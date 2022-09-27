ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Corn Nation

Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Indiana

We’re back! After that nice bye week, it seems like a fresh slate. It’s a whole new season from here on out. Those first four games never happened. Nebraska is going to start this brand new season with a win over Indiana. These are the reasons why:. #1...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

How to watch Nebraska vs. Indiana in Week 5

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-3, 0-1) welcome the Indiana Hoosiers (3-1, 1-0) to Lincoln for Homecoming this Saturday. The visit also marks just the second time IU visits Lincoln as Big Ten conference foes. Despite being in the same league for the 12th season this fall, Indiana and Nebraska will be playing for just the third time in that span and the second in Memorial Stadium.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Controversial Ex-Nebraska Coach News

Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski has attracted a lot of attention this week due to his comments about Indiana's football program. Since Nebraska and Indiana will square off this Saturday, Kaczenski decided to take a shot at Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Basketball: Blaise Keita raising eyebrows since arrival

The Nebraska basketball preseason has officially started and there are all kinds of eyes on Fred Hoiberg’s latest squad. Once again, there are going to be a ton of new arrivals this year, though among that group, Blaise Keita is already standing out as someone who has gotten a ton of praise from his new head coach.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Benning prescribes vision for development at Nebraska

NEBRASKA CITY - College football analyst Damon Benning told his Big Red Buzz audience Thursday at Valentino’s Restaurant that a turn-around for Nebraska involves strength and training, communication and discipline. He said former Nebraska coach Mike Riley started out in Lincoln by making the best of the talent on...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Food for Thought: A year round farmers' market in Omaha

Fox 42 is bringing you a new segment we call ”Food For Thought”. Every Friday we’ll look at Omaha’s food and restaurant scene as we head into the weekend. Omaha has lots of farmers’ markets. But they all shut down towards the end of October.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Thursday Night Lights preview: Lincoln Pius X at Skutt Catholic

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — It's week six of the Woodhouse Thursday Night Lights presented by S.O.S. Heating and Air, and this week is a class B matchup between two of Nebraska's premier catholic schools as Lincoln Pius X visits Skutt Catholic. Piux X comes into the game with a...
LINCOLN, NE
Radio Iowa

Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa

Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
LINCOLN, NE
omahamagazine.com

The Ghosts of Omaha's Past: Tales of Hauntings in the Heartland

202-acre park with a stairway to hell. High school halls that are never quite empty—even when there are no students or teachers in sight. Bars with both booze and boos. Omaha, with its idyllic Midwestern way of life, isn’t usually the first place that comes to mind when thinking of haunted America. This isn’t the home of American voodoo like New Orleans, and the Omaha metro doesn’t have a bewitching past like Salem. Yet, decades of supernatural stories haunt the city’s past.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Groundbreaking for Columbus Harrah's postponed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The groundbreaking ceremony for an eastern Nebraska casino will have to wait a little longer. The groundbreaking event for Harrah's in Columbus, which was originally scheduled for next Tuesday, has been postponed. Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said the postponement was due to "unforeseen circumstances."
COLUMBUS, NE
nebraskanewsservice.net

Roller skating lovers are keeping the sport alive in Nebraska

Alexia Woodall’s favorite time to roller skate is late at night when she can blast Kesha and skate by herself. Roller skating originally connected Woodall to her competitive figure skating days in Colorado when she was younger. “It was that sense of nostalgia for me,” Woodall, a sophomore secondary...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska’s unemployment rate is too low

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s unemployment rate is lower now than it was before the pandemic. Both Lincoln and the state of Nebraska are at 2.1% unemployment. Bharat Ramamurti, the deputy director of the National Economic Council, said this is great news for people who are looking for a job.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
fox42kptm.com

Harney Street bike lane will remain for now

(Omaha,Neb.) — Omaha bicyclists made their voices heard as a number of them came out to Dewey Park Thursday evening to protest the removal of a protected bike lane on Harney Street. “I want it to be there for them and I want it to be there for other...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Man killed in northeast Nebraska shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Oakland. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in downtown Oakland. On their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, since identified...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Local man has family ties to some in path of hurricane Ian

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — While hurricane Ian is thousands of miles from Omaha, it is still having a big impact here. Lots of people here have friends and relatives in the path of the storm. Millions of people are in the path of Hurricane Ian for a local metro...
OMAHA, NE

