Free comic books in Drinko Library, courtesy of HerdCon, came from an unlikely source on Thursday, Sept. 22. “Before HerdCon 2021, we were very fortunate to be contacted by our fellow HerdCon committee member, Ryan Adkins in IT, whose family’s church, Danleyton Missionary Baptist Church in Greenup, KY, subscribes to a cool service that provides resources to needy families,” Monica Brooks, dean of university libraries, said.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO