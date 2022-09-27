ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

NOLA Mayor Violating City Policy Using City Apartment For Personal Use

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-month-long FOX 8 investigation finds New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is possibly breaking city policy and maybe even state law, spending much of her time at a city-owned apartment, possibly without paying rent. FOX 8 investigators spent weeks surveilling the Upper Pontalba apartment building and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Mayor's office admits to using French Quarter apartment

NEW ORLEANS — The Mayor’s Office now admits – Latoya Cantrell has been living in a city-owned apartment rent-free. A city spokesman acknowledged the mayor has been living without paying rent in the apartment in the historic Upper Pontalba building on Jackson Square, but said she has every right to do so.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Will Sutton: Mayor Cantrell, just pay the first-class difference and move on

New Orleans City Attorney Donesia Turner says Mayor LaToya Cantrell owes the city some money. In a Sept. 27 memo that provides guidance without the force of law, Turner said the mayor, as an elected official, is a city employee bound by the same travel policies as all city employees, based on her reading of a July 1 policy crafted by Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
uptownmessenger.com

Viewpoint: Crime and Cantrell will hurt the city’s bottom line

Like many New Orleanians, I’ve been inundated with national and international news reports about New Orleans’ crime and Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s missteps. This week’s piece in the New York Post is only one of many recent examples. With New Orleans’ designation as “Murder Capital of the U.S.” and the lack of progress being made in reversing that trend, I expect those stories to become more frequent.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Infrastructure#City Council#Politics Local#New Orleans Inspector
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy