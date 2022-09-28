ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Mckeon Charles Sr.
3d ago

Looks like one of those non-conforming trailer schools that litter Lakewood.... I have seen them up close..... They are not wired correctly..... There is nothing about them that says children are safe in them.... I would say The State needs to do a complete town inspection to shutdown all these slap them up and fill them up illegal structures but I would be waisting my breath because the state let's them get away with everything.......

mamamully
3d ago

illegal school buildings not up to code, go with all the other illegal things they do. sovereign bunch strikes again for another insurance pay out.

Albert J Rieder
3d ago

lakewoods lax rules on "shuls" likely are responsible for this. code enforcement or 'looking the other way'. strict enforcement is needed, sprinklers, etc. should be required.

