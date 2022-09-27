California sheriff says abducted 15-year-old girl killed in shootout alongside her father, a fugitive murder suspect

Read full article on original website
WTOP
Off-duty DC police officer hit by car in Prince George’s Co.
An off-duty D.C. police officer was hit and seriously hurt Friday by a car in a parking lot in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police there said. Kenneth Daniels, a 23-year veteran of the MPD, was hit at about 10:40 a.m. in a parking lot just after he walked out of a store in the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway — the Vista Gardens shopping center, in Lanham, near Annapolis Road.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. superintendent says frequent background checks in the works, calls for Va. to sign up for FBI program
Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia this week released some of the findings of an independent investigation into how a school counselor was able to keep his arrest and conviction for a sex offense under wraps until he was arrested for a second time. One finding recommended frequent background checks...
WTOP
Hurricane Ian hits Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamping streets with water and smashing trees along the coast while moving at a crawl that threatened catastrophic flooding across a wide area. See photos of the storm in Florida and Cuba, and its aftermath.
WTOP
Beltway Battles postponed after fighter’s father, coach killed in DC
A boxing match will be postponed out of respect for Dusty Hernandez-Harrison and his family after the boxer’s father and coach was killed in a shooting in D.C. last weekend. The third round of the Beltway Battles was expected to go on Saturday, just a week after one of the fighter’s fathers, Arthur “Buddy” Harrison Jr., 62, was killed in Southeast. Event organizers said the match will postponed after “much consideration.”
WTOP
Bike groups sue to block demolition of bridge linking Maryland with Virginia
Bicycle trail advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit, trying to prevent Maryland transportation officials from demolishing a bridge across the Potomac River that cyclists say could link bike routes in the southern part of the state to Virginia. The Maryland Transportation Authority is in the final stages of building...
WTOP
New laws take effect: Maryland marriage age increase, DC paid family leave changes and more
A Maryland law is increasing the legal age for marriage to 17. It’s among several that went into effect in the state and D.C. on Saturday. The legal age to get married in Maryland has increased by two years. The minimum age used to be 15, and those minors will only be allowed to get hitched if they have the permission of each living parent or guardian. They can also petition a court.
WTOP
Alexandria tells Va. leaders it won’t follow Youngkin’s transgender youth rights rollback
The City of Alexandria has officially notified Virginia leaders it will not follow the proposed Model Policies that Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued earlier this month affecting transgender students’ rights. The Youngkin administration’s proposed 2022 Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s...
WTOP
Study on Maryland’s Purple Line looks to limit gentrification
Maryland’s Purple Line is not scheduled to open until 2026, but the project is already leading to concerns about gentrification around stations. A new study from the public-private group “Purple Line Corridor Coalition” focused on ways to potentially avoid that from happening. “Historically, transit investments of this...
WTOP
1st Loudoun Co. school ombudsperson aims to ‘really truly listen’ to help resolve concerns
For the first-ever ombudsperson in the Loudoun County Public Schools — Virginia’s third-largest school district, highly ranked and scrutinized in recent years — a large part of the job involves not saying a word. In her first interview since LCPS’ announcement of her hiring, Carey Williams told...
WTOP
McMillan development in DC takes major step
The District has sold a 25-acre plot of land in Northwest for $17.3 million. The McMillan Sand Filtration site will now be a mixed use development with promises of affordable housing, according to the city. The McMillan development, at North Capitol Street and Michigan Avenue Northwest in Ward 5, will eventually contain 146 townhouses and more than 450 apartments.
