete barrier.
