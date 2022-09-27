Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of HorrorsSam H ArnoldNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans PelicansAdrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
The Hall on Mag features six cuisine concepts in a full service food hall in the Warehouse District
When Jamal Wilson decided to get in the food hall business in 2017, he wanted to offer a different experience, swapping out what can feel like a shopping mall food court visit for a relaxing, full-service, sit-down restaurant meal. Enter The Hall, the up-market concept he opened first in Tampa,...
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
franklincounty.news
Oyster City headed to the Big Easy
The Oyster City Brewing Company’s parent company plans to merge with the New Orleans-based Faubourg Brewing Company, setting the stage for what the new company hopes will transform it into one of the largest craft beer producers in the United States, and the largest in the Southeast. Apalachicola’s Oyster...
theadvocate.com
Meet Big Okra: Guinness World Records declares New Orleans man's 16.4-foot okra plant the tallest
It’s official. The esteemed authorities at Guinness World Records have been convinced that Jack Reno Sweeney’s okra plant is indeed the tallest known example of Abelmoschus esculentus anywhere. Though the Guinness certificate of authentication has not yet arrived in the mail, the Guinness website declares that, at 16.4...
New Orleans announces brake tag late fee amnesty
Drivers with expired New Orleans brake tags can get them up-to-date without paying late fees, the city announced today. Vehicles must be reinspected by December 1, 2022.
New Orleans dining in Spanish Fort? Mandina’s makes it happen
Any time a New Orleans culinary landmark opens a branch office in the Mobile area, it raises two burning questions: How does the interloper stack up, in an area that’s no slouch when it comes to coastal culinary diversity? And did anything get lost in translation?. The operators of...
NOLA.com
Carbon capture faces ferocious pushback in parts of Louisiana: 'Help us stop this, man'
When two companies planning carbon capture projects appeared before the Livingston Parish Council this week, residents overcrowded the parking lot and packed shoulder to shoulder into the hearing room to speak out against them. The council had already voted to block not just those plans, which would pump carbon into...
NOLA.com
More of everything in St. Tammany: music. theater, festivals, food, blueberries and bier
The third annual Bluesberry Music & Art Festival in Covington on Oct. 8 will crank out a day of art, music, food, fun and blueberry surprises for the entire family from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Bogue Falaya Wayside Park. From a Children's Village and food trucks, to the...
bizneworleans.com
Hancock Whitney Offers $200K in Grants for Homeownership
NEW ORLEANS — For the fifth year in a row, Hancock Whitney, in partnership with the Greater New Orleans Foundation, is accepting competitive grant applications from eligible nonprofit organizations that promote access to homeownership, affordable housing development and housing rehabilitation across the five Gulf Coast states the financial institution serves.
NOLA.com
PHOTOS: Creative use of space gives New Orleans couple an outdoor retreat in the middle of the CBD
Ashley and Brad Becnel are urbanites through and through: After years in Washington, D.C., they learned to love living in the middle of everything a city has to offer. But with their home in New Orleans' CBD, they've also found a way to build in a rare quiet outdoor retreat, giving them the best of all worlds. Read Kara Nelson's story here.
NOLA.com
DXC Technology ends incentive pact with state as hopes for 2,000 New Orleans tech jobs fades
Five years ago, state and local elected officials announced with fanfare that tech giant DXC Technology was opening a “digital transformation center” in downtown New Orleans, promising 2,000 jobs in what Gov. John Bel Edwards at the time billed as the state's largest-ever tech-focused economic development project. But...
NOLA.com
That Pontalba apartment that LaToya Cantrell visits? Here's how New Orleans came to own it.
News that the New Orleans mayor might be living rent- and tax-free in a posh city-owned apartment has prompted some to wonder why the municipal government even owns such prime real estate. The story begins with the Great Fire of 1788, which destroyed 856 of New Orleans' 1,100 buildings. Afterward,...
NOLA.com
Habitat for Humanity ReStore, popular with bargain hunters, starts selling some new items
Like many businesses, the Habitat for Humanity ReStore was hard hit during the pandemic. The retail outlet sold mostly used furniture, home goods and building materials to help support its nonprofit parent organization, New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity, and relied on donated merchandise to stock its shelves. That resulted...
NOLA.com
Karl Lagerfeld to open its first Louisiana store. Here's what to know about the luxury shop.
Karl Lagerfeld's upscale brand is opening its first Louisiana store next month. Karl Lagerfeld Paris will open Oct. 21 at the Riverwalk Outlets in New Orleans, officials said in a statement. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, was the creative director at Chanel for more than...
If you want a safer New Orleans, Newell Normand says you should do these two things
The political infighting, the gaffes by Cantrell and the sharp increases in homicides has provided more than enough material for local, national and international media.
gentillymessenger.com
The Fried Chicken Festival is this weekend at the lakefront. Here’s what you need to know.
Chicken and waffles, chicken with mac and cheese or with watermelon and feta, even a chicken topping on ice cream. There’s no end to the fried chicken variations you can find at the Fried Chicken Festival this weekend (Oct. 1-2) at the lakefront. Traditionalists can get a breast and...
NOLA.com
See 5 fashionable homes for just over $1 million, located from downtown to Mandeville
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
NOLA.com
What to know before you go to the Fried Chicken Festival: days, hours, costs, more
The International Fried Chicken Festival is back Saturday and Sunday in New Orleans, with live music on two stages, an arts and crafts market, a custom car showcase and, of course, fried chicken offerings from more than 35 restaurants. Here's what you need to know. When is it?. Saturday, 11...
Red Bull Street Kings Returns To New Orleans With Brass Band Showdown
It has been nearly a decade since Red Bull Street Kings invaded New Orleans for the culture-forward brass band competition. As the event returned on Saturday (Sept. 24), anticipation filled the air. Though the showdown did not take place underneath the city’s Claiborne Avenue “bridge” as it has in the past, New Orleans locals remained excited about an afternoon of live music. Under the 90-degree Louisiana sun, participants and supporters waited eagerly for the familiar sound of tubas and horns. While DJ Kelly Green effortlessly mixed hit records, new bops, and chart-toppers of the past, it was clear all in...
