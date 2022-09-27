Read full article on original website
KSDK
Albert Pujols talks after Cardinals win NL Central title
Albert is headed back to the postseason with the Cardinals. Here's what he had to say after the team clinched the NL Central.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw's Respect For Albert Pujols Goes a Long Way Amid 700 Home Runs
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw got front row seats to witness former teammate Albert Pujols reach 700 home runs
msn.com
Marliniversary: Stanton hits 58th and 59th homers of MVP season in win over Braves
For more than two decades, Gary Sheffield’s 42 home runs in 1996 stood as the most in Florida/Miami Marlins history. In 2017, Giancarlo Stanton obliterated that total. Stanton blasted a franchise record 59 home runs that season. His final two long balls came on this day five years ago in a 7-1 win over the Atlanta Braves.
MLB・
News 8 KFMB
Padres magic number for MLB playoffs: Where San Diego stands in the National League
SAN DIEGO — It has been a while since the Padres have been in the thick of a postseason race this late into a 162 game season. In fact, the last time the Padres made an appearance in a non-COVID shortened year was all the way back in 2006 when the team went 88-74. The team is two wins away from that win total this season.
Mark McGwire Is Trending Following Aaron Judge's Home Run
Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season on Wednesday, tying Roger Maris for the American League record. MLB's single-season record belongs to Barry Bonds, who compiled 73 long balls in 2001. He passed the benchmark Mark McGwire set three years earlier. McGwire revitalized the sport by chasing...
MLB・
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Breaks Strikeouts Record; Mike Piazza & Tommy Lasorda Achieve Milestones
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Sandy Koufax break the National League record for strikeouts in a season on Sept. 27, 1961. The left-hander surpassed Christy Mathewson, who held the previous mark with 267 during the 1903 campaign. Koufax struck out seven batters over eight innings pitched in...
The Ringer
Mets Gear Up for NL East Crown and Judge Goes for 62
(00:57) — METS: With a one-game lead, the Mets face their most important series of the season and bring up top prospect Francisco Alvarez. (03:41) — YANKEES: Aaron Judge looks to break the AL HR record and cement his MVP season as the Yankees cruise into the postseason.
Ohtani has no-hitter broken up in 8th, Angels beat A's
Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani pitched no-hit ball into the eighth inning and extended his hitting streak to 14 games, leading the Los Angeles Angels over the Oakland Athletics 4-2 on Thursday night.
Cardinals fans can send messages to Albert and Yadi
Bally Sports Midwest and the St. Louis Cardinals have partnered to give fans an opportunity to write personal messages to Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina.
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Sets Home Run Record, James Loney Ties RBI Mark
On Sept. 28, 1997, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Colorado Rockies, 13-9 at Coors Field, but Mike Piazza joined the franchise record books with a two-home run day. Piazza slugged his first home run off John Thomson in the third inning to give him 39 on the season. He came up again in the fifth inning and slugged his second of the day of Thomson, putting him at an even 40 homers for the year.
Sheridan Media
UW Men’s Basketball Practice Starts/Arvada-Clearmont Volleyball Wins Second In A Row
Sheridan County High School Football: The big game of the week in Wyoming High School football happens this Friday (September 30th), when the undefeated Sheridan Broncs host the undefeated Cheyenne East Thunderbirds. We will have the game live for you beginning with the pre-game show at about 5:30, on 14-10...
