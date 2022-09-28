LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, clear skies and becoming cool with overnight lows falling into the lower 50s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph. On Friday, mostly sunny with highs topping out in the mid 80s. Winds will be breezy at times out of the southeast at 5-15 mph with higher wind gusts. There will be elevated fire weather conditions for areas mainly west of HW-183 as relative humidity drops as low as 20%. Fires that start will spread quickly and be tough to contain.

LAWTON, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO