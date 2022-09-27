ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

mahoningmatters.com

Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina

Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the strongest hurricanes...
FLORIDA STATE
mahoningmatters.com

Hurricane Ian death toll may have surpassed 50. Here’s what we know so far

Florida officials estimate there may be more than 50 deaths across eight counties linked to Hurricane Ian. At least 18 of the people who died drowned. Three died when their oxygen machines stopped working due to power outages. The youngest fatality confirmed by the Florida Medical Examiners Commission was a...
FLORIDA STATE
mahoningmatters.com

Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Daily News/Inquirer. September 25, 2022. Editorial: At stake in Mastriano vs. Shapiro, the fate of abortion rights in Pennsylvania. At stake in Mastriano vs. Shapiro, the fate of abortion rights in Pennsylvania ' Editorial. Abortion is legal in the commonwealth within the first 23 weeks of pregnancy. Whether that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
mahoningmatters.com

Hurricane Ian damages numerous Florida courses, with a second landfall projected for South Carolina

As Hurricane Ian still rampages north along Florida’s Atlantic Coast, officials and first responders in the state are focused on providing relief and rescue for the thousands of people most in need. As various local and state agencies assess possible loss of life, golf is of course a low priority for those affected by the storm that approached Category 5 strength as it roared ashore.
FLORIDA STATE
mahoningmatters.com

Ohio Nonviolence Week will get underway Sunday with parade and rally in Youngstown

Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past will kick off Ohio Nonviolence Week at 3 p.m. Sunday with its 12th annual Nonviolence Parade and Rally in downtown Youngstown. The parade will begin at the intersection of Wood Street and Wick Avenue and proceed to Boardman and Phelps streets. It will finish at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, where a rally will be held.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

