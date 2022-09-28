Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Zero Motorcycles And India's Hero MotoCorp To Develop Electric Motorcycles Together
Zero Motorcycles has been a top player in the electric two-wheeler market for quite some time now, and its stronghold is only getting better. This is because the American EV giant has now joined hands with India’s Hero MotoCorp with the main aim of this tie-up being co-development of electric motorcycles. Hero, one of the largest motorcycle companies in the world, has also announced an investment of up to $60 million in the American company. Here's how each company benefits from the tie-up.
Top Speed
TurboZentrum Has An Outrageous Upgrade For the First-Gen Porsche Panamera
The first-generation Porsche Panamera does not get much love in the car community. Party because it is infamously one of the ugliest Porsches (if not cars in general) ever made, and partly because it never had much of a personality or aftermarket support. Now, though, 970-generation owners have a chance at giving their Panamera enough power to put a brand new Panamera Turbo S e-Hybrid to shame, and it's all thanks to TurboZentrum.
Top Speed
2023 Zero DSR/X: Performance, Price, and Photos
Torque: 166 LB-FT Driveline: Belt Drive. The 2023 Zero DSR/X produces 100 horsepower and 166 pound-feet of torque. What's more, all that torque is available just as soon as you roll on with no need to spool up in order to unleash the maximum grunt. There's no transmixxer either. It's...
Tesla robot slowly walks on stage at AI Day
Washington, DC CNN — Tesla revealed on Friday a prototype of a humanoid robot that it says could be a future product for the automaker. The robot, dubbed Optimus by Tesla, walked stiffly on stage at Tesla’s AI Day, slowly waved at the crowed and gestured with its hands for roughly one minute. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the robot was operating without a tether for the first time. Robotics developers often use tethers to support robots because they aren’t capable enough to walk without falling and damaging themselves.
Top Speed
This Custom1976 Harley-Davidson Sportster Redefines Svelte
There are innumerable custom Harley-Davidsons in the world, and we’ve featured dozens of them here ourselves. However, only a few builds can leave a lasting impression, and the one featured here today is a fitting example. Why? Well, because it’s a custom 1976 Harley-Davidson Sportster that's tastefully transformed into a svelte, head-turning cruiser by Copper Chopper.
Musk Reveals New Cybertruck Features That Will Amaze EV Buyers
It is the most anticipated vehicle of recent years. It could be a game-changer in the electric-vehicle market. And it's Tesla. For its manufacturer (TSLA) the Cybertruck could become a cash cow like the F-150 pickup/truck has been for Ford (F) for several decades. The Cybertruck has aroused enormous curiosity...
CAR AND DRIVER
Final Dodge 'Last Call' Charger/Challenger Special Edition Delayed
Dodge has revealed six out of the seven "Last Call" send-offs for the Charger and Challenger, but has now announced the final debut has been pushed back. Dodge cited "product and supply challenges" and said the reveal will be rescheduled. We’re not sure what form this Last Call model will...
Top Speed
Ford Refuses to Ditch the Internal Combustion Engine
Ford still sees growing profits in selling combustion cars because rivals are leaving the market. Potentially, this is supposed to give the marque a more sales and a higher market share. In an interview with CNN Business, Ford Blue president, Kumar Galhotra, explained that the ICE vehicles will eventually be phased out at one point but until then Ford wants to satisfy customers' demand.
Top Speed
Here's Why Tesla and Porsche Should Fear Polestar
The car market is changing very fast. Every day there is a slew of new electric vehicles from brands you've never heard of, or manufacturers turning beloved internal combustion models into electric cars. But one electric brand is distinguishing itself from the competition, and that is Polestar. This cousin of Volvo has become Geely's standalone EV brand, and here's why it deserves more attention than it gets.
Top Speed
This Rolls-Royce Hot Rod is Pure Insanity
Remember that 1932 Ford that made rounds all over the internet several years ago because it was the evil love child of Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes and a classic hot rod? It still lives in the back of our minds as a true work of art and a one-of-a-kind machine that will hopefully never be forgotten. Well, if this recent render is anything to go by, they may be a similar machine that could, in theory, be built by a loony, wealthy, and incredibly determined person. This is a Rolls-Royce Wraith modified to look like a Hot Wheels hot rod, with loads of changes to the body and evidently much of the underpinnings as well.
