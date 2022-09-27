Read full article on original website
Ruethai Vongvipasmitakul
3d ago
Thank you, the officer and CHP. You save lives from being destroyed. Higher Power bless you and your family. Higher Power keep you safe doing your job.
fox10phoenix.com
Police chase suspect's tire rubber flies off, hops on freeway in LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A bizarre police chase turned into a standoff with officers just as dramatic in Los Angeles County Friday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 10 Freeway as the California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible stolen SUV. The suspect drove through parts of East LA, South Gate and San Gabriel Valley. At one point during the chase, officers tried to do a PIT maneuver against the Dodge Durango, but the suspect got away in the South Gate area.
15-year-old killed in Hesperia shootout was likely unarmed as she ran toward deputies, report says
The Fontana teenager killed this week alongside her father in a shootout with law enforcement in Hesperia was likely unarmed as she ran toward deputies, according to a new report.
KTLA.com
Video captures moments just before Fontana killing that led to fatal Hesperia shootout
As more details continue to emerge about the fatal shootout involving a father and daughter and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies, new surveillance video footage shows the violence that prompted the Amber Alert a day earlier. Anthony Graziano, 45, shot and killed his estranged wife, Tracy Martinez, at...
mynewsla.com
Woman to Stand Trial for Allegedly Fatally Stabbing Ex-Boyfriend
A 25-year-old Moreno Valley woman accused of fatally stabbing her ex-boyfriend during an argument in his car was ordered Friday to stand trial on a murder charge. Brittany Yvonne Juarez is accused of killing 25-year-old Robert Emilio Minjares of Moreno Valley last year. Following a preliminary hearing at the Riverside...
328,000 fentanyl pills seized in Pasadena as police urge parents to remain vigilant
Police in Pasadena seized 328,000 fentanyl pills as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Deadly Marijuana Dispensary Shooting
Authorities Thursday announced the arrest of a man in connection with a fatal shooting at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area last month. Gabriel Alvarado, 24, was taken into custody last week in the Aug. 12 killing of Azuma Bennett, in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
nbcpalmsprings.com
30-Year-Old Inmate Accused in Fatal Altercation in Murrieta Jail
(CNS) – An inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta died in an apparent altercation with another inmate, sheriff’s officials said Friday. Deputies responded to an unresponsive inmate at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Carroll...
West Covina Armed Carjacking Suspects Caught in Pomona with Weapon in Vehicle
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Armed suspects involved in a carjacking in West Covina were apprehended in the city of Pomona early Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2022. The West Covina Police Department received a 911 call of an armed carjacking on the 300 block of Citrus Avenue in the city of West Covina. The suspects pointed a black weapon at the victim, took a 1992 white Honda Accord and fled eastbound on the 10 Freeway toward the Pomona area.
newsantaana.com
The Orange Police caught a storage unit burglar red-handed
Early this morning, just before 5:00 a.m., Orange Police graveyard officers were proactively conducting a foot beat in the 600 block of S. Tustin Street. The officers interrupted a commercial burglary of a storage unit. The suspect, later identified as Juan Carlos Soto (born on 7-23-88), fled westbound onto the...
newsantaana.com
An O.C. Intake Release Center inmate died at a hospital
SANTA ANA, Ca. (September 30, 2022) – On Thursday, September 29, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The inmate, Margarita Luna, 44, was booked into jail on September 11, 2022 by the Costa Mesa Police Department for grand theft.
KTLA.com
Officers find 328K fentanyl pills, 2 kg of cocaine and a ghost gun in Pasadena bust: Police
The Pasadena Police Department announced an enormous drug bust on Saturday resulted in the seizure of more than 300,000 fentanyl pills and 2 kilograms of cocaine, as well as an unserialized firearm. That haul brings the total amount confiscated by the department this year, “in collaboration with local and federal...
1 shot in Fontana road-rage incident; several detained
One person was shot and several people are being detained for questioning following a road-rage incident in Fontana Thursday morning, police said. The incident unfolded on the westbound 210 Freeway near the interchange with the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino between a black truck and an Audi sedan, authorities told KTLA. One of the drivers […]
NBC Los Angeles
Teen Girl ‘Was a Participant' in Deadly Shootout After Amber Alert, Sheriff Says
Evidence suggests the 15-year-old girl killed in a Tuesday shootout with deputies along the 15 Freeway in Victorville after she was the subject of an Amber Alert "was a participant" in that shootout, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff. The Sheriff's update on the case -- a domestic violence...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Shooting Other Driver During Traffic Dispute on I-15
A 52-year-old motorist accused of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday following a California Highway...
Fontana Herald News
Detectives investigate murder of man in San Bernardino
Detectives are investigating the murder of a 42-year-old man in San Bernardino on Sept. 28, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Central Station responded to a residence in the 2400 block of Ogden Street and located the deceased victim inside the home. He was identified as Rafael Rodriguez, a resident of Bakersfield.
z1077fm.com
Alleged Elder Abuse and ‘Ghost Gun’ leads to Yucca Valley man arrest
A Yucca Valley man was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm. On Wednesday (Sept 28) around 8:00 AM, Sheriff’s deputies out of the Morongo Basin Station responded to a call of an elderly man who was being assaulted in the 7400 block of La Honda Way in Yucca Valley. Deputies served a search warrant at the residence and located and identified 41-year-old Jesse as the suspect. He was taken into custody without incident.
KTLA.com
Adelanto men shoot each other during argument: SBSD
Two Adelanto men shot and wounded each other after an argument Wednesday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Anthony Sandoval, 38, and Antonio Lopez, 33, were both airlifted to local hospitals after they shot each other a few minutes after 4 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
Felon admits burglarizing property inside Fairview Fire evacuation zone
A convicted felon who broke into a house that had been evacuated due to threats from a wildfire near Hemet pleaded guilty today to burglary and was immediately sentenced to two years probation. Michael Edward Serrano, 50, of Hemet admitted the felony count under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office. In The post Felon admits burglarizing property inside Fairview Fire evacuation zone appeared first on KESQ.
Santa Clarita Radio
Man Arrested On Multiple Felonies After Displaying False Registration Tags
A Lancaster man was arrested last week after displaying false registration tags on his vehicle. Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, deputies were patrolling the 19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country and identified a vehicle displaying current registration tags, despite records indicating the vehicle’s registration was still expired, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Fontana Herald News
Investigation involving stolen vehicle leads to the arrest of 10 suspects in Rialto
An investigation involving a stolen vehicle resulted in 10 suspects being arrested in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. On Sept. 22, investigators from the San Bernardino County Auto Theft Task Force were conducting surveillance in the 6300 block of N. Lilac Avenue when they observed several subjects driving in a stolen vehicle.
