ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Marliniversary: Stanton hits 58th and 59th homers of MVP season in win over Braves

For more than two decades, Gary Sheffield’s 42 home runs in 1996 stood as the most in Florida/Miami Marlins history. In 2017, Giancarlo Stanton obliterated that total. Stanton blasted a franchise record 59 home runs that season. His final two long balls came on this day five years ago in a 7-1 win over the Atlanta Braves.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
The Spun

Mark McGwire Is Trending Following Aaron Judge's Home Run

Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season on Wednesday, tying Roger Maris for the American League record. MLB's single-season record belongs to Barry Bonds, who compiled 73 long balls in 2001. He passed the benchmark Mark McGwire set three years earlier. McGwire revitalized the sport by chasing...
MLB
The Ringer

Mets Gear Up for NL East Crown and Judge Goes for 62

(00:57) — METS: With a one-game lead, the Mets face their most important series of the season and bring up top prospect Francisco Alvarez. (03:41) — YANKEES: Aaron Judge looks to break the AL HR record and cement his MVP season as the Yankees cruise into the postseason.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Aaron Judge
Yardbarker

This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Sets Home Run Record, James Loney Ties RBI Mark

On Sept. 28, 1997, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Colorado Rockies, 13-9 at Coors Field, but Mike Piazza joined the franchise record books with a two-home run day. Piazza slugged his first home run off John Thomson in the third inning to give him 39 on the season. He came up again in the fifth inning and slugged his second of the day of Thomson, putting him at an even 40 homers for the year.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy