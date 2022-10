CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals kickoff Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season as they play host to the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium for Thursday Night Football. It's a special night in Cincinnati, as two Bengals greats will be inducted into the organization's Ring of Honor, and the team will be wearing all-white jerseys, including for the first-time ever, white helmets.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO