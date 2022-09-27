Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
6 of the Best Covered Bridges in Indiana to Visit this FallTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
CBS Sports
How to watch Nebraska vs. Indiana: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Cornhuskers and the Indiana Hoosiers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Neither team wants a repeat from their last game since each was dealt a considerable loss.
Corn Nation
Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Indiana
We’re back! After that nice bye week, it seems like a fresh slate. It’s a whole new season from here on out. Those first four games never happened. Nebraska is going to start this brand new season with a win over Indiana. These are the reasons why:. #1...
Corn Nation
How to watch Nebraska vs. Indiana in Week 5
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-3, 0-1) welcome the Indiana Hoosiers (3-1, 1-0) to Lincoln for Homecoming this Saturday. The visit also marks just the second time IU visits Lincoln as Big Ten conference foes. Despite being in the same league for the 12th season this fall, Indiana and Nebraska will be playing for just the third time in that span and the second in Memorial Stadium.
Football World Reacts To Controversial Ex-Nebraska Coach News
Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski has attracted a lot of attention this week due to his comments about Indiana's football program. Since Nebraska and Indiana will square off this Saturday, Kaczenski decided to take a shot at Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox42kptm.com
Regents approve alcohol sales at Husker basketball, Memorial Stadium process, media rights
KEARNEY, NEB. — The Nebraska Board of Regents has unanimously approved three items related to Husker athletics, including alcohol sales at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Regents also approved a $300 million media rights deal for Husker sports and voted to allow a process to make changes to Memorial Stadium. All...
Nebraska Basketball: Blaise Keita raising eyebrows since arrival
The Nebraska basketball preseason has officially started and there are all kinds of eyes on Fred Hoiberg’s latest squad. Once again, there are going to be a ton of new arrivals this year, though among that group, Blaise Keita is already standing out as someone who has gotten a ton of praise from his new head coach.
News Channel Nebraska
Benning prescribes vision for development at Nebraska
NEBRASKA CITY - College football analyst Damon Benning told his Big Red Buzz audience Thursday at Valentino’s Restaurant that a turn-around for Nebraska involves strength and training, communication and discipline. He said former Nebraska coach Mike Riley started out in Lincoln by making the best of the talent on...
Kearney Hub
Mickey Joseph is looking — and finding — hunters as Nebraska prepares for Indiana
LINCOLN — Mickey Joseph wants hunters. He’s seen plenty the last two days. The Nebraska interim coach hasn’t always noticed that mentality on the field this season. After 48 hours in which he’s witnessed players and coaches accept and go all in on their current situation, he expects it show up Saturday night against Indiana.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox42kptm.com
Food for Thought: A year round farmers' market in Omaha
Fox 42 is bringing you a new segment we call ”Food For Thought”. Every Friday we’ll look at Omaha’s food and restaurant scene as we head into the weekend. Omaha has lots of farmers’ markets. But they all shut down towards the end of October.
fox42kptm.com
Thursday Night Lights preview: Lincoln Pius X at Skutt Catholic
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — It's week six of the Woodhouse Thursday Night Lights presented by S.O.S. Heating and Air, and this week is a class B matchup between two of Nebraska's premier catholic schools as Lincoln Pius X visits Skutt Catholic. Piux X comes into the game with a...
Radio Iowa
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
omahamagazine.com
The Ghosts of Omaha's Past: Tales of Hauntings in the Heartland
202-acre park with a stairway to hell. High school halls that are never quite empty—even when there are no students or teachers in sight. Bars with both booze and boos. Omaha, with its idyllic Midwestern way of life, isn’t usually the first place that comes to mind when thinking of haunted America. This isn’t the home of American voodoo like New Orleans, and the Omaha metro doesn’t have a bewitching past like Salem. Yet, decades of supernatural stories haunt the city’s past.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Groundbreaking for Columbus Harrah's postponed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The groundbreaking ceremony for an eastern Nebraska casino will have to wait a little longer. The groundbreaking event for Harrah's in Columbus, which was originally scheduled for next Tuesday, has been postponed. Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said the postponement was due to "unforeseen circumstances."
nebraskanewsservice.net
Roller skating lovers are keeping the sport alive in Nebraska
Alexia Woodall’s favorite time to roller skate is late at night when she can blast Kesha and skate by herself. Roller skating originally connected Woodall to her competitive figure skating days in Colorado when she was younger. “It was that sense of nostalgia for me,” Woodall, a sophomore secondary...
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s unemployment rate is too low
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s unemployment rate is lower now than it was before the pandemic. Both Lincoln and the state of Nebraska are at 2.1% unemployment. Bharat Ramamurti, the deputy director of the National Economic Council, said this is great news for people who are looking for a job.
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
fox42kptm.com
Harney Street bike lane will remain for now
(Omaha,Neb.) — Omaha bicyclists made their voices heard as a number of them came out to Dewey Park Thursday evening to protest the removal of a protected bike lane on Harney Street. “I want it to be there for them and I want it to be there for other...
klkntv.com
Man killed in northeast Nebraska shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Oakland. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in downtown Oakland. On their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, since identified...
fox42kptm.com
Local man has family ties to some in path of hurricane Ian
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — While hurricane Ian is thousands of miles from Omaha, it is still having a big impact here. Lots of people here have friends and relatives in the path of the storm. Millions of people are in the path of Hurricane Ian for a local metro...
Comments / 0