The County anticipates the bridge replacement project to be completed and the roadway reopened to traffic by the end of October. The Township is scheduled to mill and repave Newtons Corner Road from Lakewood Allenwood Road to Herbertsville Road this fall. The contractor (Meco, Inc.) anticipates starting construction on October 3rd. The initial work includes installing concrete curbing and sidewalk south of Sarah Lane along with additional drainage and curbing at the Easy Street intersection. This work is scheduled for two weeks, Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Milling and paving is scheduled for three days the first week in November. Lane shifts and detours will be required for this work.

HOWELL, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO