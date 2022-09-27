Read full article on original website
KKTV
Boy reported missing for a 2nd time in 2 days southeast of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating 11-year-old Romeo. Romeo was reported missing southeast of Colorado Springs on Wednesday, but returned home. On Thursday at about 3:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office said he was once again missing.
KKTV
Grave for Medal of Honor recipient in Pueblo restored and enhanced
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A group of veterans and community members came together to restore the grave for a Medal of Honor recipient in Pueblo. The Roselawn Foundation, TREA Pueblo, veterans and others worked to restore the gravesite of Warren Dockum at Roselawn cemetery. Dockum fought in the Civil War and received his citation for valor at Sayler’s Creek. According to a representative with the Roselawn Foundation, Dockum is the only known Medal of Honor recipient buried in Pueblo.
Pueblo law enforcement vs Pueblo Bikers United in 45th annual Toy Bowl
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The 45th annual Toy Bowl will pit local law enforcement against Pueblo Bikers United in a friendly game of football on Saturday, Oct. 22. The game will take place at Dutch Clark Stadium starting at 11 a.m. Admission to the game will be $5 or a new unwrapped toy. All proceeds will […]
Free dental care event in Pueblo Friday-Saturday
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The 2022 Colorado Mission of Mercy (COMOM) event will offer Puebloans free dental care Friday and Saturday for anyone who needs dental care, no questions asked. Dental services are provided to any person on a “no questions asked” basis. Patients are evaluated and treated based on their most urgent dental needs. Patients […]
City of Pueblo offers free charging for electric vehicles until 2024
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The City of Pueblo has made its existing electric vehicle (EV) chargers available at no-cost for the general public until September 2024. This comes following the recent announcement of six new EV chargers being installed throughout Pueblo as part of a new grant award from the Colorado Energy Office. By mid-2023, the […]
agjournalonline.com
Arkansas Valley home of iconic Pueblo chile
The iconic Pueblo chile is having kind of a moment right now. Beloved for its meaty texture and, of course, its fiery heat, you can find the pepper in everything from salsas and hot sauce to beer and fudge. But if it hadn’t been for an inherited seed stock – and a little luck – Pueblo’s most famous chile variety might have been lost forever.
KKTV
COMOM offers up free dental work in Pueblo on Saturday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Mission of Mercy (COMOM) is offering up free dental work to the public on Friday and Saturday. The free offer is taking place at the Event Center for the Colorado State Fairgrounds, 1001 Beulah Avenue, on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The doors open both days at 6 a.m. and patients are being treated on a first-come-first-served basis. Patients will be required to take a rapid COVID test at the door and anyone attending can expect some wait times. The event features 100 chairs and covers everything from cleanings to minor oral surgery.
KRDO
Southern Colorado Red Cross volunteers continue to help shelter Floridians
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, (KRDO) -- Hurricane Ian, a category four storm in Florida has left several parts of the state devastated. People in Florida are now living in the aftermath of hurricane Ian, while thousands are still without power and struggling to get back on their feet. Hundreds of Red...
Reported shooting in Colorado Springs leaves one man in hospital
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after reportedly being shot and fleeing the scene in a car, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Just after 3:30 a.m. police received the report of a shooting in the 1000 block of North Academy Blvd and learned the The post Reported shooting in Colorado Springs leaves one man in hospital appeared first on KRDO.
Shots fired near house party in Fountain
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) took into custody a suspect who had fired a weapon near a house party that allegedly involved minors consuming alcohol Friday night on Sept. 30. Just after 8:30 p.m., officers were called to a home near the corner of Berry Farm Road and Marshall Drive on reports […]
KRDO
Fall CityServe event happening Saturday in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Saturday, Oct. 1, COSILoveYou will host the 8th annual Fall CityServe event. The event is a city-wide day of volunteerism where “all are welcome to serve and be served.” COSILoveYou said the event exists to invite the community into meeting real needs across the Pikes Peak region, serving with no strings attached.
KKTV
‘Life changing:’ Colorado Springs military families receive cars from USAA
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - USAA gave 10 Colorado Springs military families cars Thursday morning as part of a year-long, nationwide event. The Recycled Rides event is a partnership between USAA, the National Auto Body Council and a number of other businesses in the auto industry. USAA officials say 100...
KKTV
Big R employee run over south of Colorado Springs, search for suspects underway
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for suspects is underway after authorities in El Paso County say a Big R employee was run over by a Chevy Impala on Thursday. The sheriff’s office is reporting the incident happened at about 3:50 p.m. at the store south of Colorado Springs, 165 Fontaine Boulevard. According to people who called the sheriff’s office, a white man with face tattoos, a black man and two white women stole from the store. When citizens tried blocking the vehicle the suspects were in, it is believed the man with face tattoos started ramming other vehicles around him to get out.
KRDO
Public provides ideas and input for east side’s Coleman Community Park
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The city of Colorado Springs is looking for the public's input on its plan to design and develop Coleman Community Park, on the city's east side. Thursday evening the public was invited to attend a community forum at Sand Creek High School where comment was...
Colorado Springs makes list of most neighborly in nation
According to the website Neighbor.com, Colorado Springs ranks among the top neighborly cities in the nation. The website surveyed people all across the U.S. with questions like: Is it safe? Is it inclusive? Are there enough outdoor spaces?Colorado Springs is the only city in the state to make the list. The city was ranked number 12, coming in after Rochester, N.Y. as number one. The highest marks the city received are for its volunteer efforts; 69% of residents said they volunteer to help others. "We look at cities that have made an effort to not have high rates of crime or even hate crime. We want to recognize those cities that are taking a very holistic effort to create a world and a place where individuals can feel safe and comfortable interacting with each other," Neighbor founder and CEO Joseph Woodbury.As for outdoor spaces, the city is known for the Garden of the Gods, Pikes Peak and the Olympic Training Center.
These five Colorado counties are most at risk of natural disasters
Ever wonder whether or not your Colorado home is at risk of serious consequences due to a natural disaster? The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a map that depicts the level of risk around the entire country by county. While overall risk isn't as high in Colorado compared to some spots along the coast, a few counties have a level of risk worth talking about. In order to determine the level of natural disaster risk that exists in a given county, FEMA considered how...
Victim of shooting in Pueblo near 15th & Blake identified
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man who was shot while walking on a sidewalk near 15th and Blake Streets on Monday, Sept. 26, has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner. Josip Philley, 36, of Pueblo, died of his injuries after being shot. Homicide investigations continue and an autopsy is scheduled, according to the Coroner. Philley’s […]
Pueblo hosting a citywide job fair
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo is hosting a citywide job fair on Thursday, September 29 starting at 11 a.m. The Pueblo Citywide Job Fair is hosted by Pueblo’s Future is Better Together at the RMSER Empowerment Center. There is registration for in-person and virtual attendance to the event. The following companies are participating in the event: […]
Jan. 6 rioter from Colorado sentenced to prison
A Colorado man charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been sentenced to prison.
KRDO
Veterans Service Officers are struggling to meet growing demand, according to state audit
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Military and Veteran Affairs is dealing with a shortage of Veterans Service Officers (VSOs) according to a report released Wednesday by The Office of the State Auditor. "I’m not bashing the VA at all, but there's a lot of need in...
