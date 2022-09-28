Read full article on original website
KEVN
Two vaccines might be what people get this fall
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As we move into flu season, getting vaccinated for influenza is important in order to make sure that a person doesn’t contract the virus, or if they do, the strain is less impactful on the body. But along with the flu shot, COVID is still an issue.
Black Hills Pioneer
Cheyenne Crossing will rebuild!
SPEARFISH CANYON — “Closed by fire. Open by desire, ASAP.”. That’s the new motto at the Cheyenne Crossing, as owner Dave Brueckner and his partner Dennis Yungwirth make plans to rebuild. Soon, Brueckner said there will be a banner emblazoned with those words flying high above the restaurant, to let the public know they are moving forward to rebuild their future.
News Channel Nebraska
Several cows killed by anthrax in western South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. – Several cows have died of anthrax in western South Dakota, officials said Tuesday. According to South Dakota Veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson, "several" cows from a herd of 160 unvaccinated cattle died in Meade County. She said it is the first confirmed anthrax death in cattle this year.
kotatv.com
South Dakota Kids Belong expands west to help children in need
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An organization spreading awareness about the need for foster care families in South Dakota expanded Tuesday. The South Dakota Kids Belong chapter is expanding its mission to Pennington County, and more specifically Rapid City, to encourage more people to become foster parents for children in need.
KEVN
Diaper drive in Rapid City is coming to an end
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The public has a few days left to donate diapers during the week-long community diaper drive, part of Diaper Need Awareness Week in Rapid City. The Diaper Drive is a project undertaken by Volunteers of America. City Hall, Fire Station 1, the Rapid City Public Safety Building, the Black Hills Pregnancy Center, and Mommy’s Closets are serving as collection points. Mayor Allender is encouraging citizens to donate generously to the diaper drive during Awareness Week and throughout the year to diaper banks, diaper drives, and organizations that distribute diapers to families in need in the community.
dakotanewsnow.com
Old Navy plans to make positive impact on Rapid City community, opening Oct. 1
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Old Navy has announced its newest location will open in Rushmore Crossing, Rapid City. The store will host its grand opening on Oct. 1, at Rushmore Crossing, 1617 Eglin Street, Rapid City, SD 57701. The Old Navy team will be wearing pink for October Breast Cancer Awareness Month and will be joined by members of the Chamber of Commerce, the Police and Sheriff’s Departments, and other local figures. Old Navy employees will also collect donations from employees for Boots for the Homeless, a non-profit group that collects new and used clothing for homeless Vets in the community.
farmforum.net
Rapid City's billion-dollar beef plant deal may be falling through as company eyes other states
From cattlemen to council members, South Dakotans from many walks of life have watched as Western Legacy Development Corporation courted Rapid City officials with talks of building the nation's single-largest beef processing plant in their town. However, Rapid City officials told Farm Forum Wednesday plans to build a $1.1 billion...
KEVN
A sport commission could help increase tourism to Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City is one of the many hubs of outdoor tourism in the Black Hills, but when it comes to sports it seems there is room for improvement. Visit Rapid City is working to change that by bringing a sports commission to the area. The...
South Dakota’s Underwater Ghost Town in the Black Hills
Lake Pactola in the Black Hills supplies Rapid City with a lot of its water and is also a large part of the state's flood control plan. You may be thinking, "I didn't even know there was an underwater ghost town in South Dakota!" You're probably not alone, but- - surprise!
KEVN
Later hours at Club for Boys helps teens
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Since the Club for Boys opened its doors in 1963, its mission has been to try and keep kids busy after school, and a program that developed throughout that time was Older Boys After Hours, a program centered around teenagers. The program, held every Friday,...
lincolnparishjournal.com
LSP lieutenant placed on leave following South Dakota arrest
Baton Rouge, LA – Following a sex crime investigation initiated by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in Rapid City, South Dakota, 44-year-old Kirk Thibodeaux has been charged with Hiring for Sexual Activity. Lt. Kirk Thibodeaux, currently assigned to the Transportation Safety Services/Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, has been placed...
hubcityradio.com
Recap of Friday night’s Governor Debate in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The three candidates for Governor of the South Dakota held their first debate Friday night in Rapid City. The three candidates are the incumbent Governor Kristi Noem(R), & her challengers, Representative Jamie Smith(D) & Tracey Quint(L). On Wednesday, Governor Noem announced her plans to eliminate the grocery...
KEVN
Early voting is under way in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Absentee voting and mail-in ballots allows voters to cast a ballot outside of in-person voting on election day. The Pennington County Auditors Office says that the first week of early voting is going smoothly, claiming that so far for absentee voting, they have seen about 1,200 people.
KEVN
The SIX Consumer Reaction
The Rapid City Fire Department said that Rapid City is at an 87% percent higher risk of having a wildfire than other communities nationwide. Hundreds of buffalo will be running across Custer State Park as part of the annual Buffalo Round Up. Beautiful fall colors emerge in Spearfish Canyon. Updated:...
kotatv.com
KOTA Noem Announcement
Hundreds of buffalo will run through Custer State Park as part of the annual Buffalo Round Up. Two vaccines might be what people may need as flu season starts back up. The Fire Department said that Rapid City is at an 87% higher risk of having a wildfire impact than other communities nationwide.
KEVN
Friday Night Hike, September 30, Part 2
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Central Cobblers had a chance to get their first win of the season as they hosted Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Friday. Plus, the Black Hills State soccer team were buzzing to break a three-game losing streak against CSU-Pueblo. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Pennington County Sheriff’s Office employee becomes a U.S. citizen
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Becoming a U.S. citizen isn’t a simple process, but the hard work of one determined employee of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office paid off on Tuesday. 23-year-old Branden Spence came to the U.S. from Australia seven years ago. He and his family did...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City park restrooms closing with the changing seasons
RAPID CITY, S.D.– In order to keep facilities safe through the winter weather the Rapid City Parks Department is closing many on-site restrooms by Friday, September 30. Facilities in Sioux Park are scheduled to remain open through October 17. The decision to drastically reduce the number of locations stems...
KEVN
Preparation for the 57th annual buffalo roundup under way
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hundreds of buffalo will run through Custer State Park as the 57th annual Buffalo Roundup draws thousands of visitors from across the world. “Thursday afternoon, we do what we call an orientation ride, and all the riders will get together and go out, and we’ll actually go over the terrain we’re going to ride. Friday morning for the roundup, and just let everybody see what we are going to be riding through. It gets people an opportunity to introduce their horses to the buffalo.” said district park supervisor Jim Straight.
newscenter1.tv
4 things to do in the Rapid City area this weekend
The Blue Man Group is making a stop in Rapid City. Over 35 million people worldwide have experienced this smash hit phenomenon. Blue Man Group will be performing Friday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct 1 at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theater. While the...
