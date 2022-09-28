Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Nonprofits paying college players surges
The new world of college athletes getting paid for endorsements has created a rapidly expanding pop-up industry: Brand new nonprofits that set up athletes to promote charities for a fee. The nonprofits are pitched as feel-good partnerships, but they also raise questions. Is their mission to support charities and their...
Kearney Hub
Saints QB Winston sits another practice
LONDON — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston had said “I'll be out there” for practice on Thursday. He wasn't. Winston was held out of a second straight practice because of a back injury, raising questions about whether he'll be able to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Kearney Hub
Pats QB Jones practices; still ruled out for Sunday
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was ruled out for Sunday's game at Green Bay despite making a surprise return to the practice field. Jones was in uniform Friday with his injured left ankle wrapped tightly as he moved gingerly during the brief portion of the workout open to media.
NFL・
Kearney Hub
Jets' Wilson cleared start at Pittsburgh
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Zach Wilson is back under center for the New York Jets. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the second-year quarterback will make his season debut at Pittsburgh on Sunday “if all goes well this week” at practice, six weeks after having knee surgery. Wilson...
NFL・
