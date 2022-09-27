Read full article on original website
wach.com
Sumter County community comes together to fight storm damage from Ian
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Across Sumter County, downed power lines, fallen trees and closed roads have Sumter County emergency management officials working overtime and getting help from unlikely places. Putting out back to back fires, like one that came up on Harry Avenue after a power line sparked...
wach.com
Tree falls on Columbia house and car
Columbia Police and Fire Departments say a tree has toppled onto a house and car on the 3400 block of Coleman Street. No injuries have been reported.
abcnews4.com
"We were very scared": Hurricane Ian damages businesses, homes in Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — There was damage in Columbia overnight and throughout the day from Hurricane Ian. “We were very scared. It was just a loud thump and we were just like ‘what was it’. We’re surrounded by trees and I was just hoping it didn’t hit a car,” said Mary Bradham-Minor, who had a huge limb fall in her driveway.
WIS-TV
Deputies deploy K9 unit near Broad River Rd.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said, “This is another example of young people with guns and also our criminal justice system with a crack in it.”. Lott said Friday’s incident is related to a previous shooting roughly a month prior on Bluff Rd. He said recently there have been three retaliatory drive-by shootings in the neighborhoods near Western Lane.
WLTX.com
Emergency agencies and residents prepare for local Hurricane Ian impacts
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As Hurricane Ian approaches the coast of South Carolina, those who coordinate emergency services and notifications are getting ready for the impact of storms. "Our priorities include support to counties, and contingency planning for possible transportation, shelter, and supplies," said SC Emergency Management Division Director, Kim...
WMAZ
Tree falls on moving vehicle in South Carolina, driver rescued
IRMO, S.C. — Crews from the Irmo Fire District were called in after a tree fell on a woman's car while she drove along Piney Grove Road on Thursday. Windy conditions ahead of Hurricane Ian caused a large pine tree to snap and fall on the gray sedan around 3:45 p.m. After it was hit, the car continued to travel several hundred yards along Piney Grove before stopping in a yard against another tree.
Tree falls on house in Spartanburg County, South Carolina
Winds caused problems Thursday in the Upstate.
abccolumbia.com
Richland Co. Deputies searching for suspects
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Deputies say there is an increased law enforcement presence in the Kennerly Rd., Western Ln. area off of Broad River Rd. Investigators say K9 officer is tracking the individuals who are considered armed and dangerous. Employees and residents in the area are being...
wach.com
Large tree falls onto a moving car in Columbia due to windy conditions
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Windy conditions caused a large pine tree to fall on a moving vehicle on Piney Grove Rd Thursday afternoon, according to the Irmo Fire District. WEATHER | Hurricane Ian strengthening before landfall expected in South Carolina Friday. Officials say the vehicle’s roof was crushed, injuring...
The Post and Courier
Columbia school district promotes staffer to long-vacant payroll position despite concerns
COLUMBIA — Richland County School District One board officials have raised concerns over the position of director of accounts payable and payroll, mirroring concerns about financial services and the district's hiring process that have fallen on deaf ears for too long, a board member said. Naomi Mitchell, the person...
WLTX.com
Possible shots fired at this Richland County high school
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department responded at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired near Ridge View High School on Hardscrabble Road. Deputies report no injuries or property damage at this time, but continue patrols in the surrounding area. This is an ongoing investigation and...
Funeral information released for Columbia Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department has released details regarding the funeral of an officer who died unexpectedly over the weekend. The department said that a viewing will be held for Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley on Oct. 5 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home which is located at 2930 Colonial Drive in Columbia.
WIS-TV
Sumter Co. Sheriff asks people to avoid unnecessary travel during storm
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis is asking that people avoid unnecessary travel as Hurricane Ian’s impact is felt through the region. Dennis said emergency personnel are already responding to calls for downed trees, power lines and inoperable traffic lights. The sheriff’s office says it will...
wach.com
One charged, two on run in connection to multiple Richland County drive-by shootings
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said two individuals are still on the run in connection to multiple drive-by shootings. Deputies have arrested 19-year-old Darreun Miller. Darreun Miller has been charged with conspiracy to commit attempted murder, pointing and presenting, and unlawful carry according to...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia: Avoid these streets and intersections during heavy rainfall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is advising drivers to be cautious of flood-prone streets and intersections. City officials urge individuals to avoid these streets and intersections after heavy rainfall and severe weather to prevent accidents:. Main and Whaley. Gervais and Laurens. Blossom and Henderson. Blossom and Saluda.
How to report a power outage in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian will bring gusty winds to South Carolina all day Friday. Those winds, coupled with rain that will soak the ground, will cause some trees to topple onto power lines. So, who do you call when you have an emergency or want to report a...
Person killed while trying to cross Shop Road in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A person is dead after being struck by an SUV on Shop Road in Columbia early Thursday morning. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Cpl. David Jones, the accident happened a little before 6 am on Shop road. Troopers say a Toyota SUV was traveling...
Sumter senior citizens united for community-wide bingo
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Almost 100 senior citizens in Sumter County got together for community-wide bingo, hosted by Sumter Senior Services and Sumter County Parks and Recreation at the South Hope Center. Julia Evans came to Wednesday's event. "It was just a grand day," she told me. "We got...
Shot fired after truck pursuit, deputies arrest 1 of 3 suspects near Irmo
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies have called off the search for the remaining suspects who bailed from a wrecked truck following a chase - but authorities have made one arrest after initially opening fire. Sheriff Leon Lott said his deputies were investigating a series of drive-by shootings...
wach.com
'It's like you need a boat': Flooded SC residents brace for further damage from Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – A lot of people in the Midlands are bracing for the worst but hoping for the best right now. They’re worried about possible damage to their home and property. It’s a problem James Speaks says his family has been dealing with in the seven...
