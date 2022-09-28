Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast- IT’S FINALLY OCTOBER!
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Dust the cobwebs off your artificial cobwebs because spooky season is upon us! And in true Texoma fashion, it won’t actually feel like October. Temperatures for the next several days remain higher than average, warming up slightly before a front on Thursday. For today, highs...
kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: The drought rages on with no rain in sight for the next two weeks
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, clear skies and becoming cool with overnight lows falling into the lower 50s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph. On Friday, mostly sunny with highs topping out in the mid 80s. Winds will be breezy at times out of the southeast at 5-15 mph with higher wind gusts. There will be elevated fire weather conditions for areas mainly west of HW-183 as relative humidity drops as low as 20%. Fires that start will spread quickly and be tough to contain.
kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: Cooler afternoon highs ahead, but still running above average for this time of year
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, clear skies with a light breeze out of the northeast at 5-15 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 50s. On Thursday, bright and sunny with slightly cooler temperatures with highs topping out in the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.
kswo.com
Small structure heavily damaged, fire crews douse flames in eastern Comanche County
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Sparks from a power tool are being blamed for a fire in eastern Comanche County which heavily damaged an outside shed. Firefighters from Cox’s Store and Valley View volunteer fire departments responded to a reported outside fire east of Highway 65 on Friday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kswo.com
Walters prepares for the “Old is Gold” Car Cruise
WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - Each and every year, the Walters Chamber of Commerce puts together a large Car Cruz on Walters Main Street. Car enthusiasts come from all over Texoma to rev their engines for some quality family fun. 7News was joined by Jack Jacob with the Walters Chamber of...
kswo.com
Duncan street to close next week for water main repair
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Some residents in Duncan will need to find an alternate route next week as crews will close a road to make a water main repair. Crews will close Maple Avenue between 4th and 5th Streets starting Tuesday, October 4 at 7 a.m. through Thursday, October 6.
texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls officials ask residents to conserve water
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls are asking all local water customers to begin to take steps to conserve water as lake levels continue to drop. City officials said in a press release on Thursday, September 29, 2022, that as of Monday, September 26,...
newschannel6now.com
Semi catches fire on U.S. 287, traffic detoured
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Traffic on northbound U.S. 287 in Wichita Falls is being diverted after a semi-truck caught fire. The driver of the semi reportedly made it out unharmed. Our photographer on scene said he could see heavy smoke coming from the semi at U.S. 287 above Old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kswo.com
City of Lawton introduces new alert messaging system, replacing previous system
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton launched a new texting service which officials hope will help put information in the hands of Lawtonians with the touch of a few buttons. The service, called “TextMyGov”, uses smart texting technology to provide immediate assistance and relay information back about different...
kswo.com
Family devastated after items lost in Little Bear Loop fire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family is heartbroken after a fire at Little Bear Loop, which destroyed three mobile homes. The three mobile homes that were once filled with collectibles and memories are now gone. Madonna Ferguson said the property was owned by her mother who passed away. She said...
kswo.com
Furry Friend Friday: Rottweiler Mix
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with a Lawton Animal Welfare representative to visit this week’s adoptable pet. Taylor O’Rosky, the Field Supervisor at Lawton Animal Welfare, spoke with us about this week’s adoptable pet, a Rottweiler mix picked up as a stray, their two hearts adoption event tomorrow, and essential tips on taking care of your animals in warmer weather.
kswo.com
Comanche Nation Fair kicks off with Warrior Run
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Fair kicks off Friday and runs through the weekend, for the first time in several years. One of the first events which really gets everything going, is the Warrior Run. Today, three groups set off from different locations including Walters, Cache, and Apache,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kswo.com
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Oktoberfest
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill Oktoberfest is taking place this weekend!. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about all the festivities at Oktoberfest and other fun events on post. The Patriot Club will host their first Oklahoma BBQ Buffet tomorrow from 11:30...
kswo.com
City of Lawton continues to add sidewalks around town
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today Lawton City council approved the next three locations on the city’s sidewalk project. Sheridan road from Cache Road to Smith Avenue was the first project of the year and is almost complete. Now, they’re working on Gore boulevard from 53rd street to N.W. 67th...
kswo.com
Duncan High School says water gun caused Thursday morning lockdown
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan High School officials said a water gun is responsible for an early morning lockdown. In a Facebook post, officials said they were notified of a possible threat at 8 a.m., forcing students and staff to be secured in classrooms while officials investigated the threat. Duncan...
kswo.com
UPDATE: Missing man located, Silver Alert canceled
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a man out of Jefferson County. Larry Carfield is 84-years-old. He was last seen Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at JW’s Truck Stop on OK-70 and US 81. He was last seen wearing a cream-colored...
kswo.com
Residents concerned over bed bugs in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Bed bugs. They’re your worst nightmare they bite, they’re gross, and they’re hard to get rid of. This is what residents at one Lawton apartment complex said they’ve had to deal with for years. Cherita Young, is former military who has spent...
kswo.com
Crews repairing two main breaks in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton crews are working to make repairs at two locations in the city. The first is near the 1400 block of NW Lindy Ave and the second is located in the 1600 block of SE Hillcrest Ave. Both repairs are currently underway and city...
kswo.com
USS Oklahoma City memorial complete
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After two years in the works, the USS Oklahoma City Naval Memorial is finally complete. You can now see the massive submarine anchor up close and personal, at Elmer Thomas Park. The process began in 2020, when Eagle Scout Matthew Aguilar was looking to complete a...
kswo.com
INTERVIEW: Hungry Hearts hosting 80s-themed Adult Prom
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The “Forever Young” Adult Prom is coming to Lawton this weekend, and it’s not just for fun, proceeds from the event will go towards a Lawton non-profit organization, whose mission is to fight hunger. The “Forever Young” Adult Prom will be this Saturday...
Comments / 0