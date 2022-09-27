Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Busting Misconceptions About Mindfulness
Mindfulness is not about individual stress reduction or calm, but collective human harmony. As we practice mindfulness, we learn how to best use our minds to be our best selves for others. Staying commited to a mindfulness practice long-term could ulitimately benefit your family and community. Approximately 30 years ago,...
NBC Connecticut
Want to Raise Strong, Resilient Kids? Create ‘Nurturing Routines,' Says Parenting Expert—Here's How
Resilience is the ability to face a challenge and come out the other side with some measure of growth and success, and there has never been a more important time for parents to help their kids build it. As a physician who studies early brain development, I've found one surprising...
KIDS・
WebMD
Life Stress Can Make Your Partner Seem More Annoying
– When feeling stressed, people are more likely to focus on their romantic partner’s negative behaviors rather than their positive behaviors, according to a new study published in Social Psychological and Personality Science. Previous studies have shown that stressful life circumstances can affect how couples interact and influence their...
Psych Centra
The Importance of Personal Boundaries
Personal boundaries help us state what is and isn’t acceptable to us. Setting boundaries has various benefits for promoting overall mental health and well-being. Boundaries can help you assert what you’re OK and not OK with. Personal boundaries in relationships are necessary because you may feel resentful and exhausted without them.
morningbrew.com
Sidekick’s guide to balance: Working therapy into your workday
The journey toward balance isn’t a life or death high-wire act. If you lean too far one way or the other, there’s a net to catch you and a valuable lesson to learn. Why did I have that reaction? What made that so enjoyable? Could I have done that better? Balance means checking in with yourself in moments of calm as well as moments of chaos. It means prioritizing your well-being so you have the space to prioritize your obligations and your moments of freedom.
Indianapolis Recorder
‘Kids are not Krayons’ to spark positive themes of identity for children
Teaching kids they’re more than their skin color, Indianapolis writer and mental health therapist George Middleton’s book “Kids are not Krayons” offers a creative and colorful lesson for parents and young readers. Middleton’s book aims to provide children with positive themes of identity early on by...
psychologytoday.com
Recognize Your Relationship Patterns
Romance and sexual passion are connected in a very real way to the deepest patterns of your childhood, those relationship patterns that you experienced with your mother and father from the earliest stages of childhood development. Parental bonds. The way your parents cared for and bonded with you, as well...
calmsage.com
The Emotion Wheel: Primary Emotions, Benefits & How To Use It!
I am sure you must have heard of an emotion wheel before but do you know what it is used for? The emotion wheel is a model which was first developed in the early 1980’s and since then there have been quite a few emotion wheel models developed. The...
psychologytoday.com
A Common Misunderstanding That Leads Couples Into Conflict
There are several types of support that relationship partners commonly offer each other: emotional, tangible, and informational. It is not uncommon for there to be a mismatch between the kind of support one partner seeks and the kind of support their partner offers. Learning to discuss explicitly the kinds of...
EverydayHealth.com
Stressed-Out Newlyweds Are More Apt to See Spouse’s Flaws
Newlyweds may not have much of a honeymoon period if one or both partners is under a lot of stress. A new study, published September 26 in Social Psychological and Personality Science, suggests that higher stress levels may make people dwell more on things they dislike about their spouse. Stress...
Parnon
Marshall Hosts First Banned Book Trivia Night
People’s First Amendment right of free speech is being taken away by restrictions on who can read certain books, a Marshall University student at the school’s first banned book trivia night said. “I think it’s up to parents to place restrictions on what their child can and cannot...
My anxiety meter runs hot; VR meditation helped me relax
I thought meditation wasn't for me. I was wrong. I just needed some technology to show me the way.
News-Medical.net
Metaphors relating to journey, war are commonly used in mental health narratives
Metaphors relating to journey, war and struggles are probably the most frequently used in any area, but particularly so when talking about diseases such as cancer or, more recently, COVID-19. A new study carried out by a team of researchers at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) has used an analysis of Spanish-language blogs written by mental health patients and professionals to examine the use of these two types of conceptual metaphors in connection with serious mental health disorders. According to its results, which have been published in the journal Metaphor and the Social World, both types of metaphors are used in relation to the same matters – such as mental health disorders and their symptoms, the problems arising in everyday life, medical activities, social prejudice and so on – but phrased differently. The study also highlights that they can provide both positive and negative views of, among other things, how to address mental health disorders, the emotions involved or patient empowerment.
