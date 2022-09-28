Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Kearney Public Schools receives $30K Eaton grant
KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools elementary school principals have developed a project called Making Space for Innovative Thinking Resources that will bring new opportunities for science, technology, engineering and math exploration to 2,739 Kearney students in grades K-5. The program recently received a grant for $30,000 to partially fund the project.
Kearney Hub
Kearney woman to educate others about a hidden risk for pregnant women
KEARNEY — In the spring of 2020, as the world battled COVID-19, Tricia Ridder was expecting her first child. She felt good. She had no morning sickness. An ultrasound taken 30 weeks into that pregnancy showed that her baby’s growth had slowed, but her doctor wasn’t worried. “I was told not to be concerned,” Ridder said.
Kearney Hub
Wind forces Ravenna schools to cancel skydive demonstration
RAVENNA — Michael Bursaw has skydived 1,206 times. Friday night he’ll make it 1,207. Bursaw is a professional skydiver with Team Fastrax, and will skydive for the second year in a row at Ravenna High School’s homecoming football game. Bursaw was in the United States Air Force...
Kearney Hub
Lifetime of volleyball helps Minden native step into passer role at UNK
KEARNEY – Jensen Rowse jokes that she “came out of the womb passing a volleyball.”. That’s how long she’s been playing the sport. “I was just like a gym rat growing up, and that’s where I learned to love it,” the University of Nebraska at Kearney junior said. “It was my life even as a little kid.”
Kearney Hub
Sixth-ranked UNK volleyball team turns back 10th-ranked Northwest Missouri
KEARNEY — Tenth-ranked Northwest Missouri had the momentum and needed just one more break to get over the hump. But the Bearcats didn’t have the home-court advantage and they didn’t have Emersen Cyza. Cyza’s kill from the middle gave the sixth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney an...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's most famous storyteller, Roger Welsch dead at 85
Roger Welsch, Nebraska’s most famous humorist and storyteller and a prominent Native activist, died Friday at his home near Dannebrog. He was 85. Known as “Captain Nebraska” and “Bull Buffalo Chief” in the Omaha Tribe, “White Wolf/White Pawnee” in the Pawnee Tribe and “His Medicine is Contrary” in the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Welsch told his stories about Nebraska in close to 40 books, on television and in newspaper and magazine columns.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Newcomers Club has October activities
KEARNEY The Kearney Newcomers Club will hold four events in October. Any Kearney woman, whether a newcomer or a long-time resident, is welcome to attend. Thursday, 11:15 a.m.: First Thursday Luncheon will meet at Alley Rose, 2013 Central Ave. Jason Whalen from the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department will talk about fire safety, smoke detectors and ways to stay safe. October is Fire Prevention Month. Questions? Contact Deb Gibbs at 308-627-5338.
Kearney Hub
Kearney retiree creates priceless jewelry from turquoise, other stones
KEARNEY — Jim Armagost loves to get stoned. Stoned, that is, with turquoise, lapis lazuli, moonstone and obsidian. Armagost creates pendants and rings from silver and precious stones. A retired certified financial planner, Armagost spends hours at his basement workbench or in his workshop in his garage, which is...
Kearney Hub
Graczyk saying 'thanks' Kearney area with October customer event
KEARNEY — Graczyk Lawn & Landscape has planned a grand opening and customer appreciation event for 4-6 p.m. Oct. 20 at its Kearney shop at 1170 30th Ave. The event will kick off with a ribbon cutting presented by the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce at 4 p.m. NebraskaLand Bank will be serving hamburgers and hotdogs while customers and vendors enjoy food, music and facility tours.
Kearney Hub
Kearney High ready for rivalry clash against Grand Island
KEARNEY — Kearney High notched an emotional district win last week, but despite returning to non-district play this week against Grand Island, the stakes are the highest yet. The two Class A schools in the Tri-Cities will meet at 7 p.m. Friday in a packed stadium Ron and Carol...
Kearney Hub
Photos: Friday night football in Kearney and Ravenna
Nebraska Christian beat Ravenna, 27-24, and handed the Bluejays their first loss Friday night at Ravenna. Kearney also lost its first game. Grand Island beat the Bearcats, 28-21, Friday at Foster Field in Kearney.
Kearney Hub
Grand Island spoils Kearney High's undefeated season
KEARNEY — Kearney High lost its first game of the season Friday night, with costly special teams play and a grueling ground game giving Grand Island the 28-21 victory. “We got beat by a good football team tonight,” Kearney head coach Brandon Cool said. Grand Island set the...
Kearney Hub
Holdrege, Orleans to host fall festivals Saturday, in October
HOLDREGE — From craft vendors to a plethora of pumpkins and seasonal treats, Holdrege and Orleans will welcome the changing of the seasons with autumnal celebrations. Orleans will host their 38th annual Applefest from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Harlan County Ag Center in Orleans. Holdrege’s inaugural Fall Fest will take place Oct. 6-9 in Holdrege.
Kearney Hub
Kearney High splits games with Lincoln Southeast; Stars mercy-rule Minden
KEARNEY — The Kearney High softball team split a doubleheader Thursday with Lincoln Southeast at Patriot Park. The Bearcats won the opener 7-6 with Kaylee Harsh scoring on a one-out, walk-off, line-drive single by her sister, Jaylin, in the bottom of the seventh. Kelsey Hatcher was 3 for 4...
Kearney Hub
Richard 'Dick' Jurgens
HOLDREGE — Richard ‘Dick' J. Jurgens, 89, of Holdrege died on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Christian Care Community in Holdrege. He was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma cancer in May and had been cared for at Christian Homes Care Community in Holdrege. A funeral service will be 10:30...
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (31) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Kearney Hub
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Kearney.
Kearney Hub
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mostly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Kearney Hub
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for September 29
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (21) updates to this series since Updated 1 hr ago.
Kearney Hub
Kearney man accused of distributing fentanyl, causing serious injury to victim
LINCOLN — A Kearney man has been federally indicted for selling fentanyl. Tanner Hudson, 24, is charged in U.S. Federal District Court with distribution of fentanyl on March 13. The charge alleges distribution of the drug at a house at Countryside Trailer Court at 1920 15th Ave. in Kearney, which resulted in serious bodily injury to a 23-year-old man.
