ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache Junction, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
fox10phoenix.com

2 Phoenix teens injured in shootings not far from each other, police say

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department is investigating two shootings reportedly involving teenagers on the night of Friday, Sept. 30, less than 10 minutes away from each other. The first reported shooting of a male teenager came in around 6 p.m. near 35th and Glenrosa avenues. The teen is expected...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apache Junction, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Person found dead inside burnt car in west Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - Police say a person was found dead on Sept. 30 in a burned car in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole says the discovery was made near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road around 2:30 a.m. after officers responded to reports of a car on fire. Once at the scene, police found an unidentified person dead inside the car.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman arrested after deputies find 360,000 fentanyl pills in Pinal County

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - A woman was arrested after authorities found 360,000 fentanyl pills inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Arizona. On Aug. 18, the U.S. Attorney's Office says Maria Fernanda Granillo-Velazquez, a 21-year-old Mexican resident, was driving a vehicle along Interstate 10 when she was stopped by Pinal County deputies.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Apache#Violent Crime
fox10phoenix.com

GCU student hit by stray bullet after shooting near campus, 2 others injured

PHOENIX - A shooting down the street from Grand Canyon University is under investigation after a student was struck by a stray bullet Wednesday night. According to a statement, officers responded to a dispute that reportedly ended in a shootout near 37th Avenue and Vermont at around 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 28. Officers at scene eventually learned that two victims went to a hospital with gunshot injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Driver killed in Phoenix after truck loses control, slams into median

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a man was killed in a collision near 44th Street and Thomas early Saturday morning. Jeromy Ellis, 33, was reportedly speeding in a pickup truck at around 3 a.m. when he lost control and crashed into a raised median. Police say Ellis was...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AZFamily

PCSO identifies mother and son found dead in San Tan Valley

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The mother and son who were found dead inside a home Monday in San Tan Valley have been identified. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday the victims are 43-year-old Griselda Rodriguez and 6-year-old Nathan Arteaga. Nathan went to Simonton Elementary School.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

DNA, genealogy led to arrest in Phoenix canal murders case

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The key to arresting Bryan Patrick Miller for the Phoenix canal murders was his DNA and last name. That is according to the genetic genealogist credited with helping solve the case. Colleen Fitzpatrick was trained as a nuclear physicist. But ten years ago, she was toying...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man severely burned in Phoenix car fire after friends fill plastic bags with gasoline

PHOENIX - A man was severely burned in a car fire in Phoenix after he and his friends attempted to carry plastic bags filled with gasoline police said on Thursday. Officers responded to reports of a fiery crash near 35th Avenue and Ocotillo Road early that morning and discovered a vehicle actively burning with a man who had "significant burns to his body."
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman killed after shooting in Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was killed in a shooting near 27th Avenue and Missouri late Tuesday night. Officers responded to a shooting call at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 27 and found a woman who had a gunshot wound. The woman, identified as 42-year-old Teana...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Three missing Mesa children found safe after leaving Rhodes Junior High School

MESA, AZ — Three children reported missing after they left Rhodes Junior High School Thursday morning have been found safe, according to Mesa police. The three boys, 14-year-old Christian Taylor, 13-year-old Nicholas Hensley-Pavich, and 13-year-old Tyler Whittaker, were last seen Thursday just after 9 a.m. at the school near Dobson and Baseline roads.
MESA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy