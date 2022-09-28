Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Police patrol car stolen during aggravated assault investigation, suspect arrested
PHOENIX - A 20-year-old man is in custody after he reportedly tried to steal a Phoenix Police patrol car on Friday night. Police say they were investigating an aggravated assault case near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road when a man busted through the window of a patrol car and stole the vehicle.
fox10phoenix.com
2 Phoenix teens injured in shootings not far from each other, police say
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department is investigating two shootings reportedly involving teenagers on the night of Friday, Sept. 30, less than 10 minutes away from each other. The first reported shooting of a male teenager came in around 6 p.m. near 35th and Glenrosa avenues. The teen is expected...
fox10phoenix.com
Speeding driver caused north Phoenix crash that seriously injured teen, police say
PHOENIX - A speeding driver fleeing from police has been blamed for causing a crash in north Phoenix that sent a teenage boy to the hospital. Police first tried to pull over Kordell Ellis on Sept. 30 for reportedly speeding near a school zone. But instead of stopping, officers say the Ellis went through a school yard.
ABC 15 News
Silent Witness: Man found shot, killed under SR 51 and McDowell Road underpass
PHOENIX — Silent Witness is looking for the public's help after a man was found shot and killed under the SR 51 and McDowell Road underpass on the morning of September 18. Police were called to the scene at about 2:30 a.m. where they found 59-year-old Rick Wagge, who had been shot while sitting under the bridge.
fox10phoenix.com
Man allegedly involved in shooting with Phoenix Police booked into jail
The suspect, idenified as Isaiah Ries Manning, is accused of a number of weapons and explosives-related offenses. The incident happened on the night of Sept. 22, and Manning was booked into jail after he was released from the hospital.
fox10phoenix.com
Person found dead inside burnt car in west Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - Police say a person was found dead on Sept. 30 in a burned car in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole says the discovery was made near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road around 2:30 a.m. after officers responded to reports of a car on fire. Once at the scene, police found an unidentified person dead inside the car.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix canal murders: Bryan Patrick Miller accused of killing 2 women; trial begins Oct. 3
Three decades have passed since two young women were murdered by the so-called "Canal Killer" in Phoenix. The trial of their accused murderer, Bryan Patrick Miller, is scheduled to begin next week. The victims were killed in two separate incidents in the early 1990s. Their bodies were found in the...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman arrested after deputies find 360,000 fentanyl pills in Pinal County
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - A woman was arrested after authorities found 360,000 fentanyl pills inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Arizona. On Aug. 18, the U.S. Attorney's Office says Maria Fernanda Granillo-Velazquez, a 21-year-old Mexican resident, was driving a vehicle along Interstate 10 when she was stopped by Pinal County deputies.
AZFamily
Man who allegedly murdered his half-brother in Apache Junction turns himself in to police
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Apache Junction police say the man accused of murdering his half-brother at an Apache Junction home Monday night has turned himself in to Phoenix police. Officers say 19-year-old Adam Williams who reportedly shot his half-brother Andrew Williams, 30, to death near San Marcos Drive and Broadway...
fox10phoenix.com
GCU student hit by stray bullet after shooting near campus, 2 others injured
PHOENIX - A shooting down the street from Grand Canyon University is under investigation after a student was struck by a stray bullet Wednesday night. According to a statement, officers responded to a dispute that reportedly ended in a shootout near 37th Avenue and Vermont at around 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 28. Officers at scene eventually learned that two victims went to a hospital with gunshot injuries.
fox10phoenix.com
Driver killed in Phoenix after truck loses control, slams into median
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a man was killed in a collision near 44th Street and Thomas early Saturday morning. Jeromy Ellis, 33, was reportedly speeding in a pickup truck at around 3 a.m. when he lost control and crashed into a raised median. Police say Ellis was...
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa teen students found safe after going missing, but a mother wants answers about how this happened
MESA, Ariz. - Three Mesa middle school students briefly went missing on the morning of Sept. 29 and by early morning the next day, police say they were safe and reunited with their families. The incident caused questions within the Mesa community as to how the students, with "various mental...
AZFamily
PCSO identifies mother and son found dead in San Tan Valley
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The mother and son who were found dead inside a home Monday in San Tan Valley have been identified. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday the victims are 43-year-old Griselda Rodriguez and 6-year-old Nathan Arteaga. Nathan went to Simonton Elementary School.
AZFamily
DNA, genealogy led to arrest in Phoenix canal murders case
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The key to arresting Bryan Patrick Miller for the Phoenix canal murders was his DNA and last name. That is according to the genetic genealogist credited with helping solve the case. Colleen Fitzpatrick was trained as a nuclear physicist. But ten years ago, she was toying...
fox10phoenix.com
Man severely burned in Phoenix car fire after friends fill plastic bags with gasoline
PHOENIX - A man was severely burned in a car fire in Phoenix after he and his friends attempted to carry plastic bags filled with gasoline police said on Thursday. Officers responded to reports of a fiery crash near 35th Avenue and Ocotillo Road early that morning and discovered a vehicle actively burning with a man who had "significant burns to his body."
fox10phoenix.com
Woman killed after shooting in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was killed in a shooting near 27th Avenue and Missouri late Tuesday night. Officers responded to a shooting call at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 27 and found a woman who had a gunshot wound. The woman, identified as 42-year-old Teana...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix man stabbed to death and investigators believe several witnesses know what happened
PHOENIX - A 33-year-old Phoenix man was reportedly killed in a stabbing on Sept. 26, and police believe several witnesses have information about what led up to the homicide. At around 9 p.m. near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, officers responded to reports of a person who was hurt. That's where they found Bruce Daniels with stab wounds.
ABC 15 News
Three missing Mesa children found safe after leaving Rhodes Junior High School
MESA, AZ — Three children reported missing after they left Rhodes Junior High School Thursday morning have been found safe, according to Mesa police. The three boys, 14-year-old Christian Taylor, 13-year-old Nicholas Hensley-Pavich, and 13-year-old Tyler Whittaker, were last seen Thursday just after 9 a.m. at the school near Dobson and Baseline roads.
