Colorado State

Hickenlooper offers support to Colorado resort communities following migrant relocation to Martha’s Vineyard

By Eili Wright
Summit Daily News
 3 days ago
Comments / 20

Republican User
3d ago

Blaaaah! Funny Vail considers themselves similar to Marthas Vineyard !! Not even close ! But good news is these mountain “exclusive” resorts have pushed to be sanctuary cities ! We’ll see !

Reply
5
wise beetle
3d ago

These people aren’t MIGRANT workers, they are ILLEGAL immigrants… there is a difference

Reply
10
#BumblingBiden
3d ago

This whole article smells strangely like 💩 hey, Hickenlooper, remember Nathan Dunlap? Or better yet, his victims families... 🙄 🤡

Reply
2
