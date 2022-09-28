Read full article on original website
Gov. Newsom Signs AB 1601: Call Centers and Layoffs
On September 29, Governor Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1601 by Assembly Member Dr. Akilah Weber (D-San Diego). Section 1 of the bill adds Article 1 (commencing with Section 1400) to Chapter 4 of Part 4 of Division 2 of the Labor Code. Article 1 is titled “General Cal/WARN Requirements.” Section 1400 provides that this chapter may be cited as the “California Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act” or “Cal/WARN Act.”
Nine significant bills Newsom acted on as signing deadline nears
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has picked up the pace at which he is signing and vetoing bills passed by the legislature as the Friday midnight deadline to do so nears. The governor has already taken action on hundreds of bills this year but a good number...
Newsom Signs AB 152 COVID-19 Relief: Supplemental Paid Sick Leave
On September 29, Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 152, authored by the Assembly Committee on Budget. The bill adds and repeals Article 9.1 (commencing with Section 12100.96) of Chapter 1.6 of Part 2 of Division 3 of Title 2 of the Government Code, amends Sections 248.6 and 248.7 of the Labor Code, and amends Sections 17158 and 24312 of, and adds and repeals Article 8.1 (commencing with Section 19295.1) of Chapter 5 of Part 10.2 of Division 2 of, the Revenue and Taxation Code.
Gov. Newsom Signs AB 1949: Mandated Bereavement Leave
On September 29, 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 1949, by Assembly Evan Low (D-San Jose). AB 1949 amends Government Code Sections 12945.21 and 19859.3, and adds Government Code Section 12945.7, relating to bereavement leave. AB 1949 requires private employers with five or more employees and public...
Gov. Newsom Signs AB 2693: Employer Mandatory COVID Reporting
On September 29, 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 2693, by Assemblywoman Eloise Reyes (D-Ontario). AB 2693 amends Labor Code Sections 6325 and 6409.6 relating to COVID-19 exposure in the workplace. Existing California law requires the posting of certain notices relating to possible hazards to employees in...
Exceptions to the Governor’s Budget Concerns Veto Message
Governor Gavin Newsom has consistently vetoed quite a few bills based on the statement that the bill’s fiscal impact would be problematic for the state’s general fund and that the bill was not accounted for in the budget adopted in June. Despite that consistent veto message, there were a few exceptions, including two tax-related bills.
Newsom expands COVID-19 paid sick leave | What you need to know
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians have until the end of the year to claim COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave. Newsom signed AB 152 Friday, which extends COVID-19 Supplemental Paid Sick Leave through the end of the year. The governor also signed a number of bills his office says work to "support for working families."
Overview of 2022 Bill Actions by Governor Newsom
The 2022 California Legislative Session concluded in the early morning of September 1. September 30, per the state Constitution, was the last day for Governor Gavin Newsom to act on the more than one thousand bills sent to his Desk during the Session. Governor Newsom concluded his work in the...
Gov. Newsom Signs Bill Establishing 988 Emergency Number For Mental Health Crises
A bill to set up “988” as a new emergency number for mental health crises in California was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday. Assembly Bill 988, authored by Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda), will create the 988 Crisis Hotline Center. The Center will follow the standards established by the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline with the Office of Emergency Services (OES) in charge of implementing the new emergency number system within California, including hiring a director and designating a 988 crisis hotline center or centers to provide crisis intervention services and crisis care coordination to those who dial 988 for help.
Gov. Newsom Signs AB 1041: Expands Family Leave to Include Non-Family
On September 29, 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 1041, by Assembly Member Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland). AB 1041 amends Government Code Section 12945.2 and Labor Code Section 245.5 relating to expansion of the California Family Rights Act (CFRA). CFRA makes it an unlawful employment practice for a...
Gov. Newsom Signs SB 1044 on Emergency Working Conditions
On September 29, 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Senate Bill 1044, by Senator Maria Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles). SB 1044 Labor Code Chapter 11 relating to emergency working conditions. Existing California law provides numerous provisions relating to wages paid, hours worked, and working condition in places of employment....
Gov. Newsom signs hundreds of new California laws. Here's what they cover
Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a midnight deadline Friday to pass or reject hundreds of proposals that the legislature sent to his desk this year. Here is a look at what will become state law. Health care. SB 107 aims to make California a sanctuary state for transgender health care, shielding...
California employers will be required to post salaries for job listings under new law
Employers in California will have to post salaries for job listings under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
AB 2183 – An Interesting Bill Signing Case Study
While the media has covered all of the political and legislative dynamics of Governor Gavin Newsom signing Assembly Bill 2183, concerning agricultural workers unionizing efforts, what stands out for some Capitol observers was the press statement issued by the Governor’s Press Office. In announcing the Governor’s signature of AB...
Letting Legislators Off Gently in Veto Messages
In reviewing dozens of gubernatorial vetoes during the just-concluded 2022 Legislative Session, Governor Gavin Newsom generally treated legislators gently when he vetoed their bills. After the standard statement, “I am returning SB or AB __ without my signature,” and a brief explanation of the bill’s provisions, Governor Newsom usually made a positive statement, often complimenting the legislator on his or her legislative efforts. Thereafter, the explanation for the veto was set forth.
Gov. Newsom Vetoes Bill That Would Have Forgiven Parking Tickets for Homeless Drivers
Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill on Thursday that would have forgiven at least $1,500 in unpaid parking tickets for homeless residents every year. According to Assembly Bill 1685, authored by Assemblyman Isaac Bryan (D-Los Angeles), processing agencies would have had to forgive at least $1,500 in parking fines and fees annually for a qualified homeless person if they sought to collect an unpaid parking penalty by requesting the Department of Motor Vehicles to place a registration hold on the vehicle. In addition, agencies collecting fines would have also had to provide certain information regarding the parking citation forgiveness program, including on its internet website.
Reasons for Gubernatorial Vetoes in the 2022 Legislative Session
In concluding the 2022 California Legislative Session, Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed over 170 bills he received this year. What were some of the key reasons for a bill being vetoed this year? The following are some of the major themes that were contained in the Governor’s veto messages:. “With...
SB 851 Signed by Gov. Newsom: Small Business Relief Act
On September 28, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Senate Bill 851 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Canada-Flintridge), California’s effort to work around the federal government’s limitation of $10,000 on deducting state and local taxes on one’s federal return. SB 851 modifies the pass-through entity elective tax.
Gov. Newsom Signs Bill to Allow Millions of Convicts’ Criminal Arrest Records Sealed
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Thursday to allow the criminal arrest records of convicted criminals sealed from potential employers, schools, charitable organizations and the public. According to SB 731 author Sen. Maria Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles), “Due to the widespread usage of background checks in today’s society, the availability...
Newly Signed Law to Expand Statewide Recycling Rebate Program Loaded With Pork
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new bill into law on Tuesday that adds both wine and liquor containers to the statewide deposit and redemption program under the Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery. Senate Bill 1013, authored by Senator Toni Atkins (D-San Diego) would specifically add distilled spirits and wine...
