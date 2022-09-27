ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 23

Ruethai Vongvipasmitakul
3d ago

Thank you, the officer and CHP. You save lives from being destroyed. Higher Power bless you and your family. Higher Power keep you safe doing your job.

Reply(1)
5
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Police chase suspect's tire rubber flies off, hops on freeway in LA County

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A bizarre police chase turned into a standoff with officers just as dramatic in Los Angeles County Friday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 10 Freeway as the California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible stolen SUV. The suspect drove through parts of East LA, South Gate and San Gabriel Valley. At one point during the chase, officers tried to do a PIT maneuver against the Dodge Durango, but the suspect got away in the South Gate area.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman to Stand Trial for Allegedly Fatally Stabbing Ex-Boyfriend

A 25-year-old Moreno Valley woman accused of fatally stabbing her ex-boyfriend during an argument in his car was ordered Friday to stand trial on a murder charge. Brittany Yvonne Juarez is accused of killing 25-year-old Robert Emilio Minjares of Moreno Valley last year. Following a preliminary hearing at the Riverside...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crystal Meth#Marijuana#California Highway Patrol#Methamphetamine#County Jail#Law Enforcement
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested in Deadly Marijuana Dispensary Shooting

Authorities Thursday announced the arrest of a man in connection with a fatal shooting at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area last month. Gabriel Alvarado, 24, was taken into custody last week in the Aug. 12 killing of Azuma Bennett, in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

30-Year-Old Inmate Accused in Fatal Altercation in Murrieta Jail

(CNS) – An inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta died in an apparent altercation with another inmate, sheriff’s officials said Friday. Deputies responded to an unresponsive inmate at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Carroll...
MURRIETA, CA
Key News Network

West Covina Armed Carjacking Suspects Caught in Pomona with Weapon in Vehicle

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Armed suspects involved in a carjacking in West Covina were apprehended in the city of Pomona early Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2022. The West Covina Police Department received a 911 call of an armed carjacking on the 300 block of Citrus Avenue in the city of West Covina. The suspects pointed a black weapon at the victim, took a 1992 white Honda Accord and fled eastbound on the 10 Freeway toward the Pomona area.
POMONA, CA
newsantaana.com

The Orange Police caught a storage unit burglar red-handed

Early this morning, just before 5:00 a.m., Orange Police graveyard officers were proactively conducting a foot beat in the 600 block of S. Tustin Street. The officers interrupted a commercial burglary of a storage unit. The suspect, later identified as Juan Carlos Soto (born on 7-23-88), fled westbound onto the...
ORANGE, CA
newsantaana.com

An O.C. Intake Release Center inmate died at a hospital

SANTA ANA, Ca. (September 30, 2022) – On Thursday, September 29, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The inmate, Margarita Luna, 44, was booked into jail on September 11, 2022 by the Costa Mesa Police Department for grand theft.
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

1 shot in Fontana road-rage incident; several detained

One person was shot and several people are being detained for questioning following a road-rage incident in Fontana Thursday morning, police said. The incident unfolded on the westbound 210 Freeway near the interchange with the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino between a black truck and an Audi sedan, authorities told KTLA. One of the drivers […]
FONTANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Shooting Other Driver During Traffic Dispute on I-15

A 52-year-old motorist accused of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday following a California Highway...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Detectives investigate murder of man in San Bernardino

Detectives are investigating the murder of a 42-year-old man in San Bernardino on Sept. 28, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Central Station responded to a residence in the 2400 block of Ogden Street and located the deceased victim inside the home. He was identified as Rafael Rodriguez, a resident of Bakersfield.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
z1077fm.com

Alleged Elder Abuse and ‘Ghost Gun’ leads to Yucca Valley man arrest

A Yucca Valley man was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm. On Wednesday (Sept 28) around 8:00 AM, Sheriff’s deputies out of the Morongo Basin Station responded to a call of an elderly man who was being assaulted in the 7400 block of La Honda Way in Yucca Valley. Deputies served a search warrant at the residence and located and identified 41-year-old Jesse as the suspect. He was taken into custody without incident.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KTLA.com

Adelanto men shoot each other during argument: SBSD

Two Adelanto men shot and wounded each other after an argument Wednesday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Anthony Sandoval, 38, and Antonio Lopez, 33, were both airlifted to local hospitals after they shot each other a few minutes after 4 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
ADELANTO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Felon admits burglarizing property inside Fairview Fire evacuation zone

A convicted felon who broke into a house that had been evacuated due to threats from a wildfire near Hemet pleaded guilty today to burglary and was immediately sentenced to two years probation. Michael Edward Serrano, 50, of Hemet admitted the felony count under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office. In The post Felon admits burglarizing property inside Fairview Fire evacuation zone appeared first on KESQ.
Santa Clarita Radio

Man Arrested On Multiple Felonies After Displaying False Registration Tags

A Lancaster man was arrested last week after displaying false registration tags on his vehicle. Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, deputies were patrolling the 19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country and identified a vehicle displaying current registration tags, despite records indicating the vehicle’s registration was still expired, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
LANCASTER, CA
Fontana Herald News

Investigation involving stolen vehicle leads to the arrest of 10 suspects in Rialto

An investigation involving a stolen vehicle resulted in 10 suspects being arrested in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. On Sept. 22, investigators from the San Bernardino County Auto Theft Task Force were conducting surveillance in the 6300 block of N. Lilac Avenue when they observed several subjects driving in a stolen vehicle.
RIALTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy