Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
One Killed in Crash on 101 Freeway
A person was killed in a freeway collision involving a minivan early Saturday in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
Santa Clarita Radio
Man And Women Arrested Outside SCV Sheriff’s Station For Possession Of Drugs
A man and woman were arrested just outside the SCV Sheriff’s Station where deputies found several containers of drugs, including fentanyl. On Monday, deputies entering Golden Valley Road near Robert C. Lee Parkway in Canyon Country immediately observed a vehicle with expired registration and a reported stolen license plate, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Sheriff’s detectives investigate hit-and-run homicide that left one woman dead in Montecito
Detectives are investigating a hit-and-run homicide that left one woman dead Thursday on East Mountain Dr. in Montecito, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The post Sheriff’s detectives investigate hit-and-run homicide that left one woman dead in Montecito appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
West Covina Armed Carjacking Suspects Caught in Pomona with Weapon in Vehicle
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Armed suspects involved in a carjacking in West Covina were apprehended in the city of Pomona early Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2022. The West Covina Police Department received a 911 call of an armed carjacking on the 300 block of Citrus Avenue in the city of West Covina. The suspects pointed a black weapon at the victim, took a 1992 white Honda Accord and fled eastbound on the 10 Freeway toward the Pomona area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
signalscv.com
#LISAIC reaches estimated two acres in Castaic
A quarter-acre fire broke out in Castaic on Tuesday afternoon, reaching an estimated 2 acres, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. Firefighters were dispatched to The Old Road and Parker Road at 4:53 p.m. They arrived on the scene at 4:56 p.m. According to Martin Rangel, a spokesman...
Santa Clarita Radio
Two Years Later, Santa Clarita Haunted Jailhouse Is Back!
After two years, SCV Sheriff’s Station is bringing back the Haunted Jailhouse experience to delight Santa Clarita residents. Sunday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. come out for a day of fun, filled with live entertainment, costume contests, Sheriff’s department displays and a haunted jailhouse created by the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club.
foxla.com
Police chase suspect in custody after hour-long pursuit across LA, Ventura counties
LOS ANGELES - Dramatic SkyFOX pictures captured the moment a police chase suspect narrowly evading six law-enforcement cruisers trying to corner them in a Simi Valley dead-end cul-de-sac. SkyFOX was first over a police chase around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the San Fernando Valley. The suspect, initially wanted for possibly...
Newbury Park man arrested in break-in at rescue facility that left dog mortally injured on 101 Freeway
A Newbury Park man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a rescue dog, who was later found mortally injured on the 101 Freeway.Miles Berry, 33, was arrested Wednesday after detectives searched his home in Newbury Park and recovered evidence linking him to two break-ins at Paw Works in Camarillo, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.Berry is believed to be behind the theft and death of Pretty Girl, a 2-year-old German Shepherd who had been taken during a burglary at Paw Works' facility in Camarillo. Pretty Girl was found a few hours later on the 101 Freeway at Wendy drive suffering from major injuries that led to her euthanization.Authorities say Berry tried to break into Paw Works a second time on Sept. 4. After the break-in triggered a security alarm, detectives recognized the suspect trying to get into the building as the same person who took Pretty Girl. Surveillance video from a neighboring business helped investigators identify the suspect as Berry, authorities said.Berry faces charges of burglary, attempted burglary, and animal cruelty. He is being held on $60,000 bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Clarita Radio
Missing Santa Clarita Teen, Girlfriend, Found Safe
A missing Santa Clarita 15-year-old who took the family’s car and disappeared with his girlfriend last week has been found, officials said. 15-year-old Kaylen Llamas, of Saugus, and 15-year-old Madelynne Lucia Lovett, of Lancaster, were reported missing persons by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, last seen on Sept. 22.
foxla.com
LA County family gets Tesla delivered by mistake
MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Imagine finding a brand new Tesla in your driveway that you didn't buy. That's what happened to a Montebello family. Spoiler alert: They didn't get to keep the car. The brand new car made its way to Danny's driveway. The surprise car left him puzzled – was...
Passenger Found Stabbed in Tesla on Freeway Off-Ramp; Driver Arrested for DUI
East Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was found suffering from a stab wound to the neck early Wednesday morning on the eastbound 60 Freeway Downey off-ramp in the unincorporated area of East Los Angeles. The incident was reported at approximately 1:00 a.m. Sept. 28, 2022. California Highway...
Coroner officially identifies missing Rosamond woman
A 27-year-old woman from Rosamond who was last seen by family members on August 1st was officially identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office on Friday, September 30th.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Clarita Radio
LASD Seeks Information On Valencia Shoplifting Suspects
Detectives are asking the public for help identifying three shoplifting suspects who stole from the Kohl’s in Valencia last month. On Thursday, August 13, at approximately 6:15pm three shoplifting suspects stole items from the Kohl’s on the 24200 block of Valencia Boulevard, according to LASD officials. “Two male...
KGET 17
KCSO says human remains discovered in eastern Kern County belong to Ronnetta Martin
MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the human remains found in an open desert area on Sierra Highway near Backus Road in Mojave. On Aug. 15, deputies were dispatched to the Mojave area to a possible deceased person on Monday at about 8:30 a.m., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived at the scene they found the decomposed human remains.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Craig Martin’s Home of the Month 24106 Joshua Drive in Valencia (Tesoro De Valle)
In the highly desirable community of Tesoro De Valle in Valencia, you will find this light and bright 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home that features 1,920SF of open living space! As soon as you walk in through the door you will notice the open concept floorplan, freshly painted and new wood-like vinyl flooring throughout the first level. The living room welcomes you with its cozy fireplace featuring, high ceilings and plenty of windows to let in lots of natural light. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, center island with breakfast bar, tile countertops, a separate dining area and access to your private backyard. Conveniently located downstairs is a powder room and direct access to the 2-car garage. Head upstairs where you will find 3 good-size secondary bedrooms (one of which was formerly a loft that was converted into a bedroom), the laundry room with cabinets for extra storage, a full bathroom and the primary suite. The primary bedroom features a large walk-in closet with built-ins, and a private bath with dual sinks, a walk-in shower and separate soaking tub. Step outside to your private backyard perfect for enjoying al-fresco dining or a nice glass of wine with a good book. This family friendly community offers several wonderful amenities to enjoy that include: a resort style pool and spa area; playground, clubhouse, picnic area, gym, sports courts, walking paseos, and more! The HOA also provides/includes maintenance for the front yard landscaping and watering! Conveniently located near award winning schools, restaurants, shopping, city transportation and the 5 freeway! Welcome home! www.24106Joshua.com.
KEYT
CHP arrests Ventura woman for murder
VENTURA, Calif. - Detectives from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrested a 40-year-old Ventura woman for the murder of Kelsey Ann Dillon from Thousand Oaks, according to CHP. Emergency responders said they found Dillion's deceased body near Olivia Street on-ramp on Highway 33 last September. Following an extensive investigation with...
These California Beaches Are Under 'High Bacteria Warning'
Here's where you should stay out of the water.
Search Continues for Mountain Lion that Attacked Boy in Santa Clarita Park
Pico Canyon Park in the unincorporated Stevenson Ranch area near Santa Clarita remained closed Wednesday while a search continued for an "aggressive" mountain lion that attacked a 7-year-old boy.
Wildlife officers hunt for mountain lion that attacked boy in Santa Clarita
Wildlife officers resumed their hunt Wednesday for an “aggressive mountain lion” that attacked and injured a 7-year-old boy at a park in Santa Clarita. Pico Canyon Park was closed Tuesday evening and would remain closed indefinitely while authorities tried to capture the big cat, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. […]
Santa Clarita Radio
COC EMT Program Celebrates 50 Years Of Service
College of the Canyons celebrated the 50th anniversary of its Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program Thursday, honoring the second oldest program of its kind in Los Angeles County. Since 1972, COC’s EMT program has trained more than 5,000 EMT students, with many going on to launch successful careers in firefighting,...
Comments / 0