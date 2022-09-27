Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
James Gill: In Murderville, USA, the mayor feels "nothing but love"
Pollyanna had nothing on New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Cantrell said the other day that she encounters “nothing but love, nothing but support and nothing but just words of encouragement to just keep going and to keep getting things done.”. She was not at City Hall at the time....
iheart.com
NOLA Mayor Violating City Policy Using City Apartment For Personal Use
Mayor's office admits to using French Quarter apartment
NEW ORLEANS — The Mayor’s Office now admits – Latoya Cantrell has been living in a city-owned apartment rent-free. A city spokesman acknowledged the mayor has been living without paying rent in the apartment in the historic Upper Pontalba building on Jackson Square, but said she has every right to do so.
If you want a safer New Orleans, Newell Normand says you should do these two things
The political infighting, the gaffes by Cantrell and the sharp increases in homicides has provided more than enough material for local, national and international media.
NOLA.com
Will Sutton: Mayor Cantrell, just pay the first-class difference and move on
New Orleans City Attorney Donesia Turner says Mayor LaToya Cantrell owes the city some money. In a Sept. 27 memo that provides guidance without the force of law, Turner said the mayor, as an elected official, is a city employee bound by the same travel policies as all city employees, based on her reading of a July 1 policy crafted by Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño.
WDSU
New Orleans CAO says Mayor LaToya Cantrell must repay travel expenses
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell possibly violating policy using city-owned apartment for personal use
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell's use of Pontalba apartment on Jackson Square questioned; group requests probe
Armed with photos of Mayor LaToya Cantrell hopping out of a city-owned SUV and claims that it has “cooperating witnesses,” a watchdog group has asked the New Orleans City Council to investigate Cantrell’s personal use of a city-owned apartment on Jackson Square. The Metropolitan Crime Commission said...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish gives $100K to Christian crisis-pregnancy center to hire staff, repair buildings
Jefferson Parish is giving $100,000 to a Gretna-based nonprofit that provides resources to families facing unexpected pregnancies and advocates against abortion. The Parish Council signed off on the donation to the Community Center for Life, Inc. on Wednesday at the request of District 1 Council member Marion Edwards. The Christian...
uptownmessenger.com
Viewpoint: Crime and Cantrell will hurt the city’s bottom line
Like many New Orleanians, I’ve been inundated with national and international news reports about New Orleans’ crime and Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s missteps. This week’s piece in the New York Post is only one of many recent examples. With New Orleans’ designation as “Murder Capital of the U.S.” and the lack of progress being made in reversing that trend, I expect those stories to become more frequent.
Wisner Trust hearing: Battle between Mayor and City Counsel
The restraining order expires Wednesday and a hearing is being held for a judge to consider extending it.
WWL-TV
'We have no Plan B' | Organizer says NOPD plan to halt crime has to work
NEW ORLEANS — City Council members were there. So was New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson, and the recently hired police consultants, former New York Police commander Fausto Pichardo and management guru John Linder. The main item on the menu: public safety. The New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation’s...
WDSU
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell living in city-owned apartment, watchdog group questions if she pays rent
NEW ORLEANS — A new report from a watchdog group says that the New Orleans mayor is living in a city-owned apartment, and has been for months. According to the report by the Metropolitan Crime Commission, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been living in the Upper Pontalba apartments for several months.
"Policing alone is not enough" - organizations and former Mayor offer additional solutions to city's crime problem
NEW ORLEANS — Organizations and former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial say there are solutions to help curb the city's crime problem, solutions they say can be put into effect immediately. New Orleans is being labeled the murder capital of the nation. According to the New Orleans Police Department...
Will Mayor Cantrell have to pay back for travel upgrades?
NOLA.com
Award-winning WDSU-TV reporter and anchor Heath Allen is retiring on Friday
Veteran WDSU reporter and anchor Heath Allen is retiring after 28 years at the New Orleans NBC affiliate. Allen’s last day is Sept. 30. His colleagues gave him an extended send-off with a long segment chronicling his career at WDSU. "It's been a privilege and a pleasure and a...
NOLA.com
DXC Technology ends incentive pact with state as hopes for 2,000 New Orleans tech jobs fades
Five years ago, state and local elected officials announced with fanfare that tech giant DXC Technology was opening a “digital transformation center” in downtown New Orleans, promising 2,000 jobs in what Gov. John Bel Edwards at the time billed as the state's largest-ever tech-focused economic development project. But...
WWL-TV
City offering a chance to pay overdue bills without late fees
The city of New Orleans is offering amnesty to some people with late bills. You still have to pay the bill but they'll waive late charges.
NOLA.com
John Young, former Jefferson Parish president, is considering race for attorney general
Add John Young’s name to the list of candidates eyeing the attorney general’s race next year. “I’m seriously looking at it,” said Young, who served as Jefferson Parish’s president from 2010-16 and as a council member for six years before that. Young spent seven years...
Scoot: New cliffhanger in the saga of Mayor Cantrell!
With a long list of excuses, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has presented herself as an entitled politician who suffers from PES - politician entitlement syndrome.