Truth About Cars
First Look: 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty
Since roughly the dawn of time (or at least the dawn of manufacturing in Detroit), pickup truck makers have enjoyed beating each other over the head in a perpetual game of one-upmanship. Torque, towing, interior appointments – it’s rare for any stone to be left unturned when one brand decides to move the goalposts.
MotorAuthority
Ferrari SP51 is new one-off V-12 roadster
Ferrari on Wednesday revealed the SP51, its latest one-off car developed under the Special Projects program. Ordered by a Ferrari collector in Taiwan, the car is based on the 812 GTS and looks absolutely stunning, helped in part by its unique shade of red known as Rosso Passionale, which has been applied in three layers.
Top Speed
This Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost by Spofec is as Sinister as it is Fast
When Rolls-Royce announced the new Ghost Black Badge, it described it as the "purest and most technologically advanced Black Badge motor car yet." With an endless selection of colors and materials to choose from and around 600 horsepower, the Ghost Black Badge is one of the sportiest Rolls-Royce you can get at the moment. Even so, Spofec - Novitec Group's brand responsible for tuning Rolls-Royce cars - has found a way to make it better.
Top Speed
Here's What a Modern Lamborghini LM002 Would Look Like
The Urus is not the only off-road Lamborghini ever offered. More than 35 years ago the Italian company launched the LM002 - a production truck that followed the Cheetah and the LM001 concepts. Only 328 units were built, with 49 of them making it to the States. The LM002 looked the part back in the 1980s, but how would it look if it was launched today? Instagram user superrenderscars came with a modern interpretation of the LM00, based on the new Urus, and we must admit that his rendering makes the Urus look a lot better!
Top Speed
Here's How Porsche is Going to Take on the BMW XM
For an all-electric future, Porsche is supposed to find new ways of business, and one of them is said to be a three-row SUV with the project name K1. According to U.S. Porsche dealers talking to Autonews, the SUV sits above the Cayenne in the lineup, which would make it the new flagship for Porsche.
Top Speed
McLaren GT: A Pointless Attempt to Blend Performance and Usability?
McLaren and luxury are two words that are rarely associated with one another. Most people still think of the record-holding McLaren F1, which is still the fastest production car with a normally-aspirated engine. With that said, McLaren reinvented itself as an individual automaker back in 2011, with the MP4-12C, which was followed by a variety of impressive, mid-engine models. Looking at McLaren’s current lineup, it will not take you long to realize the brand’s focal point is performance. The McLaren GT is the first model in a while to have been built with luxury and comfort in mind. The basis for it is the McLaren 720S, which fluently speaks the language of performance, and this creates a few issues.
Top Speed
The Lamborghini Aventador's Demise Signals the End of Purity
If you're in the market for a new Lamborghini Aventador, then we have some bad news for you. That's because if you want one, you're out of luck. Lamborghini has officially announced the end of the line for the Aventador - the Italian brand's last supercar to be powered by a pure and unadulterated V-12 engine. There will be a successor, but it is expected to feature hybrid electrification technology.
Top Speed
Meet Ferrari's Latest One-Off Creation: The SP51
Ferrari established Special Projects back in 2008 as a program aimed to create unique models characterized by an exclusive design crafted according to the requirements of the client. Since then, the division wowed the world with some of the most amazing cars like the P540 Superfast Aperta, F12 TRS, SP12 EC, SP38 and more recently, the Omologata. Now, the list will include a new off-off model - the SP51. Just like the Omologata, the SP51 is built on the 812 platform. It is the result of a collaboration between Ferrari’s Special Projects department and Ferrari design boss, Flavio Manzoni, and was built for a special client from Taiwan.
Top Speed
2023 Volkswagen Golf R Review: The Return of the Rascally Rabbit
Why do we want what we can’t have? This conundrum manifests repeatedly in the car world when manufacturers exclude certain models from the U.S. market thus setting forth a cycle of whining and pining, often over truly undeserving vehicles. But the Golf R32 was indeed worthy of that yearning,...
GOLF・
Top Speed
Top 10 Best 650 Class Street Bikes of All Time
The 650 class is the perfect mix of approachability and power, a bike you can grow into and rely on for years to come. This class has become more popular over the years and led to companies adding more features to create better value for those entering this cc range. Here are our top 10 options for 650 street bikes.
