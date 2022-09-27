ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, SC

wach.com

Sumter County community comes together to fight storm damage from Ian

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Across Sumter County, downed power lines, fallen trees and closed roads have Sumter County emergency management officials working overtime and getting help from unlikely places. Putting out back to back fires, like one that came up on Harry Avenue after a power line sparked...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

"We were very scared": Hurricane Ian damages businesses, homes in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — There was damage in Columbia overnight and throughout the day from Hurricane Ian. “We were very scared. It was just a loud thump and we were just like ‘what was it’. We’re surrounded by trees and I was just hoping it didn’t hit a car,” said Mary Bradham-Minor, who had a huge limb fall in her driveway.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Deputies deploy K9 unit near Broad River Rd.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said, “This is another example of young people with guns and also our criminal justice system with a crack in it.”. Lott said Friday’s incident is related to a previous shooting roughly a month prior on Bluff Rd. He said recently there have been three retaliatory drive-by shootings in the neighborhoods near Western Lane.
COLUMBIA, SC
County
Fairfield County, SC
City
Kershaw, SC
Fairfield County, SC
Crime & Safety
WLTX.com

Emergency agencies and residents prepare for local Hurricane Ian impacts

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As Hurricane Ian approaches the coast of South Carolina, those who coordinate emergency services and notifications are getting ready for the impact of storms. "Our priorities include support to counties, and contingency planning for possible transportation, shelter, and supplies," said SC Emergency Management Division Director, Kim...
COLUMBIA, SC
WMAZ

Tree falls on moving vehicle in South Carolina, driver rescued

IRMO, S.C. — Crews from the Irmo Fire District were called in after a tree fell on a woman's car while she drove along Piney Grove Road on Thursday. Windy conditions ahead of Hurricane Ian caused a large pine tree to snap and fall on the gray sedan around 3:45 p.m. After it was hit, the car continued to travel several hundred yards along Piney Grove before stopping in a yard against another tree.
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland Co. Deputies searching for suspects

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Deputies say there is an increased law enforcement presence in the Kennerly Rd., Western Ln. area off of Broad River Rd. Investigators say K9 officer is tracking the individuals who are considered armed and dangerous. Employees and residents in the area are being...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Person
Jason Pope
wach.com

Large tree falls onto a moving car in Columbia due to windy conditions

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Windy conditions caused a large pine tree to fall on a moving vehicle on Piney Grove Rd Thursday afternoon, according to the Irmo Fire District. WEATHER | Hurricane Ian strengthening before landfall expected in South Carolina Friday. Officials say the vehicle’s roof was crushed, injuring...
IRMO, SC
WLTX.com

Possible shots fired at this Richland County high school

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department responded at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired near Ridge View High School on Hardscrabble Road. Deputies report no injuries or property damage at this time, but continue patrols in the surrounding area. This is an ongoing investigation and...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Funeral information released for Columbia Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department has released details regarding the funeral of an officer who died unexpectedly over the weekend. The department said that a viewing will be held for Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley on Oct. 5 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home which is located at 2930 Colonial Drive in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia: Avoid these streets and intersections during heavy rainfall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is advising drivers to be cautious of flood-prone streets and intersections. City officials urge individuals to avoid these streets and intersections after heavy rainfall and severe weather to prevent accidents:. Main and Whaley. Gervais and Laurens. Blossom and Henderson. Blossom and Saluda.
COLUMBIA, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety

