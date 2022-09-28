Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
10 New Horror, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy Films to Put on Your Radar
The annual, all-genre film festival Fantastic Fest is wrapping up its latest event this week and, as expected, it was jam-packed with incredible genre movies. io9 was there for five of the eight days and saw 15 films in total, almost all of which we really enjoyed. Some of them are big studio films with release dates in place. Some are movies so new they aren’t even on Rotten Tomatoes yet. And below, you’ll find our 10 favorite films from the festival, all fascinating and cool genre films you should keep an eye out for in the coming weeks, months, and maybe even years.
Gizmodo
Interview With the Vampire
Get a new look at Hocus Pocus 2. Jamie Lee Curtis teases her final scrap with Michael Myers in a new Halloween Ends featurette. Plus, a look at the new Orphan Black spinoff, and what’s coming on The Handmaid’s Tale. Spoilers get!. Magic. Appearing as a guest on...
Gizmodo
Hocus Pocus 2 Casts a Spell as a Modern Halloween Classic
Just in time for spooky season, Hocus Pocus 2 sweeps in to mark the start of the Halloween frenzy with a spellbinding sequel. The Sanderson sisters don’t miss a step with the legendary Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles as if not a day has gone by since Kenny Ortega’s 1993 sleeper Disney hit.
Gizmodo
Bruce Willis Sells His Face
Bruce Willis is selling his face. The veteran actor has agreed to sell the rights to his likeness so a digital twin can be created using deepfake technology. Willis previously announced his retirement from acting following an aphasia diagnosis. While movies have used deepfake technology to create digital versions of...
Sarah Jessica Parker Mourns Death of Her Stepdad Paul Griffin Forste
Sarah Jessica Parker and her family members are mourning a devastating loss. In a statement shared to E! News on Sept. 29, the actress' family announced her stepdad Paul Griffin Forste passed away the day before at the age of 76 "after an unexpected and rapid illness." "In his last...
Elizabeth Banks: ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Was Billed as a ‘Feminist Manifesto’ but I Was Just Making an Action Movie
Elizabeth Banks is calling out an industry double standard. After writing, directing, producing, and starring in 2019’s “Charlie’s Angels” reboot, Banks reflected on the film’s box-office flop in an interview with The New York Times. “I would’ve liked to have made ‘Mission: Impossible,’ but women aren’t directing ‘Mission: Impossible,'” Banks said. “I was able to direct an action movie, frankly, because it starred women and I’m a female director, and that is the confine right now in Hollywood.” Banks claimed that a “big producer of big action movies” once told her directly that she “couldn’t direct action, that male actors were not going...
Complex
Ryan Reynolds Announces Hugh Jackman Returning As Wolverine in ‘Deadpool 3’ (UPDATE)
UPDATED 9/28/22, 12:54 p.m. ET: Ryan Reynolds shared another clip in which he and Hugh Jackman hilariously talk about people having questions regarding Wolverine’s return to Deadpool. See original story below. Hugh Jackman will make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Deadpool 3. Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds announced the...
ETOnline.com
Family of Jeffrey Dahmer's Victim Slams Netflix Series for 'Retraumatizing' Their Experiences
Following the debut of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy’s scripted Netflix series about the gruesome serial killer, those who lived through the real-life murders of their friends and family are speaking out. Most notably, relatives of 19-year-old victim Errol Lindsey, including his sister Rita Isbell,...
Gizmodo
Luke Macfarlane | First Fandoms
The co-star of the romantic comedy Bros talks about his love of Star Trek. Bros is in theaters September 30th.
Gizmodo
Jurassic World Dominion
The one true mark of success in Hollywood is money, and to that end Jurassic World Dominion was a massive success. However, while the general consensus as to its quality was, let’s say, much less successful, apparently some of the choices made leading to that were made in service of the future of the franchise.
