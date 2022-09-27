ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

Related
hailstate.com

No. 21 MSU Travels to Missouri for Second Conference Road Trip

COLUMBIA – The unbeaten Mississippi State soccer program hits the road again Friday night for a matchup with the Missouri Tigers (4-5-1, 1-2 SEC). The contest will kick off at 7 p.m. CT on SECN+. "We are looking forward to playing a very physical, aggressive and organized Missouri team,"...
COLUMBIA, MO
wtva.com

Edam cheese is an iconic symbol of Mississippi State University

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Edam cheese is a big deal at Mississippi State University. Production of Edam cheese cannonballs is a tradition that’s now 84 years strong. It started in 1938 in the mind of Mississippi State professor Dr. F. H. Herzer. “He wanted to invent a cheese that...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Hometown Tour made first stop in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - WTVA took its 6 p.m. newscast on the road to Starkville on Tuesday, Sept. 27. This is part of WTVA's new Hometown Tour series, which will air monthly from September to December. We interviewed Vice Mayor Roy A. Perkins. Open this link to watch his interview.
STARKVILLE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
City
Starkville, MS
State
Missouri State
relix

Reflections: Staple Jr. Singers

You won’t find anyone named Mavis or Pops in the Staples Jr. Singers. In fact, this group of siblings, which hails from Aberdeen, Miss.—a small town in the northeast part of the state—has never even met the other, more famous family ensemble with a very similar name.
ABERDEEN, MS
CBS 42

Mississippi man sentenced after shooting extended family member

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison on charges of shooting an extended family member in August 2020. According to the State of Alabama, Eric Jennings, 38, pleaded guilty to the first-degree assault of an Ethelsville man. Jennings drove from Mississippi on the morning of Aug. […]
SYLACAUGA, AL
wtva.com

$200M solar facility approved in Clay County

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said he signed an order approving a $200 million solar facility in Clay County. The following is a copy of Presley's announcement. Today, Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley officially signed the order to approve the construction and operation of a...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Fire destroyed home Wednesday morning in Oktibbeha County

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire rekindled Wednesday morning at a home in Oktibbeha County and left it in ruins. Oktibbeha County Fire Services Coordinator Patrick Warner said the home is along Highway 82 West between Mathiston and Starkville. He said firefighters first responded to the home Tuesday evening at...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Drawer Soccer#Sec#Kickoff#Tigers#Msu#Bulldog
wtva.com

Law enforcement investigating fatal shooting in Eupora

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement in Webster County is investigating a fatal shooting in Eupora. Webster County Sheriff David Gore said it happened at the Westwood Apartments Wednesday morning. Sheriff Gore said they haven’t arrested anyone, but they do have a suspect. Webster County Coroner Scott Dean said...
EUPORA, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo drive-by shooting sends one woman to the hospital

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman injured. Early Monday morning police were called about a woman who had gone to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Officers learned from the victim that she and...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Montgomery County shooting suspect arrested Monday

WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement is asking for your help in finding a man accused of shooting his girlfriend early Sunday in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office identifies him as Willie Lee Richardson, 53, and adds he should be considered armed and dangerous. He stands 5-feet-8-inches...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Shoplifting and Assault Reports in Kosciusko

2:19 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call stating that a man was assaulted by a woman at a residence on Martin Luther King Drive. 2:49 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Sunflower on Hwy 12 regarding a shoplifter.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy