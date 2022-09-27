Read full article on original website
hailstate.com
No. 21 MSU Travels to Missouri for Second Conference Road Trip
COLUMBIA – The unbeaten Mississippi State soccer program hits the road again Friday night for a matchup with the Missouri Tigers (4-5-1, 1-2 SEC). The contest will kick off at 7 p.m. CT on SECN+. "We are looking forward to playing a very physical, aggressive and organized Missouri team,"...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dan Mullen names his top performers of the Week 4 slate, includes 2 SEC standouts
Dan Mullen named his top performers from an exciting Week 4 of College Football, including 2 SEC standouts. On Mullen’s list were Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers. Both led their teams to wins in impressive performances. Perhaps the only quarterback that outshine both SEC...
wtva.com
Edam cheese is an iconic symbol of Mississippi State University
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Edam cheese is a big deal at Mississippi State University. Production of Edam cheese cannonballs is a tradition that’s now 84 years strong. It started in 1938 in the mind of Mississippi State professor Dr. F. H. Herzer. “He wanted to invent a cheese that...
wtva.com
Hometown Tour made first stop in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - WTVA took its 6 p.m. newscast on the road to Starkville on Tuesday, Sept. 27. This is part of WTVA's new Hometown Tour series, which will air monthly from September to December. We interviewed Vice Mayor Roy A. Perkins. Open this link to watch his interview.
relix
Reflections: Staple Jr. Singers
You won’t find anyone named Mavis or Pops in the Staples Jr. Singers. In fact, this group of siblings, which hails from Aberdeen, Miss.—a small town in the northeast part of the state—has never even met the other, more famous family ensemble with a very similar name.
Mississippi man sentenced after shooting extended family member
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison on charges of shooting an extended family member in August 2020. According to the State of Alabama, Eric Jennings, 38, pleaded guilty to the first-degree assault of an Ethelsville man. Jennings drove from Mississippi on the morning of Aug. […]
wtva.com
$200M solar facility approved in Clay County
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said he signed an order approving a $200 million solar facility in Clay County. The following is a copy of Presley's announcement. Today, Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley officially signed the order to approve the construction and operation of a...
wtva.com
Fire destroyed home Wednesday morning in Oktibbeha County
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire rekindled Wednesday morning at a home in Oktibbeha County and left it in ruins. Oktibbeha County Fire Services Coordinator Patrick Warner said the home is along Highway 82 West between Mathiston and Starkville. He said firefighters first responded to the home Tuesday evening at...
wtva.com
Law enforcement investigating fatal shooting in Eupora
EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement in Webster County is investigating a fatal shooting in Eupora. Webster County Sheriff David Gore said it happened at the Westwood Apartments Wednesday morning. Sheriff Gore said they haven’t arrested anyone, but they do have a suspect. Webster County Coroner Scott Dean said...
wcbi.com
Tupelo drive-by shooting sends one woman to the hospital
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman injured. Early Monday morning police were called about a woman who had gone to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Officers learned from the victim that she and...
wtva.com
Montgomery County shooting suspect arrested Monday
WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement is asking for your help in finding a man accused of shooting his girlfriend early Sunday in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office identifies him as Willie Lee Richardson, 53, and adds he should be considered armed and dangerous. He stands 5-feet-8-inches...
breezynews.com
Shoplifting and Assault Reports in Kosciusko
2:19 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call stating that a man was assaulted by a woman at a residence on Martin Luther King Drive. 2:49 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Sunflower on Hwy 12 regarding a shoplifter.
wcbi.com
Family settles federal lawsuit with Monroe Co. deputies for 2015 murder
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The family of a man killed by Monroe County deputies has settled a federal lawsuit. Ricky Keeton was shot and killed during a raid at his home in October 2015. At the time, investigators told WCBI there was information that there were drugs inside...
Mississippi deputies arrest man on drug charges after he flees on foot from traffic stop
Mississippi deputies arrested a man on drug charges after he fled on foot during a traffic stop. On September 24th, 2022, Lee County Deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Verona area of Lee County and the driver was identified as 37-year-old Romeal Brinker. As the Deputy...
