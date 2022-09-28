ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gizmodo

10 New Horror, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy Films to Put on Your Radar

The annual, all-genre film festival Fantastic Fest is wrapping up its latest event this week and, as expected, it was jam-packed with incredible genre movies. io9 was there for five of the eight days and saw 15 films in total, almost all of which we really enjoyed. Some of them are big studio films with release dates in place. Some are movies so new they aren’t even on Rotten Tomatoes yet. And below, you’ll find our 10 favorite films from the festival, all fascinating and cool genre films you should keep an eye out for in the coming weeks, months, and maybe even years.
MOVIES
Gizmodo

Interview With the Vampire

Get a new look at Hocus Pocus 2. Jamie Lee Curtis teases her final scrap with Michael Myers in a new Halloween Ends featurette. Plus, a look at the new Orphan Black spinoff, and what’s coming on The Handmaid’s Tale. Spoilers get!. Magic. Appearing as a guest on...
MOVIES
Gizmodo

Hocus Pocus 2 Casts a Spell as a Modern Halloween Classic

Just in time for spooky season, Hocus Pocus 2 sweeps in to mark the start of the Halloween frenzy with a spellbinding sequel. The Sanderson sisters don’t miss a step with the legendary Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles as if not a day has gone by since Kenny Ortega’s 1993 sleeper Disney hit.
MOVIES
Gizmodo

Bruce Willis Sells His Face

Bruce Willis is selling his face. The veteran actor has agreed to sell the rights to his likeness so a digital twin can be created using deepfake technology. Willis previously announced his retirement from acting following an aphasia diagnosis. While movies have used deepfake technology to create digital versions of...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Elizabeth Banks: ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Was Billed as a ‘Feminist Manifesto’ but I Was Just Making an Action Movie

Elizabeth Banks is calling out an industry double standard. After writing, directing, producing, and starring in 2019’s “Charlie’s Angels” reboot, Banks reflected on the film’s box-office flop in an interview with The New York Times. “I would’ve liked to have made ‘Mission: Impossible,’ but women aren’t directing ‘Mission: Impossible,'” Banks said. “I was able to direct an action movie, frankly, because it starred women and I’m a female director, and that is the confine right now in Hollywood.” Banks claimed that a “big producer of big action movies” once told her directly that she “couldn’t direct action, that male actors were not going...
MOVIES
Gizmodo

Jurassic World Dominion

The one true mark of success in Hollywood is money, and to that end Jurassic World Dominion was a massive success. However, while the general consensus as to its quality was, let’s say, much less successful, apparently some of the choices made leading to that were made in service of the future of the franchise.
MOVIES
Gizmodo

Looper at 10: Rian Johnson's Time-Travel Film Is Suitably Timeless

Ten years ago, when Rian Johnson’s Looper was released, it was pretty universally loved. This site loved it, fans loved it, I loved it, and that adoration hasn’t really gone away. However, while I liked the film when I saw it, it’s never one I felt the need to rewatch. And so, for its 10-year anniversary, I did just that, and discovered time has only made this time-travel movie better.
MOVIES
Gizmodo

Taika Waititi's Time Bandits Assembles a Star-Studded Cast

Four years ago, Taika Waititi was announced as the director for the Apple+ TV adaptation of Terry Gilliam’s 1981 out-of this-world sci-fi comedy Time Bandits, Now, almost the entire cast has been revealed, and it’s a doozy, led by Lisa Kudrow as Penelope and Kal-El Tuck as main character Kevin, a geeky kid who discovers a time warp in his closet.
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Chloë Grace Moretz says 'Family Guy' meme 'used' her body 'as a joke'

Peter Griffin's great aunt, Legs Go All the Way Up Griffin, was a gag enjoyed by more than just "Family Guy" fans, but Chloë Grace Moretz didn't find the joke funny. In an interview with Hunger magazine, the "Miseducation of Cameron Post" star shared that memes comparing her to the short-lived "Family Guy" character — whose body is nothing more than a pair of long legs under a face and arms — negatively impacted her self-image.
CELEBRITIES
Gizmodo

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

We’ve got some Thunderbolts casting gossip, a Black Adam poster, and a clip from one of my most-anticipated new spooky season films, My Best Friend’s Exorcism, based on the book by Grady Hendrix. Also! Don’t miss the newest images from Werewolf by Night, the MCU creature feature we’ve been waiting for. Spoilers, sound off!
MOVIES
Gizmodo

Gundam: The Witch From Mercury

This weekend a new era of one of the most iconic anime franchises around kicks off, when Gundam returns to TV with the arrival of The Witch From Mercury. A new story, a new timeline, and new characters means, also: a new generation of mechs to covet as potential model kits. But from what we’ve seen so far, what’s at the top of the pile and what can wait on the to-build list?
COMICS
Gizmodo

Armor Wars Starring Don Cheadle Will Now Be a Marvel Movie

Have you watched a Marvel Studios show on Disney+ and thought “I wish this was just a movie?” Well that just happened with development of the upcoming Armor Wars. The show, which stars Don Cheadle as War Machine, was being developed as a follow up from the events in next year’s Secret Invasion but now, it turns out, the story is being moved over to the big screen.
MOVIES
People

'Jurassic World' Director Says There 'Should Have Only Been One' 'Jurassic Park'

Director Colin Trevorrow says that he had navigate sharing the story in a different way than the original 1993 Jurassic Park Jurassic World Dominion director Colin Trevorrow is admitting that the original 1993 film should have been the only Jurassic Park film made. Amid Dominion making $1 billion at the global box office, Trevorrow, 46, told Empire magazine on Thursday that he had to find a way to evolve the franchise. "I specifically did something different than the other films in order to change the DNA of the...
MOVIES
Gizmodo

House of the Dragon Deleted Scene Hints That Daemon Is a Disaster Bi

The latest instance of House of the Dragon queer-baiting brings into focus the show’s resident lovable yet chaotic baddie Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), who exudes attraction to anyone (let’s be real). Fans already have noted the sapphic implications between Alicent and Rhaenyra as being at the root of their division, and young Leanor’s love interest became a “bury your gays” tragedy. The show handles its gay characters very messily! So really, this subdued reveal doesn’t quite count.
TV SERIES

