Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill on Thursday that would have forgiven at least $1,500 in unpaid parking tickets for homeless residents every year. According to Assembly Bill 1685, authored by Assemblyman Isaac Bryan (D-Los Angeles), processing agencies would have had to forgive at least $1,500 in parking fines and fees annually for a qualified homeless person if they sought to collect an unpaid parking penalty by requesting the Department of Motor Vehicles to place a registration hold on the vehicle. In addition, agencies collecting fines would have also had to provide certain information regarding the parking citation forgiveness program, including on its internet website.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO