Robert Pattinson Tried to Change the Image of the ‘Twilight’ Movies
Robert Pattinson got candid about what he really thought about the 'Twilight' movies and how he tried to push a certain narrative.
Oscar-Winning Composer Rachel Portman on Sound of Antoine Fuqua’s ‘King Shaka’
Oscar-winning composer Rachel Portman picked up her Career Achievement Award at Zurich Film Festival on Thursday. She also gave another Golden Eye statuette to Robert IJserinkhuijsen, winner of the 10th International Film Music Competition. Portman was this year’s jury president. “She is an exceptional composer, a fine storyteller. She paints feelings with sounds. With her, longing can sound mysterious and sadness can sound like hope,” said artistic director Christian Jungen, celebrating an inspiring career in an industry “long-dominated by men.” “Her compositions are timeless, personal and yet universal,” he added. “My primary concern is to write music that really, really fits the film....
WSVN-TV
‘Hocus Pocus 2′ stars haunt purple carpet premiere, say fans’ devotion helped make sequel possible
Halloween doesn’t just mean tricks and treats. It also brings classic Halloween movies — horror films like “Scream” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas — but one fan favorite is getting a sequel after almost 30 years. “Hocus Pocus” and the Sanderson sisters are ready...
WSVN-TV
Kate Hudson inspired by Cardi B when making psychological thriller ‘Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon’
The “Mona Lisa” is a famous painting, with creepy eyes. Beady ones, too, that follow your every move. But forget about art when it comes to “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon.” It’s a psychological thriller sure to send thrills and chills down your spine.
WSVN-TV
Christina Aguilera says 2nd Spanish album made her fall ‘in love with music all over again’
It’s been 22 years in the making. Christina Aguilera has released her second Spanish record. “Aguilera” is the name of the album, and it’s already gotten major Latin award recognition. Xtina is opening up about her new album, and how it’s a reflection of herself, during...
