Ian, in the Carolinas, is no longer a hurricane, but heavy rains and flooding continue
This article tracking Hurricane Ian is available for free as a public service to all readers. Get Hurricane Ian updates texted to you from The Miami Herald. Sign up at joinsubtext.com/hurricaneian. Ian is no longer a hurricane. The now-post tropical cyclone has brought heavy rains, flash flooding and high winds...
Seafood dealer bought 2,400 pounds of fish at illegal parking lot markets, feds say
A Georgia man accused of buying more than 2,400 pounds of fish and hauling his catch across state lines is barred from dealing seafood for the next five years, federal officials say. Cuong D. Bui was sentenced Friday, Sept. 23, to five years probation and fined $25,000 after federal authorities...
Hurricane Ian plummets to Cat 1, but still forecast to hit Central Florida with strong winds
This article tracking Hurricane Ian is available for free as a public service to all readers. Hurricane Ian saw its wind speeds plunge Wednesday night after hitting Florida’s southwest coast as a historic Category 4 storm and then — in a span of eight hours — downgrading to a Category 1.
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the strongest hurricanes...
Hurricane Ian death toll may have surpassed 50. Here’s what we know so far
Florida officials estimate there may be more than 50 deaths across eight counties linked to Hurricane Ian. At least 18 of the people who died drowned. Three died when their oxygen machines stopped working due to power outages. The youngest fatality confirmed by the Florida Medical Examiners Commission was a...
Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania
Philadelphia Daily News/Inquirer. September 25, 2022. Editorial: At stake in Mastriano vs. Shapiro, the fate of abortion rights in Pennsylvania. At stake in Mastriano vs. Shapiro, the fate of abortion rights in Pennsylvania ' Editorial. Abortion is legal in the commonwealth within the first 23 weeks of pregnancy. Whether that...
Hurricane Ian damages numerous Florida courses, with a second landfall projected for South Carolina
As Hurricane Ian still rampages north along Florida’s Atlantic Coast, officials and first responders in the state are focused on providing relief and rescue for the thousands of people most in need. As various local and state agencies assess possible loss of life, golf is of course a low priority for those affected by the storm that approached Category 5 strength as it roared ashore.
Ohio Nonviolence Week will get underway Sunday with parade and rally in Youngstown
Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past will kick off Ohio Nonviolence Week at 3 p.m. Sunday with its 12th annual Nonviolence Parade and Rally in downtown Youngstown. The parade will begin at the intersection of Wood Street and Wick Avenue and proceed to Boardman and Phelps streets. It will finish at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, where a rally will be held.