Gizmodo
Looper at 10: Rian Johnson's Time-Travel Film Is Suitably Timeless
Ten years ago, when Rian Johnson’s Looper was released, it was pretty universally loved. This site loved it, fans loved it, I loved it, and that adoration hasn’t really gone away. However, while I liked the film when I saw it, it’s never one I felt the need to rewatch. And so, for its 10-year anniversary, I did just that, and discovered time has only made this time-travel movie better.
Gizmodo
Taika Waititi's Time Bandits Assembles a Star-Studded Cast
Four years ago, Taika Waititi was announced as the director for the Apple+ TV adaptation of Terry Gilliam’s 1981 out-of this-world sci-fi comedy Time Bandits, Now, almost the entire cast has been revealed, and it’s a doozy, led by Lisa Kudrow as Penelope and Kal-El Tuck as main character Kevin, a geeky kid who discovers a time warp in his closet.
AOL Corp
Chloë Grace Moretz says 'Family Guy' meme 'used' her body 'as a joke'
Peter Griffin's great aunt, Legs Go All the Way Up Griffin, was a gag enjoyed by more than just "Family Guy" fans, but Chloë Grace Moretz didn't find the joke funny. In an interview with Hunger magazine, the "Miseducation of Cameron Post" star shared that memes comparing her to the short-lived "Family Guy" character — whose body is nothing more than a pair of long legs under a face and arms — negatively impacted her self-image.
EW.com
Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin calls out racism from fans: 'It definitely took a toll on me'
Amid the conversations about racism shown to actors from specific genre fandoms, like Game of Thrones and The Lord of the Rings, Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin has opened up about what he experienced as a child star joining the show in season 1. McLaughlin appeared at the Heroes Comic...
Gizmodo
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
We’ve got some Thunderbolts casting gossip, a Black Adam poster, and a clip from one of my most-anticipated new spooky season films, My Best Friend’s Exorcism, based on the book by Grady Hendrix. Also! Don’t miss the newest images from Werewolf by Night, the MCU creature feature we’ve been waiting for. Spoilers, sound off!
Gizmodo
Gundam: The Witch From Mercury
This weekend a new era of one of the most iconic anime franchises around kicks off, when Gundam returns to TV with the arrival of The Witch From Mercury. A new story, a new timeline, and new characters means, also: a new generation of mechs to covet as potential model kits. But from what we’ve seen so far, what’s at the top of the pile and what can wait on the to-build list?
Gizmodo
Armor Wars Starring Don Cheadle Will Now Be a Marvel Movie
Have you watched a Marvel Studios show on Disney+ and thought “I wish this was just a movie?” Well that just happened with development of the upcoming Armor Wars. The show, which stars Don Cheadle as War Machine, was being developed as a follow up from the events in next year’s Secret Invasion but now, it turns out, the story is being moved over to the big screen.
Gizmodo
Jacob Anderson & Sam Reid | First Fandoms
Stars of AMC's Interview With the Vampire tell us their childhood fandoms. Interview With the Vampire airs Oct 2nd on AMC & AMC+.
'Jurassic World' Director Says There 'Should Have Only Been One' 'Jurassic Park'
Director Colin Trevorrow says that he had navigate sharing the story in a different way than the original 1993 Jurassic Park Jurassic World Dominion director Colin Trevorrow is admitting that the original 1993 film should have been the only Jurassic Park film made. Amid Dominion making $1 billion at the global box office, Trevorrow, 46, told Empire magazine on Thursday that he had to find a way to evolve the franchise. "I specifically did something different than the other films in order to change the DNA of the...
Gizmodo
House of the Dragon Deleted Scene Hints That Daemon Is a Disaster Bi
The latest instance of House of the Dragon queer-baiting brings into focus the show’s resident lovable yet chaotic baddie Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), who exudes attraction to anyone (let’s be real). Fans already have noted the sapphic implications between Alicent and Rhaenyra as being at the root of their division, and young Leanor’s love interest became a “bury your gays” tragedy. The show handles its gay characters very messily! So really, this subdued reveal doesn’t quite count.
